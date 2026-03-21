Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

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Rick McCarthy, LMFT's avatar
Rick McCarthy, LMFT
10h

Yes, the key is the "ideal of American immigration." It is essential that in the home and in schools, children are raised on American values, history and exceptionalism. Then, potential legal immigrants will come to know what our expectations are of them should they wish to join. If they don't already live by American values, they should aspire to live by them by assimilating.

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Peter Marzek MD's avatar
Peter Marzek MD
10h

Yup. Gotta agree with your thoughts here.

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