Performing surgery in the West Bank

Navigating social media, blogs, and Substack do not come easily to me and I am sure I do not use these to best advantage.

Unlike the news cycle of my formative and younger adult years, which consisted of a morning newspaper and the evening news show on one of the three available television channels, today we have countless options with 24/7 news on multiple cable channels, seemingly endless news sites online, continually expanding numbers of blogs and podcasts, and posts on an array of social media such as X and Facebook. Everyone has an opinion and is glad to share it.

With so many options to choose from, I don’t want to add to this unless I can do so in a helpful, meaningful, personal way. For one thing, too much exposure to the daily onslaught of information and opinion isn’t good for your mental or emotional health. That much is clear. For another, there are only so many discretionary hours in the day so you have to pick and choose where to spend your time.

With this in mind, I am putting this survey out there in order to learn from readers how to make this Substack more useful, informative, thought-provoking, educational, entertaining, or, hopefully, all of these going forward.

Your input is greatly appreciated.

Note: Substack surveys are anonymous unless the results are exported. I do not intend to export the results of this survey, which is only to help me improve my content.

Thank you!

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

Start Survey

Thanks for reading Beyond Plastic MD! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment

Available in eBook or paperback on Amazon, The Making of a Plastic Surgeon- Two Years in the Crucible Learning the Art and Science, will give readers a rare, unflinchingly honest glimpse into the world of plastic surgery.

Order a copy