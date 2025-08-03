Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

4Freedom's avatar
4Freedom
4d

I am so disappointed and downright terrified of the state of conventional medicine since the engineered pandemic. I’ve encountered many doctors over a long life. I can name only four who are without question honorable and compassionate. You are one of them. I felt perfectly safe in your hands and wish you were still in practice.

