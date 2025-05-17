“Nothing great enters the life of mortals without a curse.”

Sophocles

I have never been a fast adopter of new things. For example, I held off buying bell-bottom pants until they were almost out of fashion. In my medical practice, I never wanted to be the first to add the newest and latest thing. Most of the times I tried to be on the cutting edge, I regretted it. I purchased a very expensive laser for treating stretch marks and scars only to find it ineffective. I paid for that laser for years as it sat in my office, unused and serving as an extensive object lesson to always be skeptical. This has saved me a lot of grief and a significant amount of money as I avoided purchasing things that failed to live up to the hype. My skepticism served me well when I was very slow in adopting the newest “gummy bear,” textured breast implants, which were later shown to be linked to a rare form of breast cancer.

I will not belabor the point that the pace of technological advancement has rapidly increased until advances have come along at dizzying speed. It is hard to remember when facsimile machines, internet, cellular phones, or personal computers entered our lives, or imagine life without them. There is an entire generation that has never known anything else.

Now, the next big leap seems to be artificial intelligence (AI), a term that designates a level of computer data processing speedier and more powerful than anything mankind has ever seen. AI programs are supposed to accumulate, synthesize, and deliver information. they can supposed learn and evolve over time. AI has even been said to have a “personality.” It is inevitable that AI will be compared to such fictional computers as Sky Net in the Terminator movies, which became sentient and threatened to annihilate humanity. Is there a danger that computers may become so intelligent, capable, and even imaginative that they will become our masters? The possibility is not farfetched.

So far, all AI programs have suffered from some significant, even serious, shortcomings. Like all computers, these programs are dependent on the programmers. The old computer adage- GIGO or garbage in, garbage out- still applies. Some AI programs are clearly ideologically driven such as when Google’s version in response to questions drew such things as a woman pope, black Vikings, and showed our founding fathers as a mix of minorities.

One challenge is that, as AI improves, it is getting harder and harder to distinguish between AI-generated text and images and those produced by actual humans. From a moral or ethical, not to mention practical, perspective, we are playing catch-up with the capabilities of AI. Countries and even states within the US are looking at legislation to insure that AI is clearly and definitively identified as such, but as yet there does not appear to be a co-ordinated, coherent, transparent, practical national or worldwide push to regulate AI and what it can do, and by whom. AI developers have attempted to program safeguards into AI, but if we have learned anything, it is that anything that can be programmed can be de-programmed.

Is AI an existential threat to humanity? The premise seems farfetched, but smarter minds than mine are sounding loud alarms, including AI’s own developers, which we should take seriously. AI’s ease of use (I was able to get on Grok and use it with no advance tutorial), unprecedented speed, and literally unlimited fund of knowledge could hypothetically allow, for example, a small country or even a terrorist group to develop a bio-weapon of mass destruction without the need for accumulating difficult-to-acquire fissionable material for a nuclear bomb. Maybe next time we won’t be so fortunate as to produce a relatively innocuous virus that only killed a few million people worldwide. Gain of function viral research, which almost certainly gave us the Covid pandemic, and continues apace around the world, serves as a cautionary tale in the pursuit of unregulated research without reflection of whether we should be doing this at all. Next time, we may not be so fortunate as to produce a relatively innocuous virus that only killed a few million people worldwide, most of them elderly. If the next virus has a ten percent or greater mortality versus a fraction of one percent, it is not an exaggeration to describe this as existential. Reason enough to proceed with great caution. I fear this has not been our habitual practice. Rather, the exact reverse.

Below is my draft of the above piece as crafted by Grok AI. Which do you prefer?

As a physician, I’ve always been wary of jumping on the latest bandwagon. In the 1970s, I delayed buying bell-bottom pants until they were nearly passé. In my medical practice, I avoided being the first to adopt cutting-edge treatments or devices. This skepticism often spared me regret. I once invested in an expensive laser for treating stretch marks and scars, only to find it ineffective. For years, that unused machine sat in my office, a costly reminder to question hype. My caution paid off again when I hesitated to embrace textured “gummy bear” breast implants, later linked to a rare form of breast cancer. By waiting for evidence, I’ve saved money, avoided pitfalls, and protected my patients.

The pace of technological change has accelerated dramatically. Fax machines, the internet, cell phones, and personal computers transformed our lives so seamlessly that it’s hard to recall a world without them. An entire generation knows nothing else. Now, artificial intelligence (AI) looms as the next seismic shift. AI systems, like Grok from xAI, process vast datasets at unprecedented speeds, synthesizing and delivering information with startling efficiency. They learn, adapt, and, some claim, exhibit “personality.” Pop culture comparisons to fictional systems like Skynet in The Terminator—a sentient AI that turns against humanity—are inevitable. Could AI grow so powerful that it surpasses human control? The idea, once far-fetched, is now a serious concern.

Despite its promise, AI has notable flaws. Like all technology, it’s only as reliable as its creators. The adage “garbage in, garbage out” still holds. Some AI systems have shown bias, such as when early models generated historically inaccurate images, like diverse depictions of America’s Founding Fathers. More troubling is AI’s ability to produce text, images, and videos nearly indistinguishable from human creations. This blurs the line between truth and fabrication, raising ethical and practical challenges. While developers embed safeguards, history shows that what can be programmed can be undone. Malicious actors—hackers, rogue nations, or terrorists—could exploit these vulnerabilities.

The lack of cohesive regulation exacerbates these risks. Some countries and U.S. states are exploring laws to mandate clear labeling of AI-generated content, but there’s no unified global or national framework. Developers are playing catch-up, racing to balance innovation with accountability. Meanwhile, prominent voices, including AI pioneers, warn of existential threats. The ease of using AI—I accessed Grok without any training—combined with its vast knowledge and speed, could empower a small nation or terrorist group to, say, engineer a biological weapon. Unlike nuclear bombs, which require rare fissile materials, bioweapons could leverage AI to manipulate pathogens, building on gain-of-function research implicated in the COVID-19 pandemic. That virus killed millions, mostly the elderly, with a mortality rate below 1%. A future pathogen with a 10% or higher death rate could devastate civilization. This isn’t hyperbole—it’s a plausible scenario demanding urgent attention.

My career taught me that caution isn’t just prudent; it’s lifesaving. AI’s potential is immense, but so are its dangers. We must demand robust regulations, transparent safeguards, and global cooperation to prevent misuse. Unchecked, AI could outpace our ability to control it, echoing the reckless research that gave us COVID-19. Next time, we may not be so lucky. Let’s heed the warnings and proceed with eyes wide open.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

Leave a comment

Share

My book, The Making of a Plastic Surgeon- two Years in the Crucible Learning the Art and Science, is a low tech, easy-to-read narrative that will take you inside the greatly misunderstood world of plastic surgery. What does it take to become one? What are the unique skills and tricks of plastic surgeons? Nothing is off the table.

Order a copy