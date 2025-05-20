I may not be as knowledgeable as many in discussing things like politics, history, geography, astrophysics, or gardening, but medicine is definitely in my wheel house so I feel comfortable opining on medical issues.

I received the news of former President Biden’s “recent” cancer diagnosis with cynical skepticism. I say cynical because it was obvious to me and many of my medical colleagues that something was very wrong with Biden for most, if not all, of his term as president. I suspected that much was being kept from the American public regarding Biden’s intellectual and mental limitations. The growing revelations recently coming out of Biden administration officials, the democratic party, and the mainstream press clearly demonstrate an unprecedented effort by all concerned to hide Biden’s infirmities from the public until his disastrous debate performance made further claims of competence untenable.

One question on my mind, and that of millions of my fellow citizens was: if Biden was unfit to run for another term to the extent that his “personal decision” to drop out was widely regarded as a concerted effort by his party to oust him, how was he fit to finish out his term? Is the presidency so unimportant that we can have a visibly diminished individual in that role for a full seven months? Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela and others were certainly watching.

Needless to say the mounting evidence of a conspiracy, whether deliberate or not, to hide his intellectual limitations, abetted by an obsequious press, with new revelations almost daily, has further degraded the almost non-existent trust in the White House, democratic party, and press.

Now we are expected to believe that his metastatic prostate cancer was just recently discovered since he left office. Sorry. I may have been born at night, but it wasn’t last night.

Prostate cancer is the most common solid cancer in men. It is estimated that 70-80% of men over 80 have either overt or occult prostate cancer. It is usually relatively indolent, and most men die with, not from, their prostate cancer. There are aggressive forms, however, and this is what Biden is described as having. Screening for prostate cancer is usually done with a simple blood test, the PSA, which stands for Prostate Specific Antigen. Normal levels are usually less than 4 ng/ml. The actual level is not as important as a rise over time. Rising PSA levels suggest cancer until proven otherwise. A PSA level of more than 10 ng/ml should prompt investigation for cancer with MRI screening, biopsy, or both. Advanced cancers can have PSA levels of 1000+ng/ml.

My point is this. The President of the most powerful nation in the free world receives, or should receive, the highest level of care possible. At Biden’s age, this would include regular, likely yearly, PSA screening. Only 1% of prostate cancers have normal PSA levels so the likelihood that Biden falls into this rare category is remote.

Metastatic prostate cancer does not just “pop up” almost overnight. Before it goes to bone, it must break out of the capsule that surrounds the prostate gland. The time frame for prostate cancer to go from its earliest stage to metastatic spread is measured in years, not months.

All of this is to say that Biden’s prostate cancer has probably been there for nearly all of his presidency, and possibly longer. If it went undiagnosed for that long this suggests either failure on the part of his physician(s) or a concerted effort to keep this diagnosis secret from the public. Odds are the latter for reasons I have mentioned above.

I cannot but wonder- was he being treated? If so, how? Could the well-known brain effects of chemotherapy, know as “chemo-brain,” account for some of the mental issues we witnessed. Biden admittedly seemed sharp at times while at others he was clearly befuddled and confused. How could this be kept under wraps? That doesn’t seem so preposterous given the success in hiding his mental shortcomings and/or explaining them away as fake news.

Hiding a president’s true medical condition is not unprecedented. There was Woodrow Wilson’s stroke, Franklin D. Roosevelt’s polio, John F. Kennedy’s Addison’s Disease and reliance on multiple drugs, Ronald Regan’s slow recovery after being shot, Grover Cleveland’s oral cancer surgery, and William Howard Taft’s multiple medical issues related to his obesity.

Biden, however, is the first president this old in the digital age where keeping such things quiet would seem almost impossible. The same technology that provides a barrage of daily information also allows for the spread of misinformation and disinformation if it serves a purpose. The Biden administration, its staffers, the democratic party, and the media had a single focus which could be distilled to “anything but Trump.” With this prime directive, no action was off the table to present Biden as engaged, mentally sharp, focused, and supposedly at the top of his game, despite clear evidence to the contrary. To his mental deterioration we can now add cancer, and a serious cancer at that.

Have we now become like regimes where the cult of personality demands that anything that threatens the perception of the leader as anything but perfectly fit and healthy be suppressed, even to the extent of gaslighting an entire country?

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

