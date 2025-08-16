Although I last posted on this issue a little over a year ago, I thought it was time to revisit this with some updated information. From being a major women’s health issue that appeared frequently in the news and dominated the conversation in plastic surgery circles, BII seems to have dropped out of sight. BII shares some things in common with long Covid: both appear to be an unusual response to an immune system challenge; both present with a wide range of symptoms involving different organ systems that often make diagnosis difficult; neither has a definitive test for diagnosis; both appear to occur in a small percentage of people who have had implants, Covid, or been vaccinated for Covid; neither has a universally effect treatment; both seem to be linked to psychosocial conditions as much as physiological ones. It is not a stretch to suppose that answers to one might help provide answers to the other.

Many of the symptoms of Long Covid and BII overlap

I think it is fair to say that the Covid pandemic changed life as we knew over those nearly three years of insanity, probably forever. Before Covid, undeniably the biggest controversy in the plastic surgery world was related to breast implants. Since the exposé by Connie Chung on her show, Face to Face With Connie Chung, in 1990, the subject of women becoming sick after getting breast implants has persisted. When this issue was first raised, the result was a media firestorm that prompted countless lawsuits and led thousands of healthy women to have their implants needlessly removed.

After more than a decade of studies that failed to show any correlation between having implants and getting sick, the controversy died down, but never really went away. The advent of the internet and social media did more than anything else to resurrect this issue as women, who felt they were alone with their problems and dismissed by their doctors, found each other on web sites. One is www.healingbreastimplantillness.com . This site has a Facebook group that claims to have over 200,000 members. Assuming that everyone of these women has BII, which is highly unlikely, and with estimates as of 2021 that 7.3 million women in the U.S. have breast implants, this is an incidence of 2.7%. Hardly the epidemic of BII claimed by some.

BII is not a recognized official diagnosis, but rather a condition applied to women who got breast implants and then became sick. It applies to both saline implants, which contain sterile salt water, and those filled with silicone gel. It has been a frustrating condition to pin down because it is lacking in specific features beyond having implants and not feeling well. Some women claim they became ill within days or weeks of getting breast implants, while others claim they became ill decades later. The list of signs and symptoms of BII in the above website includes 52 items, one of which is basically every autoimmune disorder known.

Autoimmune disorders, caused by dysfunction of the immune system, comprise between 80 and 150 conditions which affect an estimated 8% of the US population. This is probably an underestimate because many people go undiagnosed or have more than one condition. 80% are women for reasons that are not understood. This conservatively amounts to around 21 million women. Our understanding of the immune system and these disorders is still in its infancy.

There is no doubt that some women with breast implants have become ill with a variety of illnesses. Thirty years of study have failed to reveal a direct, causal connection between breast implants and systemic illness in women. The largest study ever undertaken was by M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. It looked at 100,000 women from 2005 on. Results were published in the Annals of Surgery January 2019 (Vol. 269, Issue 1, pp. 30-36). Although several autoimmune conditions appeared more common in women with implants, the numbers were so small that no conclusions could be drawn. The authors recommended further study.

The cause of BII is almost undoubtedly multi-factorial, involving genetic, metabolic, lifestyle, and psychosocial factors. Another such condition has been recently recognized: long Covid. Some people seem to have long term problems after infection with the virus that causes Covid or even just from the vaccines for this. Like BII, it has been frustratingly difficult to pin down. For example, for entirely inexplicable reasons it has been found to be more common in individuals who profess to be non-binary in their gender identification. Go figure. In contrast to BII, long Covid appears to occur in anywhere from 7% to over 10% of people who have had Covid, also with a prevalence in women over men.

In 2018, the National Breast Implant Registry was established to study the issue of BII. As of February 2024, over 1600 physicians have enrolled more than 102,000 women in the study.

Of course, this does not help women grappling with possible BII now or those contemplating breast implant surgery, whether cosmetic or reconstructive, in the near term. Plastic surgeons and implant manufacturers can be fairly criticized for taking so long to properly study this problem.

Another problem with BII, like long Covid, is that no treatment is universally effective.

Removal of breast implants is terribly inconsistent in relieving symptoms of supposed BII. Some sources, including healingbreastimplantillness.com claim that implant removal alone is not sufficient; the capsule (scar) around the implant must be removed as well. This is a much bigger operation than removing implants alone and just not possible in some patients. In addition, no studies show this improves outcomes. A few surgeons have advocated removal of lymph nodes in the armpits because microscopic bits of silicone have been found in these. There is no data to justify this either, and the operation can create serious problems with arm swelling and infections.

Patients seeking relief of symptoms they allege were caused by their implants are easy prey for unscrupulous surgeons and other practitioners who offer radical surgery and such unproven treatments as intravenous infusions of various types, a wide range of detoxification programs, and supplements of all sorts. All of these come at a cost. I reported one physician who charged a woman over $50,000 for worthless IV therapy with no benefit. In the past, Healingbreastimplantillness.com has recommended questionable “experts” in the past, such as naturopathic practitioner (not an MD), Dr. Ben Lynch, who has an entire line of supplements and treatments based on his claimed expertise on epigenetics- how genes are expressed. One scientist with a PhD in genetics described Lynch and others like him as a modern-day version of a snake oil salesperson.

Several years ago, I posted an article online that simply questioned the claim that implants are toxic devices, and no one should get them. Mind you, I did not question that some women with implants were ill; I have always held that there might be a few women who do not tolerate breast implants. There is nothing you can place on or in the human body that somebody might not react to. Allergies to metal, latex, and an infinite number of cosmetic and medical products exist. Why should breast implants be exempt? The response to my article was a tidal wave of vitriol so extreme that I had to shut down my Facebook page and website until the furor subsided.

My opinion that BII reflects an uncommon reaction to implants is supported by 36 years of experience with them along with conversations with dozens of plastic surgery colleagues, including both men and women. I have seen women with implants that are 30 or more years old. Many of these implants have ruptured or leaked. Some are surrounded by thick shells of calcium. They look awful. Almost without exception, however, these women are otherwise healthy. I have also seen women with implants that are 25 or more years old and the implants, when removed, looked almost like new. Timmy Jean Lindsey had the very first breast implants inserted in 1962, when she was 29 years. She is now 92 years old, in good health and still has her original implants. Imaging shows they have leaked, but she has had no problems. She has been offered free surgery to remove or replace them and has always declined.

I advise all young women seeking breast implants to realize that we do not know all there is to know about them and that no one can predict what will happen to them or their implants in the future. As a plastic surgeon, I am dismayed that, after over sixty years of experience with them, we do not have better information to impart to our patients. This is unacceptable. I hope we do a better job unraveling the mystery of long Covid than we have breast implants and BII.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Beyond Plastic MD! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

My book, The Making of a Plastic Surgeon- Two Years in the Crucible Learning the Art and Science, is available on Amazon in eBook and paperback. It is an honest, entertaining, and informative chronicle of the training of a plastic surgeon to competently practice this fascinating and misunderstood specialty.

Order a copy