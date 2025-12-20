Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick McCarthy, LMFT's avatar
Rick McCarthy, LMFT
14h

I 100% agree. This mass psychosis will far surpass the craziness of the Inquisition or the Salem Witch trials when our future children look back at the worst times when our civilization when off the rails. Even crazier, there remains a small percentage of psychotics still hanging on to "gender affirming care."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Richard T. Bosshardt, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture