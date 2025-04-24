The U.S. has a history of grand projects. On May 4, 1904 we broke ground on the Panama Canal. On August 13, 1942 the Manhattan Project was started to build the first nuclear bomb. Its success ushered in the nuclear age, but history agrees that it shortened the war with Japan and saved lives on both sides. On a more peaceful note, President John F. Kennedy announced at Rice University on September 12, 1962 that we were going to the moon by the end of the decade. Apollo 11 placed men on the moon on July 20, 1969.

It is time for anther moon shoot, so-to-speak. The autism discussion has been around for decades and yet we know little more than we did years ago and there is still no clue what the cause is or what the cure is, if even if there is one.

What would you not do for your son (autism is four time more common in boys than girls- perhaps this is one clue) if he went from a seemingly normal, active, vocal infant to a non-verbal 8-year-old, who is not toilet-trained, does not engage or make eye contact, cannot dress himself, and spends most of the day in repetitive behaviors, some of which can be self-injurious. You are told your son has autism and will need lifelong assistance for simple activities of daily life. He will never attend school, play sports, have a girlfriend, marry, have children, or have a career. What would you not do to prevent this from happening or find a cure?

In 1998, the prestigious British medical journal, Lancet, published the results of a study by a family physician, Andrew Wakefield, which claimed that the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine caused autism. The study was later debunked due to serious problems, to the extent that it was labeled fraudulent and Wakefield culpable to degree that led to his being struck off the medical register in England, the equivalent of losing his license. Although Wakefield’s study and conclusion were definitively debunked, he so poisoned the well of autism research that few researchers are willing to take up actually doing the work to show whether or not any vaccines might be causally related to autism, or search for other environmental causes.

Any challenge to the belief that vaccines are anything other than an unmitigated good provokes a strong, sustained pushback from the medical establishment and the vaccine industry. This is wrong. There should be no sacred cows in medicine. How often have we discovered that medical practices previously regarded as proven effective have, on further review and new data, been found to not to be, e.g. antacid treatment for peptic ulcer disease and avoidance of animal fats to minimize heart disease?

We are facing an unprecedented loss of multiple generations of children to autism and the numbers keep growing. Years ago, autism was uncommon with an incidence of one in thousands of children. Today the CDC estimates that 1 in 32 children are autistic. Some of this may be just mild, functional neurodiversity, which has now being celebrated. I get it. but we are not talking about mild, “on the spectrum”, autism or Elon Musk’s Asperger’s. One quarter of children with autism are like the boy mentioned earlier. They are non-functional and this will never change, as far as we know. What a damn waste! We must be careful not to so buy into the concept of neurodiversity that we forget what normal looks like.

The growing incidence of autism and the numbers of those with profound autism should be a national scandal. They should provoke us as a nation to unite behind an urgent effort to uncover the cause and, if possible, treatment of this scourge that is destroying our most precious resource. Nothing less than the future of our country is at stake.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., gets it. For the first time, someone in a position of power is acknowledging the burden of autism and publicly calling for a national effort to deal with this. He has shone a light on autism, especially profound, autism, and called for what amounts to a moon shot to find a cause and a cure. He has set a deadline of September. What would any parent with a severely autistic child not give to help see this through? If RFK, Jr. can pull this off, his place in history among our greatest heroes is assured. It’s about time we take autism seriously.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

Leave a comment

Share

The Making of a Plastic Surgeon- Two Years in the Crucible Learning the Art and Science, is available on Amazon in eBook and paperback. It will give readers a unique glimpse into a fascinating and greatly misunderstood field of medicine.

Order a copy