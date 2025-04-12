I was unaware of Senate Bill 331- the Halt All Lethal Trafficking (HALT) Fentanyl Act until I read of its passage by the senate on March 14, 2025. The bill will now go to President Trump, who is expected to sign it into law.

The HALT bill reclassifies Fentanyl from a schedule II drug, in the same category as morphine and Demerol, to a schedule I drug like Heroin. The first two are narcotics which have been in wide, legitimate medical use as long as I have been a physician (47 years). The last is a narcotic for which there is general agreement that it has had no legitimate medical usage.

All narcotics are in the class of opioids, which are drugs sharing some of the chemical and pharmacological properties of opium. These include morphine, Demerol, codeine, oxycodone, pentazocine, and Fentanyl. They all target receptors in the brain that modulate pain and are great for relief of acute and chronic pain. Other effects include sedation and, in the case of codeine, relief of coughing. They vary in potency and duration of action. Unfortunately, all have the potential to be both psychologically and physically addictive; the more potent the narcotic effect, the more addicting they are. Fentanyl is a purely synthetic drug which can be manufactured cheaply and is hundreds of times more potent than morphine.

I have never prescribed Fentanyl personally, but my practice used a great deal of it for surgery. It is widely used in ambulatory surgery centers where quick patient turnover is important. Anesthesia providers- anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists- use Fentanyl regularly because of its many advantages. It is inexpensive. Its potency means that only tiny amounts need to be used. Its rapid onset of action and short duration mean that it is very easy to manage and patients do not experience lingering effects after surgery. Some physicians who manage patients with chronic pain use Fentanyl in slow-release patches, oral and nasal sprays, and even lozenges. Properly used by competent physicians, Fentanyl is both useful and as medically safe as any drug which carries the potential for abuse. No drug is 100% safe.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, “under the supervision of a licensed medical professional, fentanyl has a legitimate medical use. Patients prescribed fentanyl should be monitored for potential misuse or abuse.” The HALT Fentanyl bill changes all that and does not distinguish between illicitly produced Fentanyl and the commercially produced drug used by licensed medical professionals. Physicians will no longer be able to prescribe it.

This is the same sort of top-down, one-size-fits-all political solution that gave us Covid lockdowns and mandates that were later shown to be unjustified and, ultimately, more harmful than good. It is also the reasoning that created onerous rules for physicians, like me, who need to prescribe short-term narcotics for postoperative pain. Because of abuses of long-term opioid prescribing and the existence of “pill mills” prescribing clearly exorbitant amounts of narcotics, I and my responsible medical colleagues cannot call in even a few narcotic pills for a patient experiencing more than expected pain after surgery without having them travel to my office for a written prescription. If this happens at night or a weekend, I have to go in as well. Even e-prescribing does not solve the problem entirely, if you do not have access to a computer. It is very inconvenient for practices, like mine, which have chosen to not use electronic health records.

This bill conflates illicit use of Fentanyl with appropriate medical prescribing and makes both illegal. This is a perfect example of throwing the baby out with the bathwater. Another legitimate, useful drug gets into the hands of politicians and is taken out of the hands of those it is intended for- qualified physicians and their patients. Never mind that nearly 90% of Fentanyl deaths come from illicit sources and drug dealers, not physicians’ offices. Never mind that illegal drug traffickers will continue to manufacture and market Fentanyl while physicians who use it properly are hamstrung. This is the same simplistic mindset that believes the solution to gun violence is to confiscate all guns, even from legitimate owners, as though criminals will abide by these laws. In the case of Fentanyl, this makes no medical sense and simply contributes to the continued erosion of physician autonomy and physician burnout.

