Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick McCarthy, LMFT's avatar
Rick McCarthy, LMFT
2d

If you made it to your ripe old age with ADHD, with such a full and happy life, and unmedicated, I would call that a great success story. Moving into "retirement" would be expected to throw you off, and it sounds like you are taking constructive steps to update and readjust. Godspeed to you Rick! BTW, did you remember to close the garage door?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
VitaminK's avatar
VitaminK
1d

Can you share what you think you experienced in childhood that led you to your successful career and family life? For example, what your parents did to help you succeed, habits you developed as a kid/teen, etc. We have a very energetic child that reminds me of how you described yourself, and would be curious what you’d suggest.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Richard T. Bosshardt, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture