“I value clarity over agreement.”

Dennis Prager

I finf Prager’s statement to be profound and of critical importance given our present times of confusion, moral ambiguity, and extreme polarization. If you can present your argument or position in a way that is carefully reasoned, clear and unambiguous, others may still disagree, but they cannot say they did not understand. I have tried to apply this approach to my writing, whether in this Substack, on social media, or in other forums. Hopefully, I have been successful more often than not.

I came late to Hillsdale College. My father lived a life of moderation, from his personal habits to his politics, which I would describe as, you guessed it, moderate. He believed, as I do, in U.S. exceptionalism, robust individual liberties, equality under the law, freedom of speech, limited government, free market private enterprise, and individual responsibility. He introduced me to Hillsdale College posthumously. Toward the end of his life, I noticed that he had a lot of mail from Hillsdale and, while going over his papers as executor of his estate, when he passed away in 2012, I came across his monetary contributions to Hillsdale and printed material, including a collection of the Hillsdale pamphlet, Imprimis. I wondered what the appeal of Hillsdale was since he attended the University of Minnesota. Although he never donated to his alma mater or to the colleges and universities my sisters and I attended, he donated regularly to Hillsdale.

I quickly understood why after reading some of the material and researching Hillsdale online. As a result, I have been a regular donor and a reader of Imprimis ever since.

For those unfamiliar with Hillsdale College, it is a small liberal arts college in Michigan founded in 1844. Unlike most universities and colleges today, Hillsdale takes no federal money and thus retains total independence in its policies, faculty, and curriculum. All undergraduate students must take core courses in logic, rhetoric, great books (English/American), Western history, natural sciences (biology/chemistry), mathematics, a foreign language, and a senior seminar, emphasizing foundational liberal arts education and developing students who will become successful, excellent citizens who are capable of thinking critically. A proper description of Hillsdale would take more space and time than I have. Suffice it to say that its influence is disproportionate to its size.

The Hillsdale monthly publication, Imprimis, is available to anyone who subscribes, free of charge. It features learned, respected, and highly accomplished contributors who write on topics in their area of expertise. The list is impressive and includes the likes of Victor Davis Hansen, Thomas Sowell, Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher, Milton Friedman, Tom Wolfe, Walter Williams, and Clarence Thomas to name a few. They can provide not only informed opinions based on extensive experience and education, but also historical, economic, and geopolitical perspectives on the topics thety discuss.

Each issue features one topic, often one relevant to current events. They are thoughtful, insightful, carefully reasoned, and supported where necessary with appropriate citations and references.

The most recent Imprimis issue features a piece by Mackubin Thomas Owens on the topic of U.S. Civil-Military relations in the wake of recent military actions by the Trump administration in using military forces to augment local law enforcement in areas of civil unrest and in the interdiction of maritime drug smuggling operations off the coast of Venezuela, including the use of lethal measures, culminating in the capture of Venezuela’s president, Nicholas Maduro and his wife and extraditing them to the U.S. to stand trial. This issue is especially timely given the escalating unrest in Minnesota and the recently, highly charged slaying of anti-ICE activist Rene Nicole Good by an ICE officer. The reaction to this, on both sides, has been notable for the simplistic narratives and extreme emotions generated, and the absence of any effort at understanding nuance and context, or allowing the authorities to thoroughly investigate this and render a verdict before weighing in and spouting vitriol.

Those who oppose these actions accuse the President and the heads of multiple agencies of unlawful and/or unconstitutional conduct and attempt to provoke outrage and pushback both on the ground and on social media using memes and provocative posts. As a former marine and professor of national security affairs at the U. S. Naval War College for over 25 years, Owens has a resume that clearly qualifies him as an expert in this area. Of particular interest is that Owens makes clear his opposition to the use of military force in the war on drugs and in domestic law enforcement. Even so, he formulates a sound, solid argument that the President’s actions are lawful, constitutional, and have ample precedent in past administrations, while providing a scholarly support for the importance of maintaining civilian control over the military.

Whether you approve or disapprove of the actions of the Trump administration, you owe it to yourself to become informed on current events beyond listening to pundits, social media influencers, and literally, anyone with a computer, tablet, or smart phone and an account on Facebook, X, Tik Tok, or any other online site. We live in a day where everyone has an opinion and a platform from which to express it, no matter how well- or ill-informed. Imprimis is an excellent resource. You may still disagree with the author’s opinions, but you’d better be ready to defend your own with more than subjective emotion and blind adherence to an ideological belief.

I hope everyone who reads this will explore Imprimis and avail themselves of this wonderful source of good information.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

