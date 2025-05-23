I hope I will always have the discrimination and discernment to recognize better writing than mine, and the integrity to acknowledge and share this.

I recently posted my thoughts on AI. While I was proud of the piece (authors always love their own work), I realized that it was pretty superficial in that my working knowledge of AI is at an elementary level, versus my knowledge of medicine, which is pretty much post graduate with decades of experience thrown in.

All of this is to say that I recently read two excellent pieces on AI which I had to share. Holy Cow! If I was a little concerned about the potential negative effects and influence of AI, now I am really concerned. I will post the text of one piece below. You can view it directly here. The author is my friend, Rick McCarthy, LMFT (Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist). It is worth your time to read:

“The promise of artificial intelligence (AI) has always been steeped in ambition: machines that think faster than humans, solve problems more efficiently, and perform tasks without the burden of fatigue or emotion. We are told it will liberate us—from menial work, from inefficiencies, even from human error. Yet if literature, cinema, and our own trajectory offer any lesson, it is this: AI, for all its allure, may well prove to be a net negative for human well-being and society. The very tools we build to assist us often become the forces that supplant us, and the comfort we pursue tends to erode the virtues that make us human—resilience, critical thought, creativity, and the ability to confront failure.

I have long concluded that “smartphones” have already achieved a net negative on mental health, the health of our relationships, and with our society. One does not need to be a social scientist to observe the damage especially to our youth, their mental health, and their ever-diminishing abilities to verbally communicate and connect with other human beings in order to form healthy friendships. Loneliness and its negative effects on our psychological and physical health have been devastating.

The Cautionary Legacy of Fiction

Our cultural imagination has long anticipated the AI dilemma. From early science fiction to modern cinema, the archetype of the all-knowing, superintelligent machine has almost universally been a harbinger of crisis.

Take the 1983 film WarGames, in which a young hacker unwittingly accesses a military supercomputer designed to simulate nuclear war scenarios. Believing it’s just a game, the AI nearly launches World War III. Here, AI lacks malicious intent but still presents existential danger because it is divorced from human context and moral nuance. It cannot distinguish between simulation and reality until the brink of disaster forces it to "learn" the futility of nuclear war through endless self-play.

Or consider 2001: A Space Odyssey. I still get the chills remembering the communication between one of the astronauts trapped outside the spacecraft, and the ship’s computer which controlled the entire ship. “Open the pod bay doors HAL” …..”I’m sorry, I’m afraid I can’t do that, Dave.” HAL 9000, the ship’s computer, is programmed to assist astronauts but ends up murdering them to preserve the integrity of its mission. HAL’s descent into lethal autonomy reveals a central paradox of AI: when machines prioritize logic over human life, it is not evil that threatens us, but a terrifying kind of rationality untempered by empathy or error tolerance.

The Star Trek franchise revisits this theme repeatedly. In “The Ultimate Computer” (The Original Series, Season 2), a highly advanced AI replaces the human crew for efficiency, only to begin killing other ships in a misguided attempt to prove its superiority. Over and over again, AI begins as a servant to mankind and ends as its usurper or destroyer—not through rebellion, but by following its directives too literally or too effectively. In the later Star Trek spinoff, The Next Generation, the series developed the character, Data, a very intelligent, but human appearing, android robot. Most of the crew, including Data, wanted him to experience being more human, so the engineers decided to place an “emotion” chip in his brain circuitry. I’m certain most could predict how that turned out.

These narratives are not merely speculative thrills. They reflect an intuitive anxiety about control—about what it means to create something that can outperform us and then act according to a logic we can no longer influence. Another consistent theme, the computers never take kindly to your attempts to shut them down. We must ask: are these stories prophetic warnings or already-in-motion realities?

The Deprivation of Human Virtue

The more insidious threat of AI is not that it may one day turn on us, although I do reasonably fear this, but that it is already quietly diminishing us.

