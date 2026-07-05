Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

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Kristine Gamble's avatar
Kristine Gamble
2d

Thank you Richard. I was a young woman living in Brazil in the 1970s. Our first 2 children were born in Rio. Beautiful, rich country. We brought them back years later for a memorable visit to our stomping grounds: Rio de Janeiro, Angra dos Reis, Paraty…

I did read your book. Keep writing.

God bless America.

Kristine

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Rick McCarthy, LMFT's avatar
Rick McCarthy, LMFT
2d

Thanks Rick! After experiencing such a monumental anniversary for our Country yesterday, it was nice to get a follow up dose of gratitude from you this morning. You have a very rich history and experience in the Country, and your gratitude is well founded. Happy 250th Anniversary of our Independence!

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