Call it irony, hypocrisy, cognitive dissonance, elitism, whatever. I would use a different description: existential stupidity, the kind you only hear from educated, elite intellectuals. The kind that can get you killed. Think Malcolm Caldwell.

The scene is sophisticated, modern, elegant, and undeniably expensive. In a word- chic. Three millennials sitting in comfortable white chairs in an upscale studio made out to look like an expensive New York apartment discussing Marxist theory, revolution, why it is OK to steal, but only from the right people. You can watch the video for yourself above if you have the stomach for it. Warning: you may lose IQ points if you watch the whole thing.

The participants are Nadja Speigelman (38), the gay culture editor for the New York Times, Hassan Piker (34), a Turkish-American, non-practicing Muslim, self-admitted Marxist darling of the fashionable internet leftist crowd, and Jia Tolentino (37), a Phillipino staff writer for the New Yorker. All are fashionably dressed, the total cost of each one’s wardrobe clearly exceeding the monthly income of the average Burundian ($80 if you care to know). Piker, in particular, is stunning in wire-rimmed glasses, a light blue Ralph Lauren shirt, khakis, Adidas sneakers, and a band on his right wrist that proclaims “Free Gaza.” A Piker quote: “I would vote for Hamas over Israel everytime.” He has a full Castro beard and exudes the smug, arrogant cockiness of the educated, woke elite who profess to represent the victimized and underprivileged but would not be caught dead in a Brazilian favela. While Piker clearly sees himself as a revolutionary, he is clueless. In a true proletariat revolution he would be among the first to be dragged out of his $2.7 million dollar West Hollywood/Beverly Grove house, where I am sure he has a Che Guevara poster, and marched off to a re-education camp.

Piker is a social media influencer (oh, how I hate that phrase!) who is oblivious that he owes his career and livelihood to the very technocratic entrepreneurs and billionaires he vilifies from his position of comfort. I wonder if he has a cell phone, laptop, orders from Amazon, or ever uses Uber. Probably not.

Tolentino just comes off as a giggly, woke, leftist airhead who no one should take seriously. She says, “If someone would be stealing with a purpose, we love that in America. We could love it again.” You can’t make this up.

Spiegelman, attempting to cosplay a serious, objective interviewer, can’t quite pull it off due her fawning over Piker and, to a lesser degree, Tolentino, both of whom she clearly agrees with. From the nodding heads and adoring looks of the two women as Piker speaks, I suspect both would love to have his babies.

What we normies call theft, shoplifting, stealing, and criminal behavior, Piker refers to as “microlooting,” a term actually coined by Spiegelman. According to the three, this is not a crime but rather a political statement and way of “sticking it to the man” as they used to say in the 60’s and 70’s. In their rationale, Mom & Pop stores are off limits, but all chains are fair game, especially high end ones. Whole Foods is mentioned specifically. They would probably not step foot in a Walmart, Target, K-Mart, and other economy chains, never mind that these provide necessary goods to the public at affordable prices.

Piker is especially nauseating as he describes with obvious contempt that most Americans “lack political education…lack class consciousness….to recognize their [marginalized] position in society.” His rhetoric is filled with mind-numbing platitudes about revolution. He even confesses that one of his prized possessions is Mao’s little red book of quotations. One example: “Communism is not love. Communism is a hammer which we use to crush the enemy.”

Someone like the late Alexander Solzhenitsyn or Thomas Sowell would have a field day with these useful idiots. Their arguments would be squashed by anyone with even a rudimentary knowledge of the history of Marxism and Communism.

I can’t wait until one of them has to pay a price for their beliefs, such as being caught shoplifting, arrested, and taken away in handcuffs. As philosopher/boxer Mike Tyson said, “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

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