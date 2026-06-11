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There is much in life that we do not get to choose. We cannot choose when we wish to be born, to whom, or where. We have to make do with those and other circumstances even when we wish they were otherwise.

One thing that is inescapable, and has been since time immemorial, is this: we live in a world of inhabited by monsters. By monsters I mean members of the human race who behave in a diabolical manner that transcends mere criminality; it calls into question their very humanity. The things they do clearly show their lack of empathy and identification with other people. They serve as incarnations of what most of us call evil.

It is one thing when these individuals hold little to no power in society. Luigi Mangione and Tyler Robinson come immediately to mind, and the overly long list of mass murderers and serial killers. They can still cause great harm, but their reach is usually limited to a relatively few unfortunate victims. Some kill themselves, saving us the trouble and expense of trials. Others can be dealt with through the courts, taking them out of society for a lifetime or executing them.

What is to be done however, when the monsters are totalitarian leaders of entire countries, when they hold the reins of absolute power or even possess nuclear weapons? Examples in history are well known, from Nero to Attila to Adolf to Joseph to Mao to Pol Pot. Between them, they tortured and killed countless millions of their own and other people. But they are not all historical. Monsters remain with us today.

The recently deceased Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was one. He ruled Iran with an iron hand and did not hesitate to imprison, torture, and kill anyone who threatened his theocracy. While precise numbers are impossible to come by due to the secretive nature of the regime, it is estimated that the total number of dissidents imprisoned, tortured, or killed since he took power is around 500,000. His own people. Think about that for a moment.

Vladimir Putin has ruled Russia since 1999. Again, numbers are hard to come by but it is estimated that he has imprisoned or killed thousands of his countrymen on political grounds since coming to power. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 it is estimated that between 300,000 and 500,000 Russian soldiers have been killed and the total number of killed and wounded exceeds 1 million. Then there are the Ukranian soldiers and civilians wounded or killed. What end goal justifies his continuing to feed the meat grinder that the stalemate in Ukraine has become?

The Chinese Communist Party has Chinese blood on its hands to the tune of 40 to 80 million dead from the Great Leap Forward and cultural revolution. Xi Jinping, in power since 2012, continues this murderous history with genocide against the minority Muslim Uyghurs and practitioners of Falun Gong, a peaceful, meditative practice, imprisoning them without cause or due process, and even using them as a source of organs for transplantation on demand for senior CCP members seeking to extend their lives and foreign nationals coming to China for inexpensive organs with little to no wait. Jan Jekielik’s book, Killed to Order, documents the monstrous evil of Xi and the CCP.

While Xi, Putin, and the recently deceased Ayatollah are the leaders, there are clearly others in their inner circle who are complicit in the atrocities committed under their watch or by their direct orders. Then, there are the lesser tyrants, e.g. Kim Jong Un, Miguel Diaz-Canel, Isaiah Afwerki, Teodoro Mbasogo, Alexander Lukashenko, Bashar Al-Assad, Daniel Ortega, and Serdar Berdimuhamedow all of whom rule their respective countries, suppressing all dissent and willing to imprison or kill without hesitation any of their own people who oppose or threaten them.

What are we, as a powerful, free nation dedicated to the proposition that all people have equal value and unalienable rights, including that of self-government, to do? We cannot simply kidnap all perverse leaders or wage conventional wars to attempt to topple their regimes, as we have done in Venezuela and Iran. Besides, the success of both of these interventions is still to be determined.

No, we have to learn to live with them, as distasteful and frustrating as that may be.

President Trump has been criticized for his foreign policy and actions in both of those spheres. Whatever he does, he is vilified and even demonized. He is criticized for intervening at all or for the manner in which he has intervened. I have no doubt that, even if he is successful, his critics will find fault with him or his methods.

I suspect that, if you ask the Venezuelan people, they are delighted that Maduro is gone . In Iran, reaction to the war is mixed with some Iranians happy the Ayatollah is dead and others opposed or concerned about the resulting instability. If I have any real concern about the war it is that the US will not go far enough in destroying the remaining current regime and IRGC. Iran’s nuclear aspirations have been significantly delayed, if not destroyed, but for how long? I firmly believe that Iran would have used a nuclear weapon, if not in fact, given their apocalyptic Twelver Islam religious views and virulent hatred of all things related to Israel, the Jews, the US, and the West, then as a threat allow them to continue their terrorist ways in destabilizing the Middle East.



My fear, like that of normal Venezuelans and Iranians, is that Trump will not go far enough due to failure to appreciate the duplicitous nature of the Iranian regiem, concerns about the upcoming mid-term elections, and/or obstruction from the democrats who will do anything to oppose Trump, even if this is bad for the US.

Yes, there are monsters in the world, and we must learn to live with them since the alernatives, including global war, are worse overall. Thus, I have no problem with Trump seeking deals. So long as he puts America first, I wish him well in his deal-making.

When dealing with monsters, I would ask his detractors: what would you have him do?

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

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