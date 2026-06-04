Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

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Ellen Wilcox's avatar
Ellen Wilcox
1d

All you say and show in your posted photos makes me more than a little nostalgic for the magnificent California I

knew and loved when I lived there for 20

years, ‘76-‘96. What a different place it is today! So very sad! Driving, both North to South AND South to North, the exciting, challenging and unspeakably awesome CA 1, Coast Hwy, is an unforgettable experience still. I long ago put CA on my short list of places worldwide that I’ve loved the most. I’m personally shocked at how CA has changed in just 25 years! One hopes there will be a reawakening very soon. 🙏🤞

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Larry Meeks's avatar
Larry Meeks
3d

Sad tale of a once great state. Stirred memories of the ultimate disaster the fall of the Roman Empire. Said to be the result of 4 dynamics piled on top of each other : Military weakness similar to failure to enforce laws. Economic disaster by fraud, corruption, and social insanity (bread and circus). Invaders foreign and domestic. Political incompetence. With many others I am hoping that their example will foster a strong rejection by other states and a shift by New York and Illinois to sanity. Cautiously optimistic. Grateful for my vocabulary expansion for harakiri !

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