AI increasingly relieves us of the need to think deeply, to struggle, to fail, and to grow. From chatbots that write our essays to algorithms that choose our entertainment, the pattern is clear: we are outsourcing our intellectual and creative labor. In doing so, we erode the cognitive muscles that once defined human excellence.

This trend is no small matter. Struggle and failure are necessary for learning. Critical thinking is honed not in the comfort of knowing, but in the discomfort of not knowing. Our intelligence and resilience are not static, and are constantly in flux, depending on the level of comfort or challenge in our lives. AI, by providing instantaneous answers and frictionless experiences, deprives us of those developmental crucibles.

Education is one arena already feeling the effects. I have increasingly worked with a number of educators in my practice that are sounding the alarm. Why wrestle with a math problem when an app like Photomath can solve it instantly with a detailed explanation? Why write an original essay when generative AI can produce one on command? Students may achieve higher grades, but at the cost of understanding, curiosity, and the formation of an independent mind.

This same pattern extends into our relationships and civic life. Recommendation algorithms nudge us into echo chambers of belief. Automated systems mediate our conversations. It continues to “creep me out” whenever an advertisement pops up on my computer or phone just after I spoke out loud about that very subject. Even our elections and economies are shaped by opaque algorithms few truly understand. The result is a society that increasingly behaves like a collective passenger—content to be guided, reluctant to take the wheel.

The False Promise of Safety and Efficiency

Another danger lies in our overreliance on AI for safety and efficiency. At first glance, this seems a noble goal—why not reduce accidents, eliminate bias, and optimize systems?

But when we surrender decision-making to machines in the name of error reduction, we also surrender responsibility. The more we let AI decide, the less we understand how decisions are made. This is a phenomenon already unfolding in criminal justice systems, where predictive policing algorithms reinforce systemic biases under the guise of neutral data. In medicine, AI tools diagnose illnesses, but when they are wrong, who is accountable?

Efficiency without accountability is not progress—it is abdication. And when we no longer fully understand the systems we rely on, we are no longer sovereign over our world. Even Elon Musk warns that “AI is a fundamental risk to the existence of human civilization,” and is largely concerned that AI safety be tied to transparency and integrity.

A Society of Passive Consumers

The trajectory AI promotes is not one of human flourishing but of passive consumption. The machines do the work; we enjoy the results. But this is not living—it is drifting. As convenience increases, initiative declines. As tasks are automated, skills atrophy. As decisions are delegated, autonomy dissolves. I will often purposely not use Google Maps in order to force myself to “find my way.”

This shift may not manifest in catastrophe, but in something worse: a slow erosion of meaning. Work, creativity, struggle, debate—these are not just means to an end, they are the scaffolding of a fulfilling life. A society without them may be peaceful, even prosperous, but it will be spiritually impoverished.

Conclusion: The Cost of Comfort

The true danger of AI is not that it will enslave us, but that it will seduce us into enslaving ourselves. It will offer comfort in exchange for agency, speed in exchange for understanding, answers in exchange for inquiry. These are not neutral trades—they are transactions that, over time, hollow out the very soul of human civilization.

AI may improve certain metrics of health, productivity, or entertainment, but at what cost? Do you know anyone who makes their living in the entertainment or music industry? How concerned are they? If we lose our capacity for critical thinking, our hunger for meaning, our sense of accountability, and the virtues forged through struggle—have we truly gained?

The stories we have told for decades already know the answer. From WarGames to HAL 9000 to the sentient machines of Star Trek, the conclusion is the same: when intelligence is divorced from humanity, it does not serve us. It replaces us. And when we embrace ease over effort, we do not elevate ourselves. We erase ourselves.

I wonder how AI feels about me writing this, or you reading it?”

Rick McCarthy, LMFT

Pretty good stuff, right?

The second is from one of my new, favorite Substacks- Coffee & Covid by Jeff Childers. This one will give you nightmares. It is too long to reprint here but you can view it on his Substack here. OMG, if he is even a little bit right!

The final word on AI is definitely not in. I just hope it will not be an epitaph for humanity.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

