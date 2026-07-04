Elizabeth Powell asks Ben Franklin what the Constitutional Convention gave us (image by Grok AI)

It is a story I do not recall hearing until well into my adult life but it bears endless repeating. And definitely on this, our 250th anniversary.

As Benjamin Franklin left the Pennsylvania State House on the final day of the Constitutional Convention in 1787, Elizabeth Willing Powell approached him. Powell was a member of a prominent business and political family in Philadelphia. Although women could not participate directly in political affairs, they were influential nonetheless. Her father, brother, and husband all served as mayors of Philadelphia. The exchange was recorded in the journal of James McHenry, a delegate from Maryland to the convention.

“A lady [Powell] asked Dr. [Benjamin] Franklin- Well Doctor what have we got a republic or a monarchy – A republic replied the Doctor [Franklin] if you can keep it {sic}.” [1]

As we celebrate our 250th anniversary as a nation, we should reflect on how far we have come and how far we have yet to go to realize the goals of our founders: a nation dedicated to the radical idea that its citizens have God-given unalienable rights and that government is for the purpose of securing, not granting, these rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

What is often glossed over, or ignored altogether, is we are a nation “under God.”

It was our second president, John Adams, who said, “Our Constitution is made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”[2] This is a sobering observation given the current state of our union.

These are times in which traditional values and mores are being challenged or discarded as never before. Absolute truth is regarded as an oxymoron. How often do we hear young people utter the phrase, “my truth,” as though truth is fungible according to the whims of each individual? Morality is relative and absolute moral positions are regarded with skepticism if not outright suspicion. The nuclear family, traditional marriage, classical education, pursuing virtue for its own sake, and taking individual responsibility for oneself are regarded as quaint anachronisms.

Too many Americans revel in a freedom unfettered by moral or social constraints and without regard to their responsibilities to, and rights of, their fellow citizens. Too many elite intellectuals promote policies and regulations with unintended, harmful consequences which they are shielded from.

As we celebrate this once in a lifetime anniversary, we should all utter a prayer of thanks to our founders, seek forgiveness from the Almighty for our myriad failings, and commit to be better going forward. Happy birthday, America!!!!!!!

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

[1] https://blogs.loc.gov/manuscripts/2022/01/a-republic-if-you-can-keep-it-elizabeth-willing-powel-benjamin-franklin-and-the-james-mchenry-journal/

[2] https://johnadamscenter.com/why-john-adams/

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