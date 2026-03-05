Hanging out with the marines in Northern Okinawa 1985

This essay is neither to support or decry the ongoing war with Iran. It is my attempt to put some perspective on the role of our military and how to view casualties.

I have never owned or carried a gun and have no plans to. I am by nature a pacifist; I do not like conflict and I abhor violence. I am, however, an adult and a realist and accept that we live in a world where sometimes violence is necessary.

I spent nine years on active duty as a physician in the U.S. Navy. One of those years was spent on a U.S. warship where I had a ringside seat to naval operations, including carrier flight operations. Unless you have served in some capacity in the military you cannot truly appreciate the nature and capability of our armed forces. Both deserve the too often used adjective “awesome.” My admiration for our armed forces men and women knows no bounds.

In 1985 I sat on a hillside in the Okinawa and observed a two-man sniper team in action during a training exercise. In the same exercise, I participated in a march with a group of Marines through the Okinawa jungle to set up an ambush against an opposing force in a night so dark I could not see my hand in front of my face and had to grip the belt of the person in front of me to avoid going off the trail. I watched from the deck of my ship as the U.S.S. Kitty Hawk ran flight operations in the lead up to the failed attempt to rescue American hostages in the U.S. Embassy in Tehran in 1980. An aircraft carrier is often cited as the most dangerous working environment on earth with deaths ranging from falling overboard to being cut in half by an errant cable. During a nine month cruise, we lost three naval servicemen- two pilots, who crashed at sea during a training exercise, and one warrant officer who died from a heart attack.

Our military is not, and should not be, political. It is under civilian control, jointly by Congress and the Executive with the President as Commander-in-Chief, as it should be. The last is critical to allow for rapid deployment of forces when deemed necessary, with oversight by Congress later. The recent attempt by democrats to limit the President’s war powers and delegitimatize the present military action was an utterly hypocritical partisan effort because it was Trump. They never made any such effort to restrict President Clinton’s use of military force in Bosnia/Herzegovina, Haiti, and Iraq, or President Obama’s in Libya and Syria. Fortunately, the effort failed as this would have set a terrible precedent for future presidents.

A major story has become the deaths of six military personnel in the current Iran War. An online search about this yields 229 million results! All were apparently killed when an Iranian drone struck a command center in Kuwait. While any death in our military is tragic, it is important not to lose perspective here. Everyone who joins the military takes an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, both foreign and domestic. With that oath comes an unwritten but universally acknowledged acceptance that doing this may someday place them in harm’s way.

In 2022, out of 1.3 million military members on active duty, there were 844 deaths of which none were due to hostile action and 265 were due to accidents. This was not broken down into training accidents versus things like motor vehicle accidents, but training accidents happen, as I indicated above, when people are doing dangerous things in unforgiving environments. It is remarkable that in six days of massive military operations against Iran, a country armed to the teeth, we have only lost six men and women. Their deaths should not be diminished but neither should they be used as a rationale for second-guessing or, worse, aborting the military action prematurely.

If this war continues for a few more weeks, as has been indicated, we can probably expect more military casualties. We can also expect civilian deaths as collateral when dealing with a determined enemy in an urban environment that has no qualms about using its population as human shields and also indiscriminately targets civilians. Iran’s scattershot counterattacks in ten countries (!), including civilian and commercial non-military targets is further proof of this.

We can debate the use of military force now and in the past, and should, but we must also understand that sometimes military force is necessary. We must acknowledge the unparalleled performance and professionalism of our military members and honor those who serve. We must insure that those who are killed or injured in the performance of their duties do not do so in ill-advised actions. This lesson was most emphatically impressed on us in the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 where 13 service members lost their lives unnecessarily.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

