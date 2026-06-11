Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

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Debi Lutman's avatar
Debi Lutman
2d

I as well pray for our president…and all people.

“First of all, then, I urge that entreaties and prayers, petitions and thanksgivings, be made on behalf of all men, for kings and all who are in authority, so that we may lead a tranquil and quiet life in all godliness and dignity.”

‭‭1 Timothy‬ ‭2‬:‭1‬-‭2‬ ‭NASB1995‬‬

Tranquil & quiet life in all godliness & dignified…sublime

Come Lord Jesus

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Larry Meeks's avatar
Larry Meeks
3d

Well Said

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