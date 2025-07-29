Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Henry's avatar
Henry
5h

Thank you for sharing your post and the thought you poured into it. I’ve been mulling over your words, focusing on your mention of Geoffrey Hinton’s Nobel banquet speech from December 10, 2024, at Stockholm City Hall. I watched the speech. His statement about the existential risks of creating digital beings smarter than us, and the lack of safety protocols to match, is apropos of research and my own background in cyberspace. I hadn’t come across coverage of that speech either, and like you, I find it striking - sinister perhaps, certainly telling—that such a warning from a cornerstone figure in AI barely made a ripple in mainstream outlets. It feels like these kinds of cautions get lost in the noise, overshadowed by flashier tech headlines as nd greed.

Your effort to verify the video and dig into why it didn’t gain traction really stood out to me. Grok’s take offered a solid starting point, but I share your concern that the silence around Hinton’s words is troubling. He’s not some fringe voice; he’s a pioneer, and for him to say at a Nobel event that we’re racing toward AI systems we might not control—and that corporate profit motives could sideline safety—deserves more than a whisper. It reminds me of how other AI luminaries have sounded similar alarms with little fanfare.

Take Yoshua Bengio, who in 2023 testified before the U.S. Senate about the risk of “rogue” AI systems, urging global regulation. That barely made a dent in the news cycle, drowned out by product launches and AI hype. Or consider Elon Musk’s repeated warnings, like his 2023 call for a pause on advanced AI development, which got fleeting attention compared to the buzz around chatbots and AI-generated art. It’s a pattern that makes your post feel all the more vital, like you’re shining a light where others aren’t looking.

Your step back to reflect on humanity’s broader tendency to push technological boundaries before counting the cost hit home. History is littered with examples. The Manhattan Project raced to build the atomic bomb, but only after Hiroshima did the world grapple with the consequences, nearly stumbling into catastrophe during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Genetic engineering in the 1970s, with pioneers like Paul Berg, sparked fears of creating dangerous organisms, leading to the Asilomar Conference’s rare pause for safety guidelines. Yet today, cases like the 2018 gene-edited babies in China show how quickly caution can erode when commercial pressures take over. Even gain-of-function research on viruses, like the H5N1 studies in 2011, has continued despite warnings of pandemic risks, as we’ve seen in debates around COVID-19’s origins.

These stories echo Hinton’s call for urgent research to keep AI in check, and they underline why your post feels so timely.

What moved me most was your closing thought—that our confidence doesn’t rest in predicting or preventing every catastrophe, but in the character of a God who governs history. That perspective feels like a lifeline, keeping us from despair or apathy as we face these dizzying developments. It reminds me of C.S. Lewis in The Abolition of Man, warning that humanity’s growing power over nature, unchecked by moral clarity, could lead to ruin. He found hope in aligning with a transcendent order, much like you point to divine sovereignty. Dietrich Bonhoeffer, too, faced the technological horrors of his time with a faith that God’s purposes endure, even in the darkest moments. Your words brought these ideas into focus, grounding the AI conversation in something deeper.

Semper Fidelis, Hank

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lindsey Pace's avatar
Lindsey Pace
7h

I appreciated his speech, but I do also want to resist being an alarmist. All these technologies can be incredible tools in their proper place. Of course, we are concerned about them remaining in their proper place.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Richard T. Bosshardt, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture