Anthony “I represent science” Fauci continues his nationwide book tour, touting his (choose your adjective) pompous/smug/self-aggrandizing autobiography, On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service. His latest stop was Tulane University’s Book Fest in New Orleans on Friday morning.

I was in the Big Easy for a friend’s son’s wedding and happened to pick up the The Times Picayune to read at breakfast this morning. The Book Fest was front page news.

The line for Fauci’s talk began to form 2 hours before the doors opened and the room, which accommodated 1800 people, was packed. The article made sure to mention an emergency room physician who “wheeled her freshly vaccinated 2-month-old” to the event. She lavishly praised Fauci for getting her through the pandemic. It did not mention whether said infant was vaccinated for Covid, which the American Academy of Pediatrics and the CDC have added to the regular vaccine schedule for young children despite an absence of any long term efficacy or safety data and with questions about potential dangers of an mRNA vaccines for children unanswered. Nearly all reputable authorities now recognize that there is essentially zero risk to healthy children for serious illness from the current (or earlier) strains of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid. It is less dangerous for them than the flu.

The article also made sure to mention the multiple rounds of applause during Fauci’s talk and the standing ovation he received at the end. It said nothing about the growing calls for investigating Fauci’s handling of the Covid pandemic from possible complicity in the development of the virus in the Wuhan lab by funding gain of function research, to his suppression of the lab leak theory, which most authorities now regard as the most likely source of the virus, to the debacle of the management of the pandemic using unprecedented curbs on civil rights, ruinous closures of businesses and schools, and lockdowns that caused untold harm to individuals and our social fabric, to the loss of trust in our public health agencies that will take a generation or more to restore.

The writer did, however, mention the fact that Fauci now pays for his own security since President Trump revoked his security detail. It does not mention that this was something never before offered to a retired federal employee. Fauci retired in December 2022 as the highest paid federal government employee, making more than even the president. He was given $15 million taxpayer dollars for transportation, a chauffeur, and security detail, which were only discontinued after Trump took office. The claim that he is at personal risk due to his position is spurious given how many other high profile federal employees from, say the Department of Justice, seem to retire without this. If his profile is higher than most, he made it so.

In his talk, Fauci defended widespread censorship during Covid of anything counter to his positions, stating, “It wasn’t censoring opposing opinions. It was saying that if you have an opposing opinion, it should be based on data and evidence- not just an opinion.” He conveniently failed to mention that Fauci and Francis Collins, the retired former head of NIH discussed a “devastating public takedown” of the opposing opinions of the three academics who authored The Great Barrington Declaration, which offered a counter to Fauci and Collin’s program of widespread lockdowns, social distancing, and masking. The authors, Dr. Jay Battacharya, Dr. Martin Kulldorff, and Dr. Sunetra Gupta, had more background individually in epidemiology than Fauci and Collins combined. Time has shown that their approach would have been better.

Fauci presided over what many, if not most, doctors and scientists now regard as the worst debacle in the history of American public health. He ignored established principles of pandemic management by quarantining healthy people, closing businesses deemed “non-essential”, closing schools beyond any reasonable period, pushing things like universal mask and vaccine mandates, and covering up the origins of the virus. His policies undeniably did the greatest damage to the most vulnerable in society- the poor, elderly, and youth, and may actually have added to the death total from Covid, both direct and indirect. Now, he deflects the loss of trust in our public health institutions by casting the blame on Trump and politics. He continues to claim, against all scientific evidence, and simple common sense, that the virus may have arisen naturally by jumping from bats to some intermediary species to humans despite the fact that a full five years after the pandemic started no animal reservoir has been identified. With SARS-CoV-1 in 2002 and MERS in 2012 an animal reservoir was identified almost immediately.

The writer of this fawning article makes no reference to the growing groundswell of opinion from the government and scientists that the management of the pandemic was a catastrophe which should never be repeated and Fauci was its face and primary architect. Now that questions are being raised about abuse of the autopen by Biden aides, this raises the possibility that his preemptive pardon might be revoked, and we may see him back in front of Congress to explain why he should not be held accountable.

The Book Fest also featured Connie Chung plugging her book, Connie: A Memoir. Chung ignited a media firestorm in 1991 that lasted more than a decade and has not fully abated when her television show, Face to Face With Connie Chung, reported that breast implants were making women sick, but that is a story for another day.

After another successful stop on his non-apology tour, Fauci “was escorted through a back door by half dozen police and armed guards into a waiting black SUV.”

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

My book, The Making of a Plastic Surgeon- Two Years in the Crucible Learning the Art and Science, is now available on Amazon as an eBook and paperback. I will give curious readers a glimpse into the fascinating and widely misunderstood world of plastic surgery.

Order a copy