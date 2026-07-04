Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

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Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
3dEdited

I have direct lineage ancestors who served in the Revolutionary War; one was a Private, the other a Drummer Boy. I am currently searching for others.

As I have said elsewhere, I wonder how they would view the past 250yrs. The Founding Fathers created the documents but it was the ordinary never-find-in-history-books patriots who as individuals fought every inch of every battle that ultimately gave life to the written Constitution.

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Catie's avatar
Catie
3d

Beautiful words, Dr Bosshardt! Wishing you and yours a blessed Fourth!!

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