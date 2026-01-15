“A fundamental biological fact is now an opinion, if it conflicts with the progressive position that sex is a fluid construct and can be changed at will, with the help of some drugs, hormones, and surgery.”

I was recently asked to testify before a committee of the Kansas legislature on an amendment to a law passed in 2023. Known as “The Women’s Bill of Rights,” it defines sex as biologic sex, male or female, as determined at birth and entered into the birth certificate. There is no third option. The purpose of the law was to protect the rights and privacy of women in such situations as sports, locker rooms, bathrooms, shelters, jails, and any other places where a man might have an unfair advantage or be reasonably regarded as intimidating, or threatening. The amendment was designed to close a loophole in the law allowing individuals to change their sexual identification on their driver’s license and stipulated that this must align with the sex documented at birth. Below is my testimony. The crossed through portion was deleted from my final text as it was felt it might be triggering to some members of the committee who regard any attempt to define sex as an attack on the trans community.

“Chairwoman Humphries, and members of the House Committee on Judiciary, my name is Richard Bosshardt, a Visiting Fellow with Do No Harm Action. Thank you for allowing me to provide proponent testimony regarding House Bill 2426.



I have been a medical doctor in private practice for 47 years. Until recently there has never been a serious question regarding the existence of two, and only two, sexes, male and female, as one of the most fundamental biological facts. All disagreement and controversy regarding sex and gender identification stems from a single source- belief. In no other instance does belief trump physical, physiological, and genetic facts. There is no such thing as a “trans” man or women. There are only men and women who believe they are the opposite sex yet in whom every cell in their body is of the sex they were born into. Another name for a strongly held belief that runs contrary to factual reality is a delusion. In medicine, we treat pathology, whether physical, psychiatric, or psychological. We do not affirm delusional thinking but rather treat the delusion with compassion and competent therapy while maintaining a firm grip on reality. This is true for such conditions as anorexia nervosa, body dysmorphic syndrome, and body integrity disorder. Why it is not true for gender dysphoria reflects the fact that this condition has been hijacked by an ideology that has an agenda which transcends biological reality.

The practice of gender-affirming care has led to the medicalization of children and adolescents including use of puberty blocking drugs, administering cross sex hormones, and radical, mutilating surgery without evidence of efficacy and safety as demonstrated in extensive medical reviews such as the Cass Review from the United Kingdom and the recent review by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services . Nowhere in the history of modern medicine have such radical, unproven, and dangerous treatments been provided to minors based entirely on their say so.

Once upon a time, sex and gender were synonymous, but this is no longer true. Gender usually means gender identity independent of biological sex. Given that we now have more than 70 genders, this has muddied the water in discussing biological sex. To be clear, there are only two sexes, and a person cannot change from one to the other. Gender-affirming care produces a permanently medicalized individual whose conformity to the opposite sex is superficial, imperfect, and subject to potentially disfiguring and debilitating complications.

That we have to have legislation and laws to affirm the basic truth of two sexes speaks to the confusion of our times and subservience of biological reality to radical gender ideology.

The commonly used expression “sex assigned at birth” is factually incorrect. The sex of a person is established at the time of conception. It can be easily confirmed at birth by a simple physical examination, which accurately establishes the sex of the baby 99.9% of the time. In the very rare case of ambiguous genitalia, sex can be established quickly with a few simple tests. This is critical in medicine because there are conditions unique to males and females and to ignore these invites potential mistreatment.

No less than in medicine and medical documentation, an individual’s sex in other documents, such as legal documents, contracts, identity papers, and more must be coherent and consistent to be useful and prevent errors and confusion. Since the birth certificate is the original and most fundamental confirmation of birth sex, or should be, then all subsequent documentation should be in agreement with this. Competent adults desiring to change their sexual identity should, of course, be free to do this if they wish but this does not change their biological sex. A man cannot truly become a woman and vice versa. This is critical if for no other reason than there are medical conditions unique to each sex and proper diagnosis and treatment might not be undertaken if the official identity documents do not align with biological reality. This would logically include a driver’s license or equivalent identity card.

Thank you for the opportunity to provide testimony in support of House Bill 2426 and I will stand by to answer any questions from committee members at the appropriate time.”

One committee member, who was clearly against both the amendment and the original bill looked at me with obvious disdain and said that my statement that there were only two sexes, male and female, was, in his words, “your opinion.” The implication was obvious. A fundamental biological fact is now an opinion, if it conflicts with the progressive position that sex is a fluid construct and can be changed at will, with the help of some drugs, hormones, and surgery. This is the level of discourse we have to contend with today. It reminds me of the saying, “Never try to teach a pig to sing. It wastes your time and it annoys the pig.”

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

