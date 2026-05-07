Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

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Rick McCarthy, LMFT's avatar
Rick McCarthy, LMFT
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As opposed to just falling back on a "well there goes the neighborhood, whaddya gonna do?" attitude, thank you for reminding us that we do not have to accept or tolerate idiot civilization destroyers as you described, and shame, call out, and admonish these morons, because they rarely get any pushback from the bubbles they thrive in. Thanks Rick.

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