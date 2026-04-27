“What has been is what will be, and what has been done is what will be done, and there is nothing new under the sun” Ecclesiastes 1:9

At first I thought it was just me and I took it personally.

In 2023, when the American College of Surgeons (ACS) leadership silenced and isolated me in perpetuity for objecting to its unproven and toxic allegations that the ACS, surgeons, and surgery itself were racist. I disagreed. My efforts to open a conversation in the membership of the ACS regarding these unprecedented allegations, without evidence, were met with gaslighting and personal attacks. I was labeled a racist, a clueless privileged, white male, and even a “male bovine spewing BS out my ass” by one particularly colorful female colleague. Despite this, two thirds of the members that engaged with me supported my stance, both publicly in a discussion forum on the ACS website and privately in direct messaging.

My two-year effort to fight my cancellation was rendered moot after October 2025, when I confronted several ACS leaders at the Annual ACS Clinical Congress in Chicago and the leadership responded by cancelling all discussion among members by closing the discussion forum on its website. With no explanation, the ACS went dark and remains so to this day.

I still take my treatment by the ACS personally, but a little reading and study have provided some context and perspective. Cancellation, silencing, isolation, and social and professional ostracism have been weapons of the scientific and medical establishment long before my tiff with the ACS. Examples abound.

In the 1630’s Galileo Galilei’s astronomical observations led him to conclude that the earth rotated around the sun. This conflicted with the Catholic Church’s position that the earth was the center of the universe. Galileo was subjected to an inquisition, forced to recant, and placed under house arrest for life. Many astronomers of his time agreed with him but kept silent for fear of similar treatment. His views were, of course, proven to be right and the Church eventually had to acknowledge this.

In the mid-1800’s Ignaz Semmelweiz, a Hungarian physician noted lower maternal mortality following childbirth when doctors washed their hands with chlorinated lime after performing autopsies, before they delivered babies. When he recommended routine hand washing before deliveries, he was ridiculed and hounded until he was driven into an insane asylum where he died. The germ theory later proved him right and hand-washing is now standard practice (although still more honored in the breach than in observance).

In 1983, two Australian doctors, who challenged the consensus that hyperacidity caused peptic ulcers, were ridiculed and censored until the volume of data showing that the primary cause was a bacterium, Helicobacter pylori, proved them right, upending a decades old industry of drugs and surgery, and lost productivity measured in the billions of dollars. Today, peptic ulcers are treated primarily with antibiotics and surgery for this has almost disappeared.

During the Covid pandemic, credentialed epidemiologists and virologists who said the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid showed signs of genetic engineering and might have come out of the virology lab in Wuhan, China were vilified and labeled xenophobes. Those who questioned the public health mandates of school and business closures, universal masking, social distancing, and novel vaccines were labeled conspiracy theorists, fringe scientists, and “granny killers.”

These are but a few examples. Search “Examples where scientists and doctors who questioned prevailing consensus were canceled or vilified” and you will pull up almost 200,000 sites.

Today, the censors and activists, both in and outside the scientific and medical community, have turned their attention to gender-affirming care (GAC) in children. Anyone who questions the safety and benefits of the practice of affirming a child’s claim to be the opposite sex by giving them puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and offering them surgery to remove normal breasts and genitalia is labeled a transphobe, hater, and/or right-wing extremist.

The solution of the advocates of GAC in minors to those who present evidence questioning the premise, safety, and benefits of this practice is not reasoned debate and discussion pertaining to the evidence from systematic reviews- the gold standard for scientific evidence. It is to cancel scientific panels at professional meetings or, if that is unsuccessful, disrupt them using loud protests, intimidation and aggressive actions by activists.

This is what happened this weekend at the annual Pediatric Academic Societies meeting in Boston on Sunday. A panel of acknowledged experts was set present the current data from the U.S. and Europe on GAC in minors. Activists promoting this practice first tried to have the panel canceled. When this failed, they attempted to disrupt the panel by loud protests outside the conference room. Activists who snuck into the meeting center even entered the room to disrupt the proceedings with shouts, threats, and obscenities. No other panel was treated in this fashion. The organizers of the meeting did nothing to ensure security of what they knew was a panel sure to draw such protests. Fortunately, no one was injured, no thanks to the organizers of the meeting.

Cancellation, censure, disruption, and threats of violence have no place in science and medicine. These should be anathema to those of us who believe in free inquiry, respect for the methods of science, and a willingness to listen to alternate views when proposed by our colleagues.

The capture of science and medicine by political actors and activist ideologues cannot end too soon. This has led to the racialization of medicine with dire consequences to the quality of medical care. In GAC in minors, a generation of children have been subjected, and continue to be subjected, to a practice which undeniably fits the description of medical experimentation. Even if we reverse this, it is a stain on my profession that will never be fully erased.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

Senior Fellow, Do No Harm

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