Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick McCarthy, LMFT's avatar
Rick McCarthy, LMFT
1d

How dare you write such an eloquent, articulate, and helpful article! Well done, Rick. A very positive reminder of our personal responsibility in how we live our lives, as well as how we experience our lives. Keep 'em coming, Rick!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Catie's avatar
Catie
1d

This article must go viral! There is a lesson here for us all. Thank you, Dr Bosshardt!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Richard T. Bosshardt, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture