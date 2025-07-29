A Warning From the "God Father" of AI
For some reason, this video cannot be found anywhere but on social media. Why?
I have several Substack posts in the works, but all took a back seat to this one. It is the result of a text sent to me this morning with a video of the speech by Geoffry Hinton at the Nobel Prize awards banquet on 10 December 2024 when he received the Nobel Prize in physics in 2024 (Click above to view the entire speech).
I did an online search to both assess the veracity of the video and to see where it was reported. After scrolling through multiple pages of a Google search, I could not find a single mainstream media site that referenced this speech with its stark warning of the potential existential dangers of the more highly advanced AI which has neural connections and can mimic human intuition. All sites referencing the video or posting it were on social media- Facebook, X, Instagram, etc.
I went to Elon Musk’s Grok AI to inquire why the absence of coverage of this speech, which had terrifying implications (rather than copy/paste a transcript, just listen to the short video above of the full speech). Grok’s response is below:
Limited Media Focus on Banquet Speeches: Nobel Prize banquet speeches are often overshadowed by the award ceremony itself or the laureates’ lectures, which tend to receive more attention due to their technical or scientific depth. Hinton’s banquet speech, while significant, was brief and focused on both the potential benefits and risks of AI, which may not have been deemed as newsworthy by mainstream outlets compared to his Nobel Lecture or the award announcement. For instance, his lecture on Boltzmann Machines delivered on December 8, 2024, at Stockholm University received detailed coverage, as did the award ceremony.nobelprize.orgbetakit.com
Selective Reporting by Mainstream Media: Mainstream media often prioritize stories with broad appeal or immediate impact. Hinton’s speech, which emphasized AI’s potential to increase productivity while warning about short-term risks like echo chambers, surveillance, and cyberattacks, may have been seen as reiterating known concerns rather than breaking new ground. Media outlets might have chosen to cover his earlier statements, such as his October 2024 press conference at the University of Toronto or his Nobel Lecture, where he discussed AI risks in more technical detail.artsci.utoronto.casingjupost.com
Nobel Foundation as Primary Source: The full transcript of Hinton’s banquet speech is available directly from the Nobel Foundation’s website, indicating that the speech was documented but not widely picked up by mainstream media. The Nobel Prize website and related outlets like BetaKit provided detailed accounts, but these are specialized sources rather than mainstream news. This suggests that the speech’s dissemination may have been limited to academic or niche platforms.nobelprize.orgbetakit.com
Competing News Events: December 2024 was a busy period for global news, and the Nobel Prize banquet, while prestigious, may have competed with other high-profile events, reducing coverage. The banquet included speeches from multiple laureates across various fields, diluting focus on Hinton’s specific remarks.nobelprize.org
Critical Perspective on Media Priorities: Mainstream media often filter scientific or technical content through a lens of sensationalism or immediate relevance. Hinton’s nuanced warning about AI risks—echoing concerns he’s raised since leaving Google in 2023—might not have aligned with the media’s preference for novel or dramatic narratives. His speech’s call for “urgent and forceful attention” to AI safety, while urgent, may have been seen as less accessible than, say, the award ceremony’s visuals or broader AI discussions.betakit.comen.wikipedia.org
How odd that such a dire warning from a Nobel Prize laureate would not merit a single mention in the mainstream media. Hinton has expressed his views elsewhere, but this omission was truly odd.
I am not an alarmist, or at least try not to be, but I could not help but reflect on the fact the humans have historically shown a propensity to forge ahead with technological progress without a concomitant advance in our ability to consider the moral/ethical implications of these advance, not to mention the long term consequences, including potentially adverse, unintended negative ones. Examples of this abound: splitting the atom, genetic manipulation and cloning, gain-of-function research with deadly viruses (which incidentally, almost certainly produced the Covid pandemic), universal vaccination with novel mRNA vaccines, and, of course, AI itself.
In modern times, the end of world and human life itself has been posited through some conflagration such as a global nuclear war, a worldwide self-induced pandemic, or hypothetical climate catastrophe, but Hinton raises the prospect that AI presents the novel option that we just might create an intelligence that surpasses our own. From the words of T.S. Elliot’s poem, Hollow Man: “This is the way the world ends…..Not with a bang but a whimper.”
