All politics is local.”

Former Speaker of the House, Tip O’Neill

Let me say at the outset that the Covid pandemic was awful and the level of mismanagement from the federal government on down was unprecedented in my lifetime. U.S. citizens were subjected to unwarranted, unscientific Draconian mandates and executive orders that turned our lives upside down and infringed on our civil rights as protected in our Constitution. This is undeniable. I am very sympathetic to the desire to prevent a repeat of this in a future pandemic or other declared emergency.

The solution in Collier County, and now, Lake County is to pass an ordinance that declares the county to be a “Bill of Rights Protection” county, which means that the county claims sovereignty over even the federal government in deciding which laws or executive orders it will obey. The word “protection” replaced the word “sanctuary” in the original bill because the word sanctuary has been tainted by association with cities, counties, and even states that have defied lawful federal orders related to illegal immigration and deporting illegal immigrants.

This is a distinction without a difference. The Lake County Board of Commissioners is throwing itself in the camp with these sanctuary areas whether it admits it or not.

I get it. We were subjected to federal government overreach during Covid. In some cases the catastrophic overreach was at the level of state governments. It was unnecessary and the fallout in lost learning for a generation of children, devastation in families and businesses, deaths of despair, loss of trust in government, and more were incalculable and we don’t want this to ever happen again. Florida was fortunate in having a governor and, Lake County, a Board that resisted the unconstitutional mandates and executive orders. They did this without enacting new laws.

Since our nation’s founding there has been an unavoidable tension between the federal and state/local governments. Our Constitution defines the powers given to the federal government in Article 1, Section 8. The 10th Amendment to the Constitution gives to the states all powers not specifically delegated to the federal government. Our founders were brilliant and astonishingly prescient, but they knew that no document could cover every eventuality and so were deliberately ambiguous in some respects to allow for interpretation.

For the record, I am an originalist when it comes to the Constitution, am a strong advocate for individual civil liberties as written in that document and our Declaration of Independence, and believe in limited government. Although I feel our federal government has become too bloated and intrusive, not to mention profligate in spending our money, I also know that we need a strong federal government to do things that states and local government cannot. In the case of Covid, we experienced a total system failure, from the illegal federal funding of gain of function research in Wuhan, China by Fauci and company to the top-down once-size-fits-all federal response by our public health agencies that suppressed concerns by legitimate experts and failed to adjust and adapt to recognized evolution of the virus and the less-than-existential nature of the pandemic, which was clear early on.

This will not be resolved and a repeat of this in the future prevented without a similar top-down accounting and a total overhaul of how we manage such emergencies going forward. Some of the current hearings make me hopeful that those responsible for the worst chapter in modern medicine and public health will be held to account, but I am not holding my breath.

This will not be done at the county level.

I was impressed by the sincerity and good intentions of the county board members. We have a good board and the point was made that this ordinance would protect us in the event a future board was not so protective of our rights. I would counter that a future, more ideologic board could easily abuse this ordinance for its own purposes.

I admired the passion and patriotism of those who stood up at the County Board meeting to express near unanimous support for this ordinance. I was the only person who spoke in opposition, which made me feel very much an outlier. Could I have been wrong? I listened very carefully to the discussion and tried to do so with an open mind. Despite my sympathy for the motivation, sincerity, and intent behind this ordinance, on further reflection, I stand by my opposition. I am glad to live in a country and county where we can still have these conversations in a civil manner without histrionics, name-calling, or personal attacks.

We have many challenging issues before the county board. Lake County is experiencing explosive growth, much of it without concomitant development of the infrastructure to accommodate that growth. Our most precious natural resources- our lakes, springs, and aquifer are under tremendous stress and restoration projects lag due to funding and practical solutions. Our Lake County schools are failing its students. The county board has myriad issues before it. We do not need to be throwing out explicit legal challenges to the sovereignty of the federal government at this time.

My AI summary of the Bill of Rights Protection ordinance was: “While the ordinance is framed as a protection of constitutional rights and autonomy, objections center on legal conflicts, risks to the county officials, ambiguity, potential negative impacts on governance and public safety. These objections are not explicitly stated in the ordinance but are logical concerns based on its provisions.” The county attorney brought up a couple of my points. Who decides what is unlawful or unconstitutional? What legal exposure do our commissioners and county have with this ordinance?

I fall back on an issue with which I am very familiar. Our medical schools are selecting candidates for admission based on immutable characteristics, e.g. race and ethnicity, then squandering precious hours teaching them how to be social justice warriors rather than good doctors. That is not the role of doctors. Doctors need to stay in their lane professionally. They can be as politically active as they wish on their own time. I think our county board needs to stay in its lane in much the same way.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

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Unlike the Lake County ordinance, my book is not controversial. It does give the reader an honest, informative, and entertaining glimpse into the world that I inhabited for 36 years.

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