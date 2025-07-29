I have several Substack posts in the works, but all took a back seat to this one. It is the result of a text sent to me this morning with a video of the speech by Geoffry Hinton at the Nobel Prize awards banquet on 10 December 2024 when he received the Nobel Prize in physics in 2024 (Click above to view the entire speech).

I did an online search to both assess the veracity of the video and to see where it was reported. After scrolling through multiple pages of a Google search, I could not find a single mainstream media site that referenced this speech with its stark warning of the potential existential dangers of the more highly advanced AI which has neural connections and can mimic human intuition. All sites referencing the video or posting it were on social media- Facebook, X, Instagram, etc.

I went to Elon Musk’s Grok AI to inquire why the absence of coverage of this speech, which had terrifying implications (rather than copy/paste a transcript, just listen to the short video above of the full speech). Grok’s response is below:

Limited Media Focus on Banquet Speeches: Nobel Prize banquet speeches are often overshadowed by the award ceremony itself or the laureates’ lectures, which tend to receive more attention due to their technical or scientific depth. Hinton’s banquet speech, while significant, was brief and focused on both the potential benefits and risks of AI, which may not have been deemed as newsworthy by mainstream outlets compared to his Nobel Lecture or the award announcement. For instance, his lecture on Boltzmann Machines delivered on December 8, 2024, at Stockholm University received detailed coverage, as did the award ceremony.nobelprize.orgbetakit.com Selective Reporting by Mainstream Media: Mainstream media often prioritize stories with broad appeal or immediate impact. Hinton’s speech, which emphasized AI’s potential to increase productivity while warning about short-term risks like echo chambers, surveillance, and cyberattacks, may have been seen as reiterating known concerns rather than breaking new ground. Media outlets might have chosen to cover his earlier statements, such as his October 2024 press conference at the University of Toronto or his Nobel Lecture, where he discussed AI risks in more technical detail.artsci.utoronto.casingjupost.com Nobel Foundation as Primary Source: The full transcript of Hinton’s banquet speech is available directly from the Nobel Foundation’s website, indicating that the speech was documented but not widely picked up by mainstream media. The Nobel Prize website and related outlets like BetaKit provided detailed accounts, but these are specialized sources rather than mainstream news. This suggests that the speech’s dissemination may have been limited to academic or niche platforms.nobelprize.orgbetakit.com Competing News Events: December 2024 was a busy period for global news, and the Nobel Prize banquet, while prestigious, may have competed with other high-profile events, reducing coverage. The banquet included speeches from multiple laureates across various fields, diluting focus on Hinton’s specific remarks.nobelprize.org Critical Perspective on Media Priorities: Mainstream media often filter scientific or technical content through a lens of sensationalism or immediate relevance. Hinton’s nuanced warning about AI risks—echoing concerns he’s raised since leaving Google in 2023—might not have aligned with the media’s preference for novel or dramatic narratives. His speech’s call for “urgent and forceful attention” to AI safety, while urgent, may have been seen as less accessible than, say, the award ceremony’s visuals or broader AI discussions.betakit.comen.wikipedia.org

How odd that such a dire warning from a Nobel Prize laureate would not merit a single mention in the mainstream media. Hinton has expressed his views elsewhere, but this omission was truly odd.

I am not an alarmist, or at least try not to be, but I could not help but reflect on the fact the humans have historically shown a propensity to forge ahead with technological progress without a concomitant advance in our ability to consider the moral/ethical implications of these advance, not to mention the long term consequences, including potentially adverse, unintended negative ones. Examples of this abound: splitting the atom, genetic manipulation and cloning, gain-of-function research with deadly viruses (which incidentally, almost certainly produced the Covid pandemic), universal vaccination with novel mRNA vaccines, and, of course, AI itself.

In modern times, the end of world and human life itself has been posited through some conflagration such as a global nuclear war, a worldwide self-induced pandemic, or hypothetical climate catastrophe, but Hinton raises the prospect that AI presents the novel option that we just might create an intelligence that surpasses our own. From the words of T.S. Elliot’s poem, Hollow Man: “This is the way the world ends…..Not with a bang but a whimper.”

Note: With all due respect to Elliot, Hinton, and everyone else who speculates about the end times, as one with a Christian world view I do not believe we, humans, are in total control of the future of mankind, even via AI. This is in the hands of a benevolent God revealed in the person of Jesus Christ and we are not given a clear picture of the future. Rather we are assured that we can live today with confidence and purpose and we are given two simple-to-follow commandments. In this world we are all “neighbors.”

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

