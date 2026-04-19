Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

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Larry Meeks's avatar
Larry Meeks
3d

Prophecy has always been popular. Folks want to know what's ahead. Bible prophecy has been amazingly accurate from the beginning of Creation to the end of the Age. The 17 books of prophecy in the OT and the book of Revelation in the NT read like the lead stories on the news. Secular prophets like Toffler bang the nail on the head as well though without the spiritual. The best known novelist is Orwell and his 1984. Here are 5 of his famous quotes :

Here are some notable quotes from George Orwell's "1984":

“Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.”

1

“War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.”

1

“If you want to keep a secret, you must also hide it from yourself.”

1

“The best books... are those that tell you what you know already.”

1

“In the end, the Party would announce that two and two made five, and you would have to believe it.”

The promoters of AI keep the reassurances that AI is Great ! The critics not so much. Anyway another good essay by the good doctor. Thanks LM

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Rick McCarthy, LMFT's avatar
Rick McCarthy, LMFT
3d

Thanks for yet another reminder of just what we are up against. God help us.

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