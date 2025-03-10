Those who cannot remember the past are doomed to repeat it.

George Santayana

I am not a historian and, truth be told, when I was in school, I felt that studying history was boring and a waste of time. With age, maturity, and a modicum of wisdom, however, I have come to appreciate the importance of knowing history and my own abysmally weak fund of historical knowledge.

A recent post making the rounds on Facebook on the history of social security purported to show factual information which would make any tax-paying reader apoplectic with outrage. The only problem with the post was that nearly all of the facts cited were false. Five minutes of fact-checking was sufficient to debunk essentially the entire post. But, how many people would take the time to do this, instead of accepting the post as factual? The same can be said for many things being posted on social media these days.

For the record, I am against censorship and I don’t trust “fact checkers” as far as I can throw them. Freedom of speech includes the right to express disfavored or even wrong opinions. As to facts, well, we can always check these out for ourselves without the nanny state or social media fact-checkers doing it for us.

Of more concern is when respected commentators interview so-called experts intent on revising history that is widely known and accepted as true. One example would be the crucial role and legacy of Winston Churchill in defeating Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany. Of all the significant figures in WWII Churchill is unquestionably the most lauded and many regard him as a savior of western civilization. No one has seriously questioned the lionization of Churchill…..until now.

In a recent appearance on Tucker Carlson’s podcast, Darryl Cooper was introduced as, “the most important popular historian working in the USA today.”

During the interview, Cooper claimed that the real villain of WWII was…..wait for it…..Winston Churchill! He explained away Nazi death camps by claiming that the Nazi hierarchy simply wasn’t prepared for the numbers of POW’s they would have and that killing them could be considered an act of mercy to prevent their dying slowly of starvation. Why didn’t anyone say this before? Was Churchill really a murdering war-monger whose obstinacy forced a reluctant Hitler to keep waging war rather than end his brief adventurism peacefully? Did millions of Jews, gypsies, Poles, and others somehow just “end up dead” as Cooper claimed?

Who was this guy who was radically upending generations of accepted WWII history? I did what I normally do: searched him out on the internet.

According to www.theunravelingpodcast.com Darryl Cooper “is a researcher, writer, and the creator of The MartyrMade Podcast. MartyrMade draws on dramatic stories from the human past in order to examine questions about conflict, ideology, religion, and identity.” He has approximately 100,000 subscribers. Great, but what about his education? Good luck ferreting that out. If you go to Linkedin, you will find little on his page. His experience is listed as “podcaster, self-employed”. No mention of formal schooling. He has never published anything. An internet search several pages into Google yielded nothing more.

A podcaster cum amateur historian is refuting history that has heretofore been considered unassailable. I am all for people educating themselves and I don’t think that having lots of letters after your name automatically and necessarily gives you credibility. I do believe, however, that anyone claiming expertise is obligated to engage in rigorous scholarship, use credible sources, and go where the facts take you, not where it will support your preconceived notions. As the saying goes, you are entitled to your opinions, but not to your own facts.

The pushback to Cooper’s odious claims was almost immediate. Andreas Kouras of The Churchill Project at Hillsdale College- Hillsdales president, Larry Arn, is a recognized authority on Churchill- provided a scholarly rebuttal of the “facts” as presented by Cooper. Bari Weiss interviewed military historian, Victor Davis Hanson, on her podcast, Honestly, who dismissed Cooper’s claims. Even a friend of Cooper and fellow history podcaster expressed dismay at the interview and questioned Cooper’s sources.

In an interview on the podcast, Uncommon Knowledge with Peter Robinson, three renown historians- Niall Ferguson, Robert Andrews, and Victor Davis Hanson, the three unanimously agreed the Cooper was wrong in nearly everything he said. To the statement that Hitler’s army was simply unprepared to deal with thousands of POWs and many “ended up dead”, Ferguson stated, “Well, this is the kind of imbecile level of argument that I’m almost impatient to have to engage with. Because it is an absolute fantasy……Why are we wasting our time arguing about the ravings of somebody who clearly has done no serious research, not even at the undergraduate level, on the history of the second world war?”

I am a fan of Carlson and, although I do not agree with him on everything, respect his body of work and his willingness to invite controversial guests on his show and air dissenting views. He has strong opinions and is not shy in expressing them. In this case, however, I feel he was not just wrong, but seriously wrong, and his uncritical acceptance of Cooper as an authority on Churchill hurts his brand. Those of us who feel his is an important, indeed crucial, voice for conservative Christian values, were dismayed with the Cooper interview. Tucker has frequently stated that he is willing to admit when he is wrong. In this case I think he should. A big step would be to invite one of the scholars to refute Cooper’s claims.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS, Senior Fellow at Do No Harm, Founding Fellow at FAIR in Medicine.

