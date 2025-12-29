When I resume my twice weekly early morning sessions in the gym at my hospital next week, where it is usually just me and a friend working out, I know there will be a small crowd of new people there, huffing, puffing, and grunting away. I also know that, within a few weeks, it will be back to just us. It is a perennial pattern.

As the holidays wind down and we move inexorably toward the new year, it is inevitable that many people will begin to consider making one or more resolutions with which to begin 2026. The start of a new year lends itself naturally to this time-honored tradition. Surveys show that 30-40% of people make resolutions at the start of a new year, with the greatest number in the younger demographic of under 30. Unfortunately, 50% have quit by the second week of February and less than 20% keep them for the entire year. A New Year’s resolution could be fairly described as a promise you make to yourself that you won’t keep.

The most common resolutions regard health matters- starting an exercise program, eating more healthily, losing weight, quitting (fill in the blank), and others of similar ilk. Resolutions regarding finances and overall well-being are close behind.

Given the discouraging failure of most people to keep resolutions, how can we improve the chances of success? I wrote a column on this for the Orlando Sentinel in 2015. The suggestions I published then are equally applicable in 2025. Here they are:

1. Don’t take on too many things at one time. Prioritize those things you want to change. Take the top one or two and focus on them first. This way, your efforts won’t be so diluted that they will be ineffectual. As you achieve a goal, move down the list.

2. Don’t make your goals so ambitious that achieving them seems overwhelming. Break up a big goal in smaller goals that are realistic and achievable. It is great to plan to lose 100 pounds, or run a marathon, or accomplish some other lofty goal. It is more realistic to try to lose 1-2 pounds in the next week, or get out 5 days a week and run/walk for however long you can, building up time and distance slowly. Do this on a consistent basis and a year from now you will look back and marvel on how far you have come.

3. Don’t set nebulous goals. Set goals that are specific and defined. The idea behind any goal is to know when you have achieved it. It is one thing to commit to getting healthier. It is entirely another to say, “I’m going to quit drinking sodas” or “I’m going to run a 5K.” The better defined the goal, the more certain you will know when you have achieved it.

4. Don’t make the timeframe open-ended. Having a time table or date for each goal will help to focus your efforts. For me, knowing that I will have to run a 5K, 10K, or some other distance on a particular date allows me to prepare accordingly. As with No. 2 above, break a lengthy timeframe into smaller, more manageable ones. For example, if the goal is to run a 5K six months from now, shoot for running 5 minutes non-stop in two weeks or something along those lines. Work up in increments. You may have to begin with simply walking before you can run a step.

5. Do keep a log or record of your efforts to help you see how you are doing. Don’t forget the 11th Commandment? Don’t know that one? Thou shalt not kid thyself.

6. Don’t let failure to achieve a goal discourage you. There is no rule against resetting goals. Use failure as an incentive to redouble your efforts. I have been trying to get to where I can do 20 legitimate chin-ups at one time. I have been trying for over three years. So far, I have gotten up to 11. 2026 will be the year!

7. Do reward yourself. In addition to breaking down big long term goals into smaller, short term ones, reward yourself as you successfully complete each step along the way. Having something to look forward to can make the journey more enjoyable.

8. Don’t procrastinate. Putting things off until some vague “perfect” future time is just another way to fail. Do something every day that will move you toward your goal(s).

9. Don’t go it alone. Find like-minded others to join you, encourage you, and hold you accountable. This is one reason I love the YMCA. You can find coaches to help you and countless other who are in similar situations to yours. Sometimes it does “take a village” to be successful.

10. If your goal is health related, start by getting a check up and an “OK” from your doctor before starting an exercise program or adopting a radically different diet.

The process of keeping resolutions can be summarized as one day at a time.

Happy New Year! Let’s make it a good one.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

