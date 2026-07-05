Image generated by Grok AI. The real thing was actually better!

Wow! Just wow!! I am still trying to wrap my mind around last night and the celebration on the National Mall of the 250th birthday of these United States of America. For you logophiles, this was our semiquincentennial.

Although I would dispute this, I am as guilty as most people privileged to have born a citizen of this great nation, of taking it for granted and failing to appreciate just how extraordinary and unique we are. I hope that in whatever time I have remaining, I will do more than just pay lip service to how incredible it is to be an American.

I am typical of the diversity that is America. With a Brazilian mother and American father, I was born in Barranquilla, Colombia and did not arrive on our shores until I was five-years-old, having already spoken Spanish and Portuguese; I learned English quickly and seemingly without conscious effort. My mother arrived having left her parents’ home in Rio de Janeiro and all that was familiar to follow my father to the US. She spoke no English but learned by watching television and borrowing comic books from children in her apartment building. We kids used to poke fun at her malapropisms. She could never pronounce my name correctly. “Rick” came out “Reek.” My father’s name, Carl, was “Cow.”

For years, my mother kept her Brazilian citizenship and passport. She raised my sisters and me to speak Portuguese at home and took us to Brazil every year to spend our summer vacation there, so I grew up in two cultures.

Over the years, she saw the chaos and corruption of the Brazilian government and came to appreciate her adopted home, warts and all. She took a personal stand against segregation by refusing to honor segregated public facilities, choosing to use those designated for blacks. She and my father raised us to love our country. Our priorities were God, family, country, in that order. We were taught that we are all children of God, equal in His eyes.

She eventually made the deliberate decision to obtain full American citizenship because she came to love this country.

That is why I bristle and push back, hard, when I am told our country is systemically or irredeemably bad, evil, racist, or any other pejorative you care to name, and why I do not give two hoots when someone calls me racist or some other slur. I know who, and whose, I am.

We are imperfect, yes, but with the perspective of human history, there has never been a nation founded on an ideal, with such a history of striving for the rights of each individual with such passion and steadfastness, or that has spilled more of the blood of its youth in pursuit of those ideals.

I think about our founders. Young, passionate, ambitious, optimistic, learned, moral, and willing to “mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.” They proceeded to take on the most powerful nation on earth, defeated it against unimaginable odds, and birthed the first nation based on a government by the people and for the people, not some sovereign, monarch, or despot, not matter how benevolent. What they did went beyond genius. Those of us with eyes to see and ears to hear recognize in our founding the benevolent guiding hand of God.

Our history is one of continually falling short of our ideals but striving nonetheless. Two steps forward, one step back. We have come a long way, baby!

250 years! Now that is something worth celebrating. May God continue to bless our great nation and may we continue to strive to secure for posterity the ideals of our founders.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

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