Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beth DuPree's avatar
Beth DuPree
2d

Richard,

I’m going to say the quiet part out loud.

You don’t get to lead American medicine without actually practicing medicine.

I’ve been a licensed physician for nearly 40 years, including five years of surgical residency, and I still maintain my license and board certifications even as I push into integrative and bioelectric frontiers. Why? Because credibility in medicine is earned at the bedside, not built solely on ideas, influence, or policy commentary.

Let’s be clear: maintaining a medical license is not difficult. It is the bare minimum. It reflects a willingness to remain accountable to patients, to standards, and to the evolving realities of care.

I agree with much of what Casey and Calley Means have said about metabolic dysfunction and the failure of our system to prevent chronic disease. Many of us inside medicine have been sounding that alarm for decades.

But insight is not the same as experience.

The role of Surgeon General is not to theorize about health, it is to guide a nation through it. That requires having lived in the tension of real patient care: making imperfect decisions, managing complications, delivering difficult news, and following patients over time. That kind of judgment cannot be downloaded or approximated.

And this didn’t have to happen.

Appointments at this level are not spontaneous, they are built. If someone is serious about leading at that level, maintaining an active medical license should be non-negotiable. It’s not bureaucratic red tape, it’s professional integrity.

Had I been advising her, I would have said this plainly: stay in the arena. Stay accountable. Stay connected to patients. Because once you step too far outside of medicine, it becomes very difficult to credibly lead it.

We absolutely need disruptors. We need people willing to challenge a broken system.

But disruption without grounding is just noise.

If we want to rebuild trust in medicine, our leaders must not only question the system—they must have lived inside it.

Beth DuPree, MD, FACS, ABOIM

Reply
Share
2 replies by Richard Tavares Bosshardt and others
Rick McCarthy, LMFT's avatar
Rick McCarthy, LMFT
2d

Excellent analysis, Rick. I would not have thought about your valid insights unless you brought them up. In most important professions, I find that competency is demonstrated ability. It is much more than a piece of paper or putting the required minimum time in. Given that she will be in a top leadership position in the field of medicine, the public, as well as those in her charge need to have confidence and trust that she can do the job. I hope everyone thinks this through.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard T. Bosshardt, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture