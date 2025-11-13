I have been a surgeon for nearly 48 years and a Fellow in good standing of the ACS for over thirty years. Achieving Fellow status and putting the FACS after my MD was a personal goal from the time I decided to become a surgeon as the final stamp of validation of both my surgical training and commitment to practice according to the highest standards of ethics and competence. I believed the FACS was a mark of excellence in surgery. You have given me reason to doubt this now.

To the Current Leadership of the American College of Surgeons:

In 2020, after the death of George Floyd, you assembled a Task Force on Racism to, “deal with structural racism within the ACS” and in surgery itself. You did not a question whether or not structural racism existed in the ACS. You provided no evidence for this outside of disparities in the representation of blacks and other minorities in the ACS which was you clearly regarded as de facto proof of the ACS’s discriminatory policies and practices, yet you have never identified these specifically.

You then went beyond this to suggest that your own member surgeons were racists, and as evidence you claimed that black patients did not do as well as white patients if their surgeon was white, an odious concept called racial concordance. This claims that black patients would be better served by black surgeons and that all minorities would fare better if their surgeon was of the same race, ethnicity, gender, or other specific identity group. To support this toxic, despicable, and undeniably racist viewpoint, you continually rolled out a single study that concluded black babies are less likely to die if their doctor is black. You ignored that this study has been characterized by an independent reviewer as catastrophically flawed and the differences in mortality are negated if birth weight is taken into account. A meta-analysis of multiple systematic reviews of studies on racial concordance shown this premise is false, but you just won’t let go of it. This push for racial concordance is a slap in the face of every surgeon who does his or her best for every patient regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, or any other immutable factor of identity.

You denied that you were embracing critical race theory and the ideology of antiracism, and elevating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as the primary focus of the ACS, above even excellence. Meanwhile you installed a new Department of Diversity, hired a Regental Clinical Director and Executive Director of Diversity, added antiracism to the values of the College, added a sixth pillar of Diversity to the College, installed initiatives to train yourselves and your staff on such things as microaggressions, implicit bias, ally and active bystander actions, and promoted safe spaces for triggered young surgeons. You held a retreat on diversity in June 2021 to which you invited Ibram X. Kendi, the author and most recognized advocate for antiracism, as the keynote speaker. You did these things while denying you were installing ideology into the College. This is gaslighting.

When I questioned the wisdom of taking these steps to embrace a toxic, divisive ideology, and initiated a comment thread in the ACS Communities with the largest engagement ever, you invited me to a Zoom call, supposedly to discuss this. After the call you banned me for life from further access to the Communities, to private messages, and to the members directory in an obvious move to both silence me and isolate me within the ACS. Despite these actions, you told me I remained a Fellow in good standing.

When I asked why I was banned for life, an almost unheard of, Draconian, punishment, Tyler Hughes told me it was for continuously using disrespectful language and violating the rules of the Communities, rules that you changed to prevent more posts like mine. When I asked for examples of either of these, you refused to provide even one. Even though my ban bypassed the Central Judiciary Committee and violated multiple rules for disciplining Fellows of the College, Executive Director Patrician Turner told me I received due process. You then used the fact that my ban was not reviewed by the Judiciary Committee as justification for stating a lifetime ban is not a really a punishment worthy of granting me a hearing, as is my right as a Fellow in good standing.

This is more gaslighting.

You have refused to answer my certified letters begging for a hearing or simply to be informed of what I said that justified a lifetime ban, giving these to a third party to answer for you, usually in a brief, dismissive email. The lack of professionalism, collegiality, and simple courtesy to a fellow surgeon and Fellow of the ACS is stunning. And you call me disrespectful!

When my Congressman, Daniel Webster, wrote to ACS President Beth Sutton asking why I was banned and what process there was for my future reinstatement his letter was answered by Dr. Turner in a letter that was a disingenuous mix of deflections, incorrect statements, and outright lies. She said there was no process in place by which I might be reinstated, an absurd claim coming from one of the ACS leaders responsible for banning me in the first place. Her claim that the Board of Regents, which banned me, is somehow unable to lift this ban is so absurd that it cannot be taken seriously.

