Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
1d

Solid piece on epistemic uncertainty in an era where trust is scarce. The Wigington tension is real; dismissing him feels too easy but accepting uncritically feels reckless. I've been through a similar rabbit hole with soil carbon sequestration claims where the data gets murky fast. What probably matters more than resolving geoengineering right now is building frameworks for evaluating sources when institutions have burned their credibilty.

Reply
Share
Rick McCarthy, LMFT's avatar
Rick McCarthy, LMFT
1d

Stay curious my friend. The Truth (eventually) will set us free.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard T. Bosshardt, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture