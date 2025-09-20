Charlie Kirk in his natural element.

It has been 10 days since Charlie Kirk was assassinated. It has taken me this long to process this enough that I feel I can comment. Like so many others, I have felt a sense of heaviness around me that is as real as it is hard to quantify. What can I say that has not already been said? It was terrible, horrific, unimaginable, and shocking on a scale not seen since 9/11. The juxtaposition of the two seems somehow appropriate. The one changed our country in fundamental ways and the other will likely do so as well.

If you had asked me one year ago who Charlie Kirk was, I would have hemmed and hawed for a moment before answering that I thought he was a conservative commentator of some sort. I could not have told you he founded Turning Point U.S.A. or that he was a regular on college campuses across the country, openly and happily debating anyone who would step up to the microphone. I could not have told you “prove me wrong” was his mantra. I certainly could not have predicted that his influence would probably have as much to do with Trump’s election victory as the endorsements of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Elon Muck.

In recent months, I have viewed, in part, a few of his videos from his college campus events. These were the basis for nearly all that he did- presenting a viewpoint of conservative Christianity, that was all but absent on campuses everywhere. I was impressed with his ability to answer challenges and his grasp of facts and information without resorting to notes or a teleprompter. He was unfailingly willing to listen to questioners, even when they were in what I call unhinged attack mode, and he clearly relished the verbal sparring of these exchanges. His influence was incalculable. His influence, going forward, will be the same.

The video I cannot erase from mind is the one, before the moment was censored, where he was struck in the throat by a bullet from the assassin’s rifle. As a surgeon who has treated gunshot wounds, I saw him drop instantly, like a rag doll, along with the immediate massive hemorrhage, and said to myself, “no way he survives this.”

It is only in the aftermath that I have begun to truly appreciate the uniqueness of Charlie Kirk. His vision, from his late teens to start a movement. Many people in their late teens rail against “the establishment.” I remember that I did. Kirk actually did something about it. His rejection of a college education and disdain for higher education in general. His ability to command a stage. His organizational acumen. His unapologetic Christian witness. His seemingly unshakeable faith in the power of dialogue and reaon. He personified Dennis Prager’s claim that clarity was of equal, if not greater value, than agreement.

It is now clear, from verified text feeds between Kirk’s assassin and his trans partner, that he was killed because of his views and specifically his opposition to trans ideology. Allegedly trans individuals are told by radical trans ideologues that their very existence depends on the affirmation of others and those who do not accept everything they say about themselves are essentially killing them and, worse, committing genocide against the trans community in general. It is not a big leap from this belief to justifying the actual killing of anyone who speaks out against trans ideology. Charlie never said anything for which he deserved to die except in the fevered minds of those captured by ideology.

Somewhere, there is undoubtedly a list. A list of future potential targets. Such a list would just as undoubtedly include the likes of Matt Walsh, who believes that trans persons are delusional (a belief that I share), and Chloe Cole, a young woman who was victimized by the gender-affirmation industry for minors and now, as a de-transitioner, speaks out publicly anywhere she can against gender-affirming medicalization of minors, in addition to others. I met both of them this week. They know that Charlie’s assassination signals a sea change in how opponents of their respective messages act yet they remain committed to forging ahead, their determination to fight progressive, woke ideology undiminished. They deserve our prayers for their safety.

Where does this end? We have gone from civil debate and discussion to censorship and deplatforming to the assassin’s bullet. If we allow this to silence us or drive us into hiding, then the ideologues win. There will probably be more Charlie Kirk’s before this war is fought to its bitter end. It is a war worth fighting because our future as a civilization and as Americans depends on our ability to defend traditional values and uphold simple biological truths.

What will happen to Turning Point U.S.A. and the movement on campuses begun by Charlie? I am encouraged to hear Erika Kirk commit to moving forward just as though Charlie himself was still at the helm. I am encouraged to learn that there have been over 50,000 requests to start new chapters of TPUSA on school campuses across America. Charlie may be irreplaceable but he was not indispensable. I am one of those who will pledge support as a result of Charlie’s assassination. Those of us who believe, as Charlie did, in a transcendent God, cannot explain why this happened. What we do know is that none of this is a surprise to Him and He will raise up others to carry on. This faith is incredibly comforting.

While I would never dare to compare myself to the likes of Kirk, Walsh, or Cole, who risk it all on a daily basis, I have personally seen and experienced the consequences of challenging ideologues who seek to divide us into warring tribal groups according to race, ethnicity, gender, or any other identifying physical feature or belief, whether they are doing this through a misplaced call to promote social justice or whether through evil intent to dismantle civilization as we know it. In my case, I was permanently silenced and isolated without due process by the leaders of my professional organization, the American College of Surgeons, for objecting to their embrace of antiracism and DEI which involved calling the College, me and my fellow surgeons, and my profession irredeemably racist. At least I did not have to face the possibility of being on the receiving end of an assassin’s rifle.

I don’t mean to ignore the tragic murder of Iryna Zarkova in Charlotte at the hands of a career criminal and the willful attempt by the legacy media to avoid covering this or the reduction of charges for the killer of Brian Thompson but, truthfully, it is just too much to deal with at one time. All of these tragic deaths reflect a terrifying “new normal” of murder as a form of protest and/or expression of hate.

Perhaps Charlie Kirk’s untimely death will be a wake-up call to the 80% of people in this country who are not extremists and see extremism for the existential danger that it is. As recorded in scripture, we do not wrestle with flesh and blood but with “the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers of this present darkness, and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms."

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