During these 3 ½ years that my ban has been in place, the climate of acceptance and support for antiracism and DEI has radically changed with many, if not most, organizations and institutions who embraced this ideology divesting themselves of their DEI offices, officers, and initiatives because it is unproductive, toxic, and divisive wherever it is implemented. Kendi himself has fallen from grace for squandering tens of millions of dollars in donations to his Center for Antiracism Research at Boston University, which in its three years did not produce a single piece of original research. Rather than follow suit, you have doubled down on DEI after disguising it under a new title- Inclusive Excellence, which you apparently do not recognize as cognitively incoherent. You have attempted to scrub the ACS website of references to your initiatives including the recommendations of the Task Force on Racism and the DEI toolkit, which you renamed the Inclusive Excellence Resource and Implementation Toolkit before removing it altogether from the ACS website. You renamed the Department of Diversity the Office of Inclusive Excellence. In all of these changes, your commitment to antiracism and DEI remains unchanged, and I remained banned.

You banned me in this fashion because you knew a senior, white surgeon who objected to being called a racist would get little sympathy or attention. You would never have done this if I was black, Hispanic, female, or some other minority demographic. This is blatant reverse discrimination.

Surgery is in trouble in the U.S. Shortages of surgeons exist now and are predicted to worsen in the years to come. Too many young surgeons graduating from surgical residencies feel unprepared to practice independently. Today, over 80% of graduate surgeons go on to fellowships in surgical subspecialties and over half of them do this because they lack confidence in their training. This is an existential crisis to the state of surgery in America that needs to be addressed urgently, yet you waste precious time and resources pushing an ideology that demands seeing surgeons and patients not as individuals, but as abstract members of identity groups, and silencing those who disagree. You now push for concordance not only between surgeons and their patients but between young surgeons and their mentors. You have made proportionate race, ethnic, and gender representation in surgery a priority which will not be satisfied until the percentages of surgeons in all demographic groups perfectly mirrors their percentage in society at large. There is one word for this: quotas. You claim that you will not sacrifice excellence and competence but do not explain how you will do this if there are insufficient candidates in some demographics to accomplish this goal. You silence and isolate Fellows who dare to question your priorities and embrace of ideology.

I had in-person conversations at the ACS Clinical Congress in October with Drs. Mark Sutherland, Tyler Hughes, and Tim Eberlein. They continued to refuse to tell me what I said that got me banned. All said the same thing: “This is not the time or the place.” I asked, “When is the right time and place since you won’t respond to any of my attempts at communication?” They were all clearly uncomfortable and could not remove themselves from my presence fast enough. Dr. Eberlein falsely claimed that my ban was never discussed among the Regents.

Within weeks, on November 7, you permanently shut down the Communities, thus silencing the entire membership of the ACS and eliminating our ability to discuss and debate among ourselves on the ACS website without the monitoring of your editors, first Tyler Hughes and now Sean Langefeld, who have the power to censor or deplatform Fellows who do not strictly adhere to their interpretation of the restrictive rules of engagement.

You claim you closed the Communities because of reduced engagement on the forums despite publishing a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Communities in July 2024 by Dr. Tyler Hughes in which he spoke glowingly of the robust engagement on the forums.

Your actions of the past five years are a betrayal of the membership you purport to represent and support. I can only hope that this letter will be widely disseminated among the Fellows of the ACS and that a movement will grow in the College to replace you with leaders who will restore the focus of the ACS to its historic mission of promoting excellence in surgery and fulfill our mission to “Heal All With Skill and Fidelity.”

With the closure of the Communities you have made my efforts to have my access restored moot and I have to wonder if this was your intent. If so, you have silenced the entire membership in order to make me go away. I will not engage with you further regarding my ban. Don’t think you have won. We are all losers when ideology and censorship infect a professional organization such as the ACS. The ultimate losers are the patients we have sworn an oath to serve with skill and trust.

Shame on your for what you have done to our College.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

