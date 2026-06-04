Northern California coast

I just returned from a week in California. My trip took me to San Francisco, Carmel via US 1, Sacramento via California 152 and I-5, the Yuba River State Park, the Elk Cove Inn in Elk, and back to San Fran. We saw a truly large swath of California and I was struck by two contrasting thoughts. The California we see and hear about in the news is mess. The other California, the one that I saw, is magnificent. Talk about cognitive dissonance.

After a while, you run out of adjectives to describe the state- beautiful, gorgeous, magnificent, stunning, awesome, incredible, unique. They just don’t cut it. There is the stunning, rugged beauty of the California coast. The rolling, golden hills inland, with endless acres of agriculture along the highway and groves of pistachio, walnut, olive, cherry, avocado, and citrus trees attesting to the richness of the soil. The beauty and biodiversity of the Yuba River area were on display over our entire two-mile hike along the river. Our drive across the state on California 128 to Elk, CA passed by countless vineyards and wound along mountain roads through thick, old growth forests of stately Redwoods. You cannot describe a walk in Muir Woods in words; you have to experience it. I have traveled to every continent except Antarctica, and I can say with confidence that the natural beauty of California is on par with the loveliest places on earth this side of paradise.

The Redwoods in Muir Woods are impossibly tall

By almost any metric, California is wealthy beyond compare with more billionaires than any other state and a GDP that positions it fourth in the world. California has an embarrassment of richness when it comes to natural resources, leading the nation in numerous agricultural crops, rare earth metals such as boron, and renewable energy, including wind and solar.

With all of that, one has to wonder why the state is such a mess. California had a state debt of almost one half billion dollars in 2023 and it is undoubtedly higher now. Through mathematical legerdemain this year’s budget deficit is touted as zero, but $20-30 billion annual deficits are projected for the years to come. Despite billions of dollars spent, not one mile of track for the high-speed rail has been laid. The Pacific Palisade and Eaton fires that ravaged Los Angeles in January 2025 were a testament to grotesque ineptitude and gross negligence, from the failure to maintain essential water reservoirs to understaffed fire stations to the Diversity hire Fire Chief to the absence of the Mayor during the conflagration. 16,000 structures, most of them single-family homes were destroyed. 15 months later, 34 have been rebuilt. Downtown areas of San Francisco, Los Angeles, and other California cities have been overrun with homeless, aka “unhoused,” people, most of them mentally ill and/or drug addicted, and nearly half from out of state. With 12% of the US population, California has 28% of the homeless in the country and 40% of them are in Los Angeles County alone. Tent cities have metastasized across the cities with open drug use and defecation on the sidewalks.

The bay at Elk, CA

California is a criminal state, defying federal laws pertaining to illegal immigration and looking the other way for thefts of less than $950, which are now classified as misdemeanors, incentivizing shoplifting and petty crime. Billions of dollars are poured down black holes for progressive social programs, Medicaid, virtue-signaling cultural projects, and free benefits to illegal aliens who have flooded that state for its sanctuary status in refusing to enforce federal immigration laws. According to the latest statistics, California leads the nation in dollars wasted on government fraud. Los Angeles County has more hospices than the next 36 states combined and more than half of them are estimated to be fraudulent. This is not a one off; it is a systemic problem.

More millionaires per capita have left California than in all but a handful of states- New York, Massachusetts, and Maryland. Chevron left California for Texas after 145 years. Other companies that have left California include Tesla, Space X, Charles Schwab, Oracle, Hewlett-Packard, and X. Many companies have moved their headquarters out of the state. Small businesses struggle under a mountain of bureaucracy and onerous regulations.

California has the highest taxes and gas prices in the nation.

California is arguably the most woke state in the union and had bought fully into the narrative of systemic racism. Governor Newson’s administration has authorized the establishment of a Bureau for Descendents of American Slavery for future payouts of reparations for slavery and it wasn’t even a slave state! The best argument against reparations that I have seen is here. The reality that California is broke and cannot fund any reparations makes this an exercise in virtue-signaling, thank goodness.

California is the walking, talking example of Gad Saad’s concept of civilizational seppuku.

The root cause of California’s woeful state and inarguable decline is obvious and out there for all the world to see. It can be seen in former Marxist and current LA Mayor Karen Bass galivanting in Ghana while LA burned. It can be seen in Governor Gavin Newsome shutting down schools and businesses, mandating masks- even to surfers out in the ocean, and bulldozing sand over skateboard parks while dining unmasked at the French Laundry. It is exemplified by Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi going out and getting her hair done during the height of the pandemic lockdowns. It is a total failure of leadership from decades of democratic rule from the top down. Democrats have controlled the state for a half century except for a brief interlude in 1995-96. It is time for a change.

If Californians want their state to turn around and once again be the acknowledged leader and shining star it was meant to be, they will have to vote out the grifters, leftists, progressives, Marxists, and socialists. Otherwise, they deserve whatever they get. California deserves better.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

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