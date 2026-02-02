“Who are you going to believe? Me or your lying eyes.”

Groucho Marx

Once upon a time we could discuss the weather without invoking existential threats to humanity or conspiracy theories about geoengineering. Those days are gone along with rotary phones, four television channels, the cold war, and having our kids dive under their desks to protect them in the event of nuclear war.

In Florida, you once knew it was going to be hot year around without blaming global warming. I could count on a thunderstorm to rain cats and dogs practically every afternoon around 3-3:30 followed by a lovely sunny afternoon with azure skies.

A few years ago, my lovely wife, who always seems to be a step ahead of me in social media, pointed out contrail-like white streaks across the Florida sky. She called them “chemtrails” and said someone- the government or some private agency, was spraying chemicals across the sky to alter the weather. She was informed of this by a conspiracy-minded friend. I told her this was just another fake conspiracy and those were just innocent contrails from high-flying jets.

Now I wonder…………..

It is called geoengineering and I wrote about this in a Substack a little over a year ago, in which I questioned the wisdom of manipulating natural phenomena of which we have an imperfect understanding, whether it be nuclear fission, genetic engineering, gain-of-function viral research, or weather manipulation. Our government has admitted to this, but only on a small scale including “stratospheric aerosol injection and marine cloud brightening.”

Geoengineering is based on the now questionable premise that the earth is undergoing accelerating deleterious climate change, primarily global warming, but also increasingly severe weather events, due to human activity, and this poses an existential risk to mankind in the near future. In fact, according to some timetables, we should have become extinct by now. I say “questionable” because even the most vocal advocates of the need for radical transformation of the entire global population to eliminate use of fossil fuels and promote so-called zero carbon by 2035 (a pipe dream to any realist), have backed away from their positions. Here is the latest from one of the main drivers of radical social change to prevent the climate driven demise of mankind:

“There’s a doomsday view of climate change that goes like this:

In a few decades, cataclysmic climate change will decimate civilization. The evidence is all around us—just look at all the heat waves and storms caused by rising global temperatures. Nothing matters more than limiting the rise in temperature.

Fortunately for all of us, this view is wrong.”

Great. Fine. Sanity and scientific objectivity are finally entering into the climate discussion and we are getting away from the uninformed, hyperbolic, accusatory predictions of Greta “How Dare You” Thunberg, the poster child for climate extremism., being given the same weight as adults with have both more credentials and common sense, e.g. Bjorn Lundberg.

A recent episode of the Tucker Carlson podcast featured Dane Wigington, who is described by Grok AI as an “activist, researcher, and prominent figure in the chemtrails and geoengineering conspiracy theory community.” He also produced the documentary, The Dimming: Exposing the Global Climate Engineering Cover-Up, and founded the website GeoengineeringWatch.com. Wigington believes that we are witnessing a global effort- on the part of whom is unclear, to manage solar radiation to the earth in order to deal with global warming and existential climate change. He claims we are being poisoned by nano-particles of aluminum being rained down on us, as well as other chemicals, such as barium and strontium. The latter can have both radioactive and non-radioactive isotopes (Natural strontium is non-radioactive).

If you do research online it is easy to dismiss Wigington as another crackpot conspiracy theorist sounding the alarm for non-existent weather manipulation. Nearly all scientists quoted in articles about Wigington dismiss his theories and documentary as misinformation. Unfortunately, Tucker Calson has tainted his credibility by bringing on such figures as Darryl Cooper, an amateur historian who claims that Churchill was a bigger villain than Hitler received no pushback from Tucker, and letting slide the comment by another guest, Nick Fuentes, that he (Fuentes) is an “admirer” of Stalin.

Leaving North Carolina in the early morning a few weeks ago, I looked up and saw more contrails, er, chemtrails, than I have ever seen, forming a crisscross grid pattern over the entire sky. It was impressive. And those azure Florida skies? My wife pointed out that our Florida sky seems less blue than she remembers from our childhood. I had not paid attention to this, but when I thought about it, I wondered the same thing. Last, a week or so ago I looked up and saw a uniform distribution of fluffy white clouds that looked like cotton balls covering the entire sky, something I did not recall ever seeing before.

Am I seeing geoengineering and its effects. Does our recent winter “storm of the century” across the country stem from our ill-advised efforts to alter the weather? I did a Grok AI inquiry about all of this and received a plausible explanation for all of my recent observations. Do I believe it? There’s the rub. Grok can only respond based on what is programed into it. Who monitors the programmers? They have given us AI that shows racially diverse founding fathers and black Nazis among other absurdities. The past few years have turned me into a skeptic of much that I used to take for granted. Our government agencies and bureaucrats lied to us about Covid, illegal immigration, January 6, Russian collusion, and more. Why should I believe their assurances now?

What is an educated, reasonable, rational person to do? For now, all I can do is withhold final judgment on many of my questions while awaiting more information, hopefully from sources I find credible. This is not entirely satisfying but there we are.

And those funny clouds? Garden variety Altocumulus. You can find dozens and dozens of photos of them on Google images.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

