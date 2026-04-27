Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

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Larry Meeks's avatar
Larry Meeks
2d

Not one email, not one FB post or comment was wasted in this struggle. Time will tell the results of many surgeons and medical personnel who repented of their stance and came into the justice and truth camp. It may have been quietly or even secretly but the same calling to medical practice that brought them to their health careers will help them to stand for honest patient care. Many prayers accompanied the whole shebang and were answered. Thanks again for your outspoken stand ! More battles ahead. Hang in there.

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Rick McCarthy, LMFT's avatar
Rick McCarthy, LMFT
3d

That we can count ourselves among the cancelled by "scientific" communities that no longer qualify as legitimate science, I take it as a badge of honor. I take it personally as well, and I hate the fact that I can now somewhat empathize with what Galileo must have felt. Thank you for keeping up the fight.

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