Somalia likely was not on anyone’s radar until the events of 1991, when the government collapsed, events dramatized in the multiple-award winning 2001 film, Blackhawk Down. Today, Somalia is called a fragile state, reflecting improvements since the 90’s while acknowledging there is a still a long way to go for a stable, nationwide government and healthy economy. In addition to over one million people internally displaced within Somalia by ongoing conflict, drought, and economic hardship, mass emigration to surrounding countries continues. Over the past five years, approximately 9000 Somali’s have legally immigrated to the U.S. The number that have entered illegally is unknown.

There are an estimated 98+ thousand Somali immigrants living in the U.S. today and nearly half live in Minnesota, a state whose climate, geography, and demographics are about as far from Somalia’s as you can get. The large population there is due to a combination of factors including resettlement by NGO’s, job opportunities, and a strong community of other Somali’s. Minnesota’s Somali population came under investigation in the wake of a video posted by Youtuber Nick Shirley in 2025 alleging widespread fraud in daycare centers run by Somali’s. Widespread fraud has been identified in several other areas of Federal aid in Minnesota including Medicaid, Covid pandemic hunger relief, and housing.

My intent is not to detail Somali-related fraud; it is to profile two Somali immigrants, Ayaan Hirsi Ali (56) and Ilhan Omar (43). Both are women who were born in Mogadishu and have risen to prominence in the U.S., but the similarities end there.

Hirsi Ali’s father was a prominent politician who was imprisoned for his opposition to the repressive communist government of Mohammed Siad Barre. While he was in prison, her grandmother paid a man to perform female genital mutilation (FGM) on her when she was five, a practice her father opposed. He escaped with his family eventually landing in Kenya. Later, she moved to the Netherlands to escape an arranged marriage with a cousin and eventually rose to become a minister in the Dutch parliament in 2003. She renounced Islam after 9/11/2001 and declared herself to be an atheist. Her strong, public opposition to the misogyny inherent in Islam led to her being targeted by radical elements of Islam. In 2004 Hirsi Ali collaborated with writer and director Theo Van Gogh on a short documentary film, Submission, which criticized Islam’s treatment of women. Van Gogh was subsequently murdered by a Moroccan Islamist terrorist on a street in Amsterdam. A note was pinned to his body stating Hirsi Ali would be next. Although the Dutch government provided Hirsi Ali with security, in 2006 she emigrated to the U.S. where she became a naturalized citizen in 2013. Hirsi Ali adopted Western liberal values and became a Christian in 2023. She is a Research Fellow of the conservative Hoover Institute. Through her foundation, she opposes denial of education for girls, female genital mutilation, forced marriage, and honor killings. She is pro-Israel. Her extensive writings stand against leftist wokeism and uphold conservative Western liberal values. Her latest project is restoringthewest.com.

Omar’s father was a colonel in the genocidal army of Siad Barre. When Barre was overthrown, he fled Somalia with his family and obtained asylum in the U.S. eventually settling in Minnesota. Omar became a U.S. citizen in 2000. Omar’s career track has been largely political. She served in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2017-19 and in 2019 was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for Minnesota’s 5th congressional district making her the first Somali American to serve in Congress and the first non-white to represent Minnesota. She is also one of two Muslim women to serve in Congress. The other is Rashida Tlaib. Although she remains a Muslim, like Hirsi Ali she supports expanded rights for Muslim women and opposes FGM, forced child marriage, lack of educational opportunities, and honor killings. Her political views, however, are strongly left wing and she has voiced support for the defund the police movement in Minnesota, black lives matter movement, the Green New Deal, LGBTQ+ movement, and gender-affirming care for minors. She is strongly pro-Palestine and anti-Israel and has been censured in Congress for making repeated public anti-semitic remarks. She has been the subject of investigations for campaign violations and was found guilty of violating Minnesota campaign laws in 2019. She has stirred controversy for controversial comments regarding 9/11 with the statement, “CAIR** was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us (Muslims) were starting to lose access to our civil liberties” in reference to the attacks. Omar’s net worth in 2023 was between $40,000 and $250,000. Today it is estimated at $6 million to $30 million, largely attributed to her marriage to her husband’s business ventures. Her rapid rise in net worth has drawn her into the ongoing investigation of fraud in Minnesota.

Hirsi Ali’s and Omar’s positions on President Trump’s action in Venezuela and his actions in Iran in both 2025 and 2026 are diametrically opposed with Hirsi Ali supporting all and Omar opposing.

Why am I comparing these two very successful, accomplished women who are both naturalized American citizens from the same country? I think it is because the contrast is so stark, with Hirsi Ali embracing liberal Western values and Omar highly critical of those same values with views so extreme they have even put her at odds with her own party at times.

My comparison of these two women is based on online research and my own experience watching and listening to them for years. The reader will have to make up their own mind which of the two better exemplifies the ideal of American immigration. I know my answer.

**Council on American-Islamic Relations

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

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