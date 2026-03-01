Beyond Plastic MD

J Adams
4d

Tucker was one of the few journalists who was willing to go where others would not in exposing the deep state but he has gone off the rails in the last year or so. I pray for his return to sanity.

Larry Meeks
20h

Like many I was surprised at the repetitive "why does Israel get or deserve that land ?" that Carlson kept launching and the lack of historical facts that Huckabee responded. This debate by two much admired advocates of conservatism ! Tucker's staunch and usually confrontational putdowns of liberal or woke misinformation endeared him to many, myself included. Huckabee's open and strong defense of conservative positions as Governor of Arkansas and his daughter Sarah's turn as press secretary for President Trump and now Governor of Arkansas put him and Tucker theoretically on the same team. As a conservative Christian I was stumped by neither Tucker or Mike's use of the Bible history where in Genesis 12:1-3 God tells Abraham to pack up his family and be led to the land of Promise (now Israel) ! Through many wars won and lost with their enemies Israel stayed where they are today. After hundreds of years captivity Israel was taken away from the Ottoman Empire (Islam) and turned over to the British Empire. after WW 1. After WW 2 as a guilt offering Israel was recognized as a nation as compensation for the Holocaust by the United Nations. President Truman's Courageous stand swung the deal. Many wars followed included Islam's current constant attacks on Israel. As a student of history I hope this helps. Open for correction or discussion. Really enjoy this Subset discussions Larry Meeks

