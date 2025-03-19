MD Linx recently posted an article with the above headline.

The headline is clearly intended to grab attention and incite outrage, both of which will increase clicks and engagement which, on social media, is the name of the game. There is only one small problem; the statement is misleading and totally taken out of context. First some background.

MD Linx is a website that was originally launched in 1999 by two young surgeons to provide an online medical information sharing service for physicians. Its success led to acquisition by USA M3 Corporation (not to be confused with 3M) in 2006. USA M3 is a wholly owned subsidiary of M3 Corporation, a Japanese media marketing firm that is a Fortune 500 company on the Japanese stock exchange. The M’s in M3 stand for media, marketing, and metamorphosis. Although MD Linx claims its content is unbiased, as the article above will show, it is just another social media platform less concerned about objective medicine and science than advancing ideology and stoking division with misleading reporting.

The basis for the article is Tucker’s recent conversation with me regarding my lifetime ban by the American College of Surgeons for objecting to the ACS’s embrace of critical race theory in the guise of DEI, and the decline in quality of medical education in general and surgical education in particular. Although I was not named, I had to reply to the blatant misrepresentation of that conversation in this article.

My conversation with Tucker was 1 hour 17 minutes long. From this, MD Linx took a 10-second sound bite- Yes, 10 whole seconds out of the entire conversation, to show what a racist Tucker was and how he insulted black, female physicians. Tucker said, “If I have a black, female surgeon my first assumption will be this person had to meet lower standards because the school or the certifying board was so anxious to say we have a black, female surgeon (51:04-51:14 on the video).” If they had just listened to what I said immediately preceding this, or just listened to Tucker for another 7 seconds, it would have put those 10 seconds in context.

The MD Linx article included several Instagram posts, all by female physicians outraged by Tucker’s racist/misogynist denigration of their accomplishments. Clearly, none of them viewed the entire conversation. If they did, and had a modicum of intellectual honesty, they would agree with him that the entrenched DEI initiatives that have lowered the bar for admission to medical schools and residency programs for minorities are unfair to those who met the full, unaltered standards that all of us had to meet. DEI forever taints the accomplishments of these individuals admitted and advanced through its intiatives.

Beyond taking the sound bite completely out of context, these young women espoused several falsehoods that, by repetition, have assumed the mantle of truth.

One is the repugnant and disproven concept of medical concordance. This states that patients will do better with a doctor who looks like them or comes from the same racial, gender, ethnic, or cultural background. There is no evidence for this and it is a clear resurrection of segregation. I do not believe there is a more toxic or divisive concept in medicine today.

Another falsehood is that patients will do better and have a lower likelihood of dying if their doctor is a woman. There are no reputable studies that show this and it is feminist slap in the face to male physicians who treat all patients, male or female, with the same care and attention to achieving good outcomes.

This article by MD Linx is yellow journalism at its worst, stoking the fires of racial and sexist division where none should exist and promoting false narratives that foster distrust between patients and their doctors.

I tried to contact MD Linx to see if they would allow me to post this rebuttal and, as of my posting on this Substack, had not heard back from them.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

Leave a comment

Share

My book, The Making of a Plastic Surgeon- Two Years in the Crucible Learning the Art and Science, is available on Amazon in eBook and paperback. I will give you a unique and entertaining glimpse into my world.

Order a copy