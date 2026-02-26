“Prevention and wellness are great, but sick people need care too.”

(Photo by Kylie Cooper, Reuters)

If Casey Means, MD’s nomination to the post of U. S. Surgeon General, a position popularly described as “America’s Doctor”, is approved she will be the first ever S.G. without an active medical license.

To be clear, she is, and will always be, a medical doctor, having successfully completed medical school and been awarded an MD degree, but without a license a doctor cannot practice medicine, see patients, prescribe drugs, or perform surgery. At one point, Means did have a license; you must have a license to serve as a resident in a post-graduate training program in any specialty. Means’ residency program was in otolaryngology, otherwise known as ear, nose, and throat, because it focuses on treatment and surgery for conditions limited to that area of the body. She voluntarily left in the final year of a five-year residency to pursue other interests.

All medical licenses have an expiration date and must be regularly renewed, typically every two years. A physician can let their license lapse by not paying the renewal fee or completing the requisite continuing education hours required by the state in which their license is held. A physician can also request that their license be placed on an inactive status for up to four years. After that, the license cannot be reactivated without providing proof of competence by taking an examination or additional training. A physician cannot practice medicine while their license is inactive. According to the Oregon Board of Medicine, Means’ medical license became inactive January 1, 2026.

Means’ reasons for leaving clinical medicine have been reported at length elsewhere. She was apparently in good standing in her residency and her superiors supported her decision. As might be expected, opinions regarding this period depend on who you ask and vary from her concluding that clinical medicine was not her interest to her inability to handle the stress of surgical training. Regardless, it is clear that she decided her medical future lay in a different direction.

Most physicians can sympathize with Means in this regard. Few first-year medical students have a clue about the scope, breadth, and demands of medicine upon entering medical school. Fewer still know precisely what they want to do with a medical degree. I entered medical school planning to be a family doctor, discovered that I did not enjoy most of my clinical rotations as a third year-medical student, and only discovered my love of surgery at the end of my third year. My initial intent to become a general surgeon took a detour into plastic surgery when I was exposed to that specialty. Not all paths in medicine are straight.

Medicine is too demanding to spend a career doing something you do not enjoy. You have to follow your interests and passion, because no amount of renumeration will compensate for a life of disinterest, tedium, or, worse, boredom. It is also a disservice to patients to not be fully committed.

No, I do not fault Means for choosing a different path and I wish her success. I agree with her that medicine has focused too much on treating disease and not enough on prevention. I am, however, critical that she completed nearly all of a rigorous five-year residency before quitting. Four years is a long time to be uncertain. She occupied a position that could have gone to someone who genuinely wanted to pursue a career as an otolaryngologist. With a diminishing supply and growing demand for the specialty, there is a projected shortage of 1200 otolaryngologists in the U.S. by 2036, especially in non-metropolitan areas.

Dr. Jerome Adams, U.S. Surgeon General from 2017-21 has argued reasonably and persuasively , in my opinion, that this position should be held by a physician who has completed a residency program in some specialty and who holds an active medical license. I am sympathetic to this requirement even though it is not specifically stipulated in any federal regulation. Until Means, every U. S. Surgeon General has met this requirement. Do I believe Means is qualified? Yes, I do, but I also respect a tradition that dates back to 1798 and I don’t think it is a lot to ask for “America’s doctor” to have an active license.

In light of the above, why Means? I believe there are multiple reasons largely revolving around politics and optics. Means checks a number of boxes. She is young, energetic, photogenic, articulate, intelligent, and has large platform by virtue of being a popular social media influencer and best-selling author. Her views align well with the current administration and especially with those of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Head of the Department of Health and Human Services. Personally, I would have preferred a candidate with more experience and maturity and one who has consistently held medicine above politics or ideology. Someone, for example like C. Everett Koop, Surgeon General under Reagan, whose resume eclipses that of Means by several orders of magnitude. In in a 1987 interview, Koop stated, "I am the surgeon general of the heterosexuals and the homosexuals, of the young and the old, of the moral or the immoral, the married and the unmarried. I don't have the luxury of deciding which side I want to be on. So I can tell you how to keep yourself alive no matter what you are. That's my job."

My conclusion, for what it is worth, is that the solution is simple. If Means really wants this, and the administration means to have her, she should reactivate her license. This should be easy to do and would silence the criticism of Adams and others who fear that we are setting a precedent which may have unforeseen consequences down the road.

While an emphasis on preventative medical care is long overdue and can only benefit our country, this will not alter the inescapable fact that for now and the foreseeable future, we are going to have a population that is growing older, an epidemic of obesity and chronic disease that will require one or more generations to reverse, and the need for clinicians who treat these conditions will continue to grow.

Prevention and wellness are great, but sick people need care too.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

