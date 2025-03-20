I had a taste of democracy in action this week, my first. I have never been a political animal but circumstances have forced me into political activism in my retirement, something I never imagined in my wildest fevered dreams until 2020. You can read the story of my conversion from practicing physician to activist here, here, and here.

Last Friday I was asked by Do No Harm Action to speak in Tallahassee in support of Florida Senate Bill 1710 before a Senate Subcommittee. As a senior fellow in Do No Harm, I support the organization’s mission to remove diversity, equity, and inclusion, popularly referred to by its acronym DEI, from medicine as well as stopping the barbaric practice of gender-affirming care in minors. I was happy to help.

SB 1710 is intended to remove DEI programs and initiatives from graduate medical education and prevent the use of federal or state funds to promote such programs and initiatives. The goal of SB 1710 is to restore merit and promote excellence rather than focus on racial, ethnic, gender, or any other identity in the education of health care workers. You can read the full text here.

I was told to prepare a statement of not more than 3 minutes to read at the subcommittee meeting. With difficulty, I produced a reasonable statement and made the 3 ½ hour drive from my home in Leesburg to Tallahassee on Tuesday morning. I was delighted to learn that there would another senior fellow from Do No Harm present. Dr. Tabia Lee, is an educator and former DEI administrator who saw the illiberal nature of DEI early and has pushed back hard against it.

We entered the subcommittee chamber and found ourselves in the midst of one of the most colorful crowds I have ever seen. There was hair of every color, rainbows everywhere, some exotic individuals of indeterminate gender, and even a drag queen in full show-stopping regalia.

The docket was full with 8 or 9 bills under consideration and several appointments. With a 3:30 PM start, it was going to be a full afternoon. Fortunately, SB 1710 was called early. First there was a discussion among the subcommittee members led off by Senator Tina Polsky, (D- District 29). Polsky had lots of questions about the bill and clearly intended to ask everyone of them. At one point the clearly impatient subcommittee chairman, Randy Fine (R-District 6) cautioned that she was asking questions that were already answered in the text of the bill and informed her that she was infringing on the time for the public to speak. This did not deter her in the least. Because of this, and the sheer number of people registering to speak, the time limit for each speaker was reduced to a 30 second sound bite.

Jimmy Stewart looks like I felt trying to cut my statement down from 3 minutes to 30 seconds!

I had to scramble furiously to cross out my introduction, sentences, and entire paragraphs from my statement, leaving only a single paragraph to pare down my statement to around 30 seconds. My clean-typed sheet was a mess.

Unbenownst to me, it was pride day in Tallahassee and there were over one thousand activists in town. 120 people had signed up to speak in opposition to the bill. As person after person was called to the podium to speak, it was clear that most of the people in the overflow crowd had registered to speak. There was a parade of persons ranging from senior citizens to flamboyant LGBTQ+++ activists. A number offered their pronouns. The drag queen was summarily dismissed as soon as he (she?) reached to podium and stated his/her intent to “school” the committee members. It was a tough act to follow!

To a man, woman, and ? everyone who spoke was against the bill. I worriedly whispered in Tabia’s ear, “I think this is bill going to fail.” In listening to their objections, however, it quickly became clear that nearly all really had no clue about the bill’s intent or provisions. They were all variations on transphobia, discrimination, and the alleged benefits of DEI in general. No one provided a single piece of evidence for their position.

Tabia and I were finally called and spoke our short opinions which were the only two in support of the bill. I hurried but was cut off before I even finished my paragraph. At least we did not get booed.

Senator Polsky had to get a few more points in about her objections and she stated some falsehoods, e.g. that all medical schools in Florida still used the Medical College Aptitude Test for admission. They don’t, as I confirmed with a quick Google search on my phone. It was all I could do to not to speak out. She also raised straw man arguments against the bill citing concerns that had nothing to do with the bill’s provisions. She was clearly going to be a no vote.

At the conclusion, Fine and Subcommittee Vice-Chair Nick DiCeglie (R-District 18) presented wonderfully articulate, clear summaries about the intent of SB 1710 to eliminate DEI from Florida institutions of graduate medical education, restore merit and objective measures of excellence to admissions, and prohibit discrimination based on race, ethnicity, gender, or other identity factor. The bill passed easily on a voice vote and will go on to the next committee.

I took away several observations. My testimony and Tabia’s (who, by the way, flew all the way from California for her 30 seconds) probably had no influence on the outcome. Even so, I was glad to have been there, if for no other reason than to see how the system works. At least we provided a counterpoint to what would have been unanimous objection to the bill. I saw how a single inconsiderate, obstructionist legislator can hijack a meeting and thereby deny citizens their rightful opportunity to be heard. I came away convinced that along with the right to participate in the legislative process, those who do so have an obligation to be informed regarding what they are opposing or supporting. I was dismayed at how many speakers clearly had not taken the time to inform themselves on what this bill was about. I have to say that the performative characters were entertaining.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS, Senior Fellow at Do No Harm

