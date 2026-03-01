I have admired Tucker Carlson since I discovered him on Fox years ago. Sometimes he came on a bit too strong and strident for me, but I made allowances knowing he was vying for viewership and trying to make a point in a limited time frame. Despite this, I agreed with many of his positions. Even on those with which I disagreed I, like Dennis Prager, respected his clarity and directness.

When I engaged with the American College of Surgeons by objecting to its embrace of racialized ideology and was effectively silenced and isolated, Tucker invited me onto his show on Fox to discuss this and, later, had me on his podcast to discuss this at length. His huge viewership gave me a stage I would never have had otherwise and I am tremendously grateful for the 500+ views that video generated.

Recently, however, Tucker has raised conservative eyebrows, as well as my own, with interviews that have called into question some of his views, not to mention his self-professed objectivity in reporting only facts and seeking only truth.

One year ago, Tucker interviewed Darryl Cooper, an amateur, self-educated revisionist historian who he introduced as “…the most important popular historian working in the United States today.” Cooper claims that Winston Churchill was a bigger villain than Adolf Hitler and that the murder of millions of Jews and others deemed inferior was not a deliberate act of genocide but the result of the Nazi’s logistical inability to handle so many refugees at one time! This despicable, provably false re-writing of history has been savaged by legitimate historians, such as Victor Davis Hanson and Sir Niall Ferguson. Tucker, however, never pushed back against Cooper’s claims.

His interview with Nick Fuentes struck another decidedly discordant chord. Much of the interview was rather pedestrian and non-controversial until this exchange:

Fuentes mentioned December 18 in another context then stated the date was important to him. When Tucker asked why, Fuentes answered, “That’s Joseph Stalin’s birthday. I’m a fan.”

Tucker replied, “You’re a fan of Stalin’s?”

Fuentes said, “Always an admirer, but we don’t need to go into that.”

Tucker, somewhat nonplussed, “Well that’s uh... Okay. We’ll circle back to that.”

He never did.

Given Tucker’s penchant for pouncing on questionable or controversial statements made by his guests, his failure to do this here is puzzling. I am not in the least implying that Tucker is also a fan, but the omission is curious. Maybe he just forgot.

Then there is the issue of Tucker’s recent statements regarding Israel. He repeatedly states his support for the Jewish people but just as repeatedly questions the legitimacy of Israel as a Jewish nation, its origins, claims to historic ownership of the land, and even its borders. Tucker considers the U.S. relationship with Israel to be “toxic.” He is especially critical of U.S. military support for Israel as not being in our interests to support Israel militarily in its war with Iran, Hamas, and other proxies of Iran and goes so far as to state that the U.S. is fighting Israel’s wars for it at the behest of Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Tucker claims the U.S. war against Iraq was the consequence of Israel’s desire for regime change in what one might call a case of the tail wagging the dog. This is false according to a Grok AI summary of that conflict which you can read here.

Tucker’s recent interview with Mike Huckabee, U.S. Ambassador to Israel, was unabashedly, and I would say uncharacteristically, aggressive and came across as badgering. Huckabee was clearly flummoxed at some of Tucker’s questions which ranged from inane to puzzling. You can view the entire interview for yourself here.

Where was this aggressiveness in challenging outrageous or provably false comments in the interviews with Cooper and Fuentes?

I admire Tucker’s willingness to interview controversial characters such as Vladimir Putin, Darryl Cooper, Nick Fuentes, Alex Jones, and others who stir intense emotional reactions and even outrage. I am a believer in freedom of speech but do not believe that requires that everyone be given a huge public stage such as Tucker provides. If Tucker is going to feature such polarizing and controversial persons, I believe he has an obligation to call them out on false or abhorrent statements or claims.

The Jews have lived in what eventually became the modern state of Israel since time immemorial and hold a unique place in history that was recognized even at our founding. The letter from George Washington to the Jewish congregation in Newport, Rhode Island is a perfect case in point. Modern Israel is far from perfect, but it is the only democracy in the Middle East, surrounded by existential enemies, and a staunch ally of the United States. Although the U. S. is more secular, both share a basic underlying Judeo or Judeo/Christian foundation and have many similarities- representative government, individual civil liberty, respect for private property, and free markets.

I would welcome Tucker’s response to these criticisms to set his record straight. I would hate to see his reach and influence devalued by these uncharacteristic lapses.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

My book, The Making of a Plastic Surgeon- Two Years in the Crucible Learning the Art and Science, is a unique, unflinching memoir of what it takes to become a board-certified plastic surgeon and I think it will surprise most readers.

Order a copy