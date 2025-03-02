I stay on social media because I have certain specific goals and, like it or not, a presence on sites like Facebook and X is essential to those goals. That said, I dislike the unhinged, deranged, vitriolic posts from people who have no knowledge on which to base their opinions yet feel they must voice them loudly and with certainty. The also feel morally superior and insult and label those who disagree. I support their right to do this, but cringe at the ignorance and emotional rants that rival a tantrum by a two-year-old.

The unhinged left and armchair quarterbacks were already posting their diatribes against Trump and Vance minutes after the acrimonious meeting with Zelensky. They heaped opprobrium on Trump and praised Zelensky as another Churchill-like figure. I call b*ll sh*t.

Just to be sure we are clear here, this was real life, not some scripted fantasy on Kumbaya Island. Diplomacy is messy with much give and take, compromise, and, sometimes, bitter, angry exchanges among the parties. We are grownups here. Get over it. As Thomas Sowell, one of my favorite people, famously said, “There are no solutions, only trade-offs.” The resolution of the Russia vs Ukraine war is too important to allow personal feelings and unrealistic goals to get in the way. I suspect, once the dust settles, Zelensky and Trump will be conversing again.

I am no scholar on Russian or Ukrainian history, nor of all the events leading up to this conflict. I was initially onboard with those who stood with Ukraine against Russia, do or die, and approved of our qualified support with military hardware and advisors, but no “boots on the ground.” With time, however, I find that my views have changed as circumstances have changed. A failure to adapt to changing circumstances was seen in our government and public health response to Covid, with disastrous consequences.

To be clear, I believe Russia is the aggressor here and I have no love for Putin, who I regard as a murderous despot who has suspended democracy and will kill anyone who stands in his way. I also believe that he probably would not have invaded Ukraine but for the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan by the feckless Biden administration.

The reality is that Russia did invade, Ukraine mounted an unexpectedly robust defense- for which Zelensky must be given credit, but our billions in aid, and those of European nations, have only resulted in a stalemate that is grinding down Ukraine even as it has destroyed a generation of young men (on both sides), and Ukraine’s economy and infrastructure for years to come. After listening to real experts on the situation here, here, and here, I have concluded that Ukraine cannot win and the only solution is a negotiated settlement that will not give either side all that they wish. I call this LAF’ing it off, my acronym for life ain’t fair.

Zelensky approached this meeting armed with the assurances of the EU, and the US Democratic left and Neo-cons, that he could extract from Trump continued financial and military support without Ukrainian concessions in the face of a reality that makes his goals a pipe dream.

Donald Trump is trying to make a cease fire happen by obtaining concessions from both sides, but Zelensky refuses to budge on issues that are as non-negotiable for him as they are impossible to achieve: NATO membership and a restoration to pre-February 24, 2022 borders. Trump is a realist and is trying to save Ukraine from getting to a point where victory or defeat are moot, because Ukraine will never recover, even if the Russian takeover fails. A true victory for either would probably prove to by pyrrhic.

I ask myself, what do the critics of Trump want? Do they think Ukraine will defeat Russia outright? Do they wish to risk an all-out confrontation with Russia? Do they want regime change in Russia? What comes after? I take heart from listening to historian Stephen Kotkin who has stressed that wining a war means little unless you win the peace as well. He points to Germany and Japan as examples of this. Even if Ukraine makes concessions to Russia now, in the years to come, it is possible for Ukraine to prosper on the same fashion that Germany and Japan did.

While Putin is a bad guy, Zelensky is no angel either. We have no clue where much of the billions we have given him have gone. Reports of Ukraine selling arms to Mexican cartels are concerning. His suspension of elections, suppression of opposition to his leadership, and suspension of things like habeas corpus in Ukraine raise questions about his commitment to transparency and democracy.

Facebook pundits and armchair quarterbacks, who have no real stake in the issue feel free to viciously accuse Trump of being uncaring, immoral, undemocratic. In short, evil. I would vouchsafe that a significant number, perhaps even most, have not viewed the entire interview, only the acrimonious last 10 minutes. What’s more they offer no alternative solution to what Trump is trying to do and excoriate him for how he is approaching this. If Trump can negotiate a solution to this disastrous war, I doubt his detractors will be silenced. You can’t expect rational reactions from the insane. If he pulls this off he will deserve the Nobel Peace Prize that should have been his after he negotiated the Abraham Accords which, by the way, are still in place. I cannot think of one thing Obama or Biden accomplished that comes close to this.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS, Senior Fellow at Do No Harm, Founding Fellow at FAIR in Medicine.

