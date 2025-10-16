I recently had this exchange with a plastic surgeon. We had crossed swords a year ago on a comment thread on the issue of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in our profession. By happenstance, we recently met face-to-face. We had what I felt was a pleasant, cordial conversation that was cut short because I had to run to catch a plane. We exchanged contact information and agreed to continue the conversation later. This individual even asked to get a photograph together.

On my return home, I sent the following email:

Dear —————— ,

It was a delightful surprise to meet you this weekend ————-. I ——————— had just grabbed a quick plate of lunch before heading to the airport to catch my flight home. After attending ———————————-, I was ready for some time at home. Retirement has given me a new appreciation for how precious time with my wife, family, and friends is.

All of this is to say that I am disappointed we had to cut our conversation short. I wish we had encountered one another earlier.

When I returned home, I took a few minutes to review our exchanges on the comment thread that I initiated a year ago ——————————-. We are clearly on opposite sides of the DEI issue, which is fine; I like Dennis Prager’s stated attitude that he values clarity over agreement. I know your discretionary time is valuable and limited, but you might find it worthwhile going over your comments and mine again. If you wish, I would be happy to revisit them with you.

You said something in our brief conversation that stuck with me. You seemed to feel that you know me- I believe you said something to the effect that I am an old guy at the end of my career and now am trying to “blow things up.” It is a characterization that I have not had attributed to me before and which I believe is both simplistic and inaccurate. You are right in that I do not know you and all that you went through to get to where you are. I sense there is a very interesting story there and I would love to have you share it with me some time. I would be happy to share my journey with you. It might surprise you.

I look forward to an opportunity to have a more leisurely, in-depth conversation in the future. You can reach out to me any time on my cell at —————- or this email address. My schedule is pretty open, but somewhat erratic and unpredictable, since my wife and I travel often to see our kids and grandkids in N. and S. Carolina. If I am unavailable, leave a message and I will return the call as soon as I can.

I wish you continued success with your practice and career. Plastics is the best field of medicine. I am blessed to look back on 47 years in medicine, 36 of those as a plastic surgeon.

Regards,

Rick

The reply I received left me at a loss for words:

It was nice meeting you as well.

I am not interested in changing your views nor am I interested in having you try to change mine so I respectfully decline your recommended reading or review of our previous thread.

I’m ok agreeing to disagree. As you mentioned, there is room for you to gain insight into your interpretations of some of your interactions. Being surprised at the ACS ban after your zoom meeting appears to be one such instance.

As we continue to defend our stances, only time will tell us who is on the “correct” side of history.

I’m confident that I stand on solid ground and will continue to do so while limiting interactions/conversations that aim to dehumanize and devalue non-whites.

So, simply put…

Thanks for reaching out. Be well.

I suppose I should not be surprised. Race has always been an issue in our country but over the course of my life, had receded and race relations undeniably improved over the years. When my Brazilian mother came to the U.S. in 1950 after marrying my father, Miami still had segregated public restrooms and water fountains. My mother deliberately ignored the signs and preferentially used the “colored” facilities. I was raised to think that race was irrelevant. I am not colorblind; I am color indifferent.

The death of George Floyd catapulted race and the accusation that this country and all of its institutions were irrevocably and irredeemably racist to the forefront of the national conversation. The solution of antiracism and DEI is to regard everyone, not as an individual but rather as part of an identity group, according to their pigmentation, culture of origin, gender, or some other immutable feature. Whites are oppressors and non-whites are victims. This is a recipe for perpetual division and mistrust. As my email exchange demonstrates, it also stifles conversations and mutual understanding.

That someone, especially a professional at a peak of achievement in a demanding profession can continue to see everything through the lens of race is difficult to grasp, much less accept. It must be exhausting to perpetually carry such a heavy chip on one’s shoulders. I am forever that “old (the white is clearly implied) guy seeking to “blow things up” and “dehumanize and devalue nonwhites.”

It is such thinking, passed on from generation to generation, that prevents us from putting race behind us once and for all.

After some reflection, I sent a reply. Below was my final response:

Dear ———————-,

Wow! I was at a loss for words when I first read your reply: “I’m confident that I stand on solid ground and will continue to do so while limiting interactions/conversations that aim to dehumanize and devalue non-whites.“

Is this how you saw our conversation? A white guy aiming to dehumanize and devalue non-whites? I was genuinely interested in your story. It must be exhausting to perpetually carry such a heavy yoke on your shoulders. I pray you someday see your way to letting it go. Matthew 11:28-30.

Since any more communication would clearly be unwelcome, I will not trouble you further.

Sincerely,

Rick

WOW! Just wow………………………

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

