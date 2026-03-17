Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

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Rick McCarthy, LMFT's avatar
Rick McCarthy, LMFT
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Count your blessings and luck. Yes, that could have been much worse. I spend a lot more time on strength and balance training on my legs to help combat that increased risk. Our peers with the chicken legs at the gym help motivate me as well. Stand tall my friend.

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