Many things in life enter so gradually, so below the radar that, looking back, it is next to impossible to remember when they first rose to national consciousness or we first encountered them. Gender dysphoria in children is one of those things. I was aware that some adults claim to be in the body of the wrong sex- we used to call them transsexuals, and sought ways to medically and surgically align themselves with their perceived sex, going back to my days as a medical student in 1974-78. I was totally unaware that supposedly educated medical professionals, including therapists, physicians, and surgeons were affirming the delusional thinking of confused, often mentally and neurologically challenged, children and sending them down the road of lifelong medicalization and physical mutilation without any compelling evidence that this was a good thing to do.

The war on binary sex is not a case of opposing scientific positions by medical experts based on evidence but rather an existential battle for the souls and future of a generation of vulnerable children between ideologues, who bend science and facts to suit their belief or agenda, and medical experts who, in the vernacular of the day, truly attempt to “follow the science.” The failure to refute the Cass Review and the WPATH Files by the zealous advocates of gender-affirming care confirms they are not interested in truly providing the best, evidence-based care for children who express some element of confusion or discomfort with regard to their sex. At the risk of sounding hyperbolic, they are no better than the Nazi doctors who experimented on their patients in the name of science. At least the latter did not claim that they were humanitarians doing their best for their subjects.

It is telling that the American Society of Plastic Surgery (ASPS) is the only professional medical organization to date that has withheld endorsing gender-affirming care in minors due to the poor evidence cited and questions raised by the Cass Review and WPATH Files, respectively. As a plastic surgeon, I am proud of that but dismayed that the ASPS has not taken a stronger stance against this practice, which I regard as a true crime against humanity no less than any of the medical atrocities of the past. The practice of frontal lobotomies, eugenics, and the Tuskegee experiment on blacks with syphilis all come to mind.

I have asked the questions below many times over the years and have yet to see someone answer them satisfactorily. It has never been an accepted doctrine in medicine that delusional thinking- a strongly held belief that is not based in reality, is something to be affirmed. We do not do this with schizophrenia. We do not do this with women suffering from anorexia nervosa or bulemia. We do not operate on people who have Body Dysmorphic Syndrome. We do not cut off body parts in people with Body Integrity Disorder.

Why do we give powerful, unapproved puberty blockers and cross sex hormones, and cut off normal genitalia in children and adolescents with gender dysphoria, a condition in which it is well known that over 80% percent who claim to suffer from this eventually settle comfortably into their natal sex if left alone?

Why is this condition the only one in which we regard children as sufficiently mature to know better than anyone else who and what they are, and able to make complex medical decisions for themselves with irreversible, lifelong consequences and often without parental involvement or consent?

As a physician who took an oath to do no harm to my patients, I am in a state of continual disbelief and astonishment that this discussion is even taking place in American medicine today. Questioning the reality of binary, i.e. male and female, sex as a basic biological fact and conflating biological sex with gender expression or identity, of which there are more than 70 varieties and counting, some of which are incoherent and fantastical and all of which are based purely on belief, is something unique to America and Western Europe and not seen anywhere else in the world, even among populations that are largely uneducated in the intricacies of genetics and biology. It is confined almost exclusively to highly educated elites who are predominantly leftist in their cultural and political positions and prey upon children and vulnerable adults. Even physicians are not immune to this inexplicable ideologic capture.

Even though the pendulum is now swinging away from gender-affirming care as the sole approach to gender dysphoria in children, it is doing so agonizingly slowly and the zealots who promote this are doubling down in their unsupported claims. This is inexplicable unless you recognize that people are capable of holding incompatible positions in their heads when these affirm strongly held beliefs or promote a pre-established agenda. I am convinced that some people refuse to accept scientific reality because to do so will convict them of complicity in one of the most monstrous practices ever inflicted on helpless victims. They will forever have blood on their hands.

I believe the era of gender-affirming care will one day be seen as one of the darkest chapters in the history of medicine and responsible for an entire generation of mentally, emotionally, and physically crippled adults due to the elevation of belief and emotion over verifiable science and the resultant experimentation on the most vulnerable among us.

I have written about the war on children in the past, here and here.

Richard T. Bosshardt, Senior Fellow, Do No Harm

Leave a comment

Share

My book, The Making of a Plastic Surgeon- Two Years in the Crucible is a unique and uniquely honest memoir of what it takes to become a plastic surgeon, arguably the most misunderstood specialty in medicine.

Order a copy