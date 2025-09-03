“Outrage is a multifaceted emotional response that intertwines anger, disgust, and moral indignation. It often arises from perceived injustices, moral violations, or threats to one’s deeply held values and beliefs.”

In the recent past several people who I am close to approached me to “talk.” The conversation, however, turned into a passionate, one-sided diatribe about the evils of several prominent people who are in the news almost every day. They knew that I had voiced support for some of these individuals in the past and still do. They asked, how could I? How could I ignore their shameful past? Had I not heard of the latest awful thing they had said or done?

I cannot open Facebook or X without immediately seeing a post by someone that just drips of venom and vitriol about the latest outrage- a comment, video, meme, or share, that the poster wants to share with the world. If I am honest, I stand convicted of this. It is an unfortunate sign of our times.

I take personal responsibility for my words and actions, but I feel the main culprit on what I and others have called a culture of outrage is social media. Social media provides a platform in which any individual’s opinion, no matter how outrageous or ill-informed, can reach literally millions around the globe. Giving everyone a voice encourages online activism even in those who would otherwise be too shy or self-conscious to do this. The social distance and/or anonymity provided by social media allows people to vent in ways they might otherwise not for fear of recrimination. Trolls, whose only goal seems to be incitement for its own sake, are the ultimate expression of this. It is known that online bots also do this. Malicious bots make up 34% of online traffic in the U.S. That number is as high as 71% in Ireland.

Even educated, rational, normally reasonable people can succumb to outrage culture. I know; I am one of them and have to guard against this constantly. It is so easy to enter a snide, smarmy, sarcastic take down with a few clicks of a keyboard in the privacy of your home. It takes a conscious effort to resist this. Often we (I) fail.

Another aspect of social media is its ability to recruit large numbers of people who hold the same opinions, forming the phenomenon called an echo chamber. Another phenomenon known as going viral is a force multiplier for controversial social media content when this touches a nerve among the masses. “Research indicates that outrage is a highly contagious emotion, capable of spreading rapidly through social networks. This is largely due to the intense emotional arousal that accompanies outrage, which can drive individuals to take action and share their feelings with others. In the digital age, social media has enabled communal outrage on an unprecedented scale, allowing people to broadcast their indignation and mobilize collective action across the globe.” (Read full article here)

How do we counter this toxic, yet addictive, tendency?

One way is to stop, take a deep breath, count to ten, repeat “serenity now” over and over, or simply step away from the computer to allow your emotions to settle down before you click ‘send’ to any post or comment you plan to launch online. Once there, you can’t call it back. As some have discovered to their chagrin, things posted years ago have a way of popping up years later at unexpected and inopportune moments.

A second way is to deliberately post kind, helpful, encouraging content especially when directed at those who are at odds with you. The results can be surprising, and delightful.

Another is to leave the virtual world altogether for a while and look around your own personal space. You will see friends, family, neighbors, and members of your community going about their daily life, conducting business, engaging in social activities, and generally living what I would call a normal life. When dealt with individually and with civility, people tend to respond in kind. You will see people of all ages, sizes, races, ethnicities, and persuasions interacting rationally, politely, and only seeking that others do the same. While the virtual world is all too often one of chaos and conflict, the real world immediately around us is just the opposite.

If adults are susceptible to the allure of social media, how much more are their children? Studies show that social media is especially damaging to youth who do not yet have the maturity and discernment to deal with the profound emotional power of these sites with their algorithms that are especially designed to make them irresistible to young minds. Parents need to be more aware today than ever of what is influencing their children. Anything in excess can be harmful; drinking too much water can kill you.

It would be a good thing if we all turned down the heat on our online rhetoric.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

If you have any interest in a unique, honest glimpse into the fascinating and wildly misunderstood world of plastic surgery, check out my book, available in eBook or paperback. No outrage. I promise.

Order a copy