Note: With all due respect to Elliot, Hinton, and everyone else who speculates about the end times, as one with a Christian world view I do not believe we, humans, are in total control of the future of mankind, even via AI. This is in the hands of a benevolent God revealed in the person of Jesus Christ and we are not given a clear picture of the future. Rather we are assured that we can live today with confidence and purpose and we are given two simple-to-follow commandments. In this world we are all “neighbors.”
Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS
Beyond Plastic MD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
My book, The Making of a Plastic Surgeon- Two Years in the Crucible Learning the Art and Science, is a chronical of my two years of training in plastic surgery under Dr. D. Ralph Millard, Jr., one of the most illustrious plastic surgeons in the history of our specialty. It is available in eBook and paperback on Amazon.
Thank you for sharing your post and the thought you poured into it. I’ve been mulling over your words, focusing on your mention of Geoffrey Hinton’s Nobel banquet speech from December 10, 2024, at Stockholm City Hall. I watched the speech. His statement about the existential risks of creating digital beings smarter than us, and the lack of safety protocols to match, is apropos of research and my own background in cyberspace. I hadn’t come across coverage of that speech either, and like you, I find it striking - sinister perhaps, certainly telling—that such a warning from a cornerstone figure in AI barely made a ripple in mainstream outlets. It feels like these kinds of cautions get lost in the noise, overshadowed by flashier tech headlines as nd greed.
Your effort to verify the video and dig into why it didn’t gain traction really stood out to me. Grok’s take offered a solid starting point, but I share your concern that the silence around Hinton’s words is troubling. He’s not some fringe voice; he’s a pioneer, and for him to say at a Nobel event that we’re racing toward AI systems we might not control—and that corporate profit motives could sideline safety—deserves more than a whisper. It reminds me of how other AI luminaries have sounded similar alarms with little fanfare.
Take Yoshua Bengio, who in 2023 testified before the U.S. Senate about the risk of “rogue” AI systems, urging global regulation. That barely made a dent in the news cycle, drowned out by product launches and AI hype. Or consider Elon Musk’s repeated warnings, like his 2023 call for a pause on advanced AI development, which got fleeting attention compared to the buzz around chatbots and AI-generated art. It’s a pattern that makes your post feel all the more vital, like you’re shining a light where others aren’t looking.
Your step back to reflect on humanity’s broader tendency to push technological boundaries before counting the cost hit home. History is littered with examples. The Manhattan Project raced to build the atomic bomb, but only after Hiroshima did the world grapple with the consequences, nearly stumbling into catastrophe during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Genetic engineering in the 1970s, with pioneers like Paul Berg, sparked fears of creating dangerous organisms, leading to the Asilomar Conference’s rare pause for safety guidelines. Yet today, cases like the 2018 gene-edited babies in China show how quickly caution can erode when commercial pressures take over. Even gain-of-function research on viruses, like the H5N1 studies in 2011, has continued despite warnings of pandemic risks, as we’ve seen in debates around COVID-19’s origins.
These stories echo Hinton’s call for urgent research to keep AI in check, and they underline why your post feels so timely.
What moved me most was your closing thought—that our confidence doesn’t rest in predicting or preventing every catastrophe, but in the character of a God who governs history. That perspective feels like a lifeline, keeping us from despair or apathy as we face these dizzying developments. It reminds me of C.S. Lewis in The Abolition of Man, warning that humanity’s growing power over nature, unchecked by moral clarity, could lead to ruin. He found hope in aligning with a transcendent order, much like you point to divine sovereignty. Dietrich Bonhoeffer, too, faced the technological horrors of his time with a faith that God’s purposes endure, even in the darkest moments. Your words brought these ideas into focus, grounding the AI conversation in something deeper.
Semper Fidelis, Hank
I appreciated his speech, but I do also want to resist being an alarmist. All these technologies can be incredible tools in their proper place. Of course, we are concerned about them remaining in their proper place.