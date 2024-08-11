Growing up, I always had a sense of my privilege. I hate to use that word, which has gone from being a net positive to being totally negative in our “new normal” world. I was, though. I was born into a bi-cultural family- Brazilian/American, and I experienced firsthand the difference between the US and my mother’s country. The US represented stability, security, and a degree of freedom few, if any, nations have ever experienced.

Yeah, for a while, during my college days, I saw much that I did not like- the Vietnam War, the power of the military/industrial complex first exposed by Eisenhower, and the pollution and degradation of the environment by big business and agriculture. I saw my beloved Florida Keys slowly destroyed by unbridled development. I resolved that, when I was fully emancipated, I would move to Brazil, which I saw with the rose-colored glasses of one who had never lived for long, or had to make a living, in a corrupt country with hyperinflation and crushing poverty. I was proud that Brazil had emancipated its slaves without a civil war.

As I matured, I began to see things for what they were and gained a growing appreciation for the US as both unique and precious. That is not to say that I did not see its flaws, inconsistencies, and, at times, hypocrisy. I realized that no human society in history has been near perfect, but I recognized the unique basis for our country- no other was ever founded on the principles of individual freedom, representative government, and equality before the law. I was proud of a country that was founded on principles, even if it did not quite live up to them. I was proud that we fought a civil war in which whites and blacks fought side-by-side to bring us one step closer to what our founding fathers envisioned when they wrote, “We hold these truths to be self-evident…..”

For most of my adult life, I was content to do my civic duty and vote in local, state, and Federal elections. I tried to inform myself on the issues and candidates. I never voted along party lines but tried to choose the best candidate regardless of party affiliation. Beyond voting, I was apolitical. I trusted the system of checks and balances put into place at our founding and the courts to resolve disputes according to the law. I trusted our legal system to usually get it right. I trusted the free market of ideas, goods, and services to continue to grow our wealth and to self-correct based on free market forces. I truly believed that “we, the people” were mostly in charge.

When I became a doctor, I trusted the medical establishment and medical organizations to serve the best interests of patients and to support doctors practicing Hippocratic medicine. For years, I believed that the organizations to which I paid dues would be on my side and represent me and my colleagues.

No more.

My awakening, if you will, came in 2019, the same year the 1619 Project was published and re-wrote our history with the claim that the US was a slave nation at its core. That year I realized that something other than excellence and merit had hijacked medicine. When the Covid pandemic hit, I was struck with an overwhelming sense that something was seriously wrong. After George Floyd, I finally realized that even our most revered professional organizations were not exempt from ideological capture. My own American College of Surgeons called me and my fellow surgeons racists, and permanently banned me when I protested. I saw the government go after citizens who did not accept the unprecedented restrictions in civil liberties and the mandates. I saw social media and big tech collude with government to become the new thought police and censors. I saw the country fracture into two irreconcilable camps: left vs right, progressive vs conservative, people vs big government.

People like me were smeared by the media, and even by friends and family as evil, deplorable, selfish, bitter persons supporting a detested, totally irredeemable Trump.

While every election in recent memory has been billed the most important ever, I believe we have now reached a true tipping point. 2024 will be the point of no return, in my humble opinion. If Harris/Walz win, there will be no going back. They will have four years to cement the Obama legacy that America is not exceptional. They will push, hard, to bend the Constitution, our courts, the media, big tech, and corporate America to their will. We can expect to see radical deconstruction of all the things that have made our country great and stood the test of time. We will forever be in two camps- white and non-white. Meritocracy be replaced by DEI and mediocrity will assert itself in all areas. This will be a disaster in the making in critical areas such as medicine, aviation, industry, and the military. Basic biological truths, such as binary sex, will be denied once and for all. Our economy will be deconstructed in the service of climate change. Our enemies will be emboldened as we sink into a morass of self-criticism and doubt in our goodness.

The comparison of the US today to the England of Orwell’s 1984 has been beaten into the ground, but the analogy holds. Can anyone watch the radical transformation of Kamala Harris by the media from incompetent, opportunistic, annoying DEI selection to brilliant saviour of democracy or of Biden from feckless, senile, career politician to senior statesman by the media and not think of “newspeak?”

Harris/Walz or Trump/Vance. The choice has never been clearer or the stakes higher.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

