A young man recently had his first adult doctor appointment with a new primary care physician. He did this because he felt it was time to get established with a primary doctor. He is 40, has no known medical problems, is at a good weight for his height, is active and does weight training two times a week, has a stressful job, and a young family. He chose the physician largely because he was on his insurance plan and would see him personally. He wanted an MD, not a nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant.

His visit went well and the only findings were an elevated blood pressure of around 140/90, confirmed upon repeat, and a rapid heart rate (this often accompanies an elevated blood pressure). That used to be regarded as the threshold for hypertension (high blood pressure), but was dropped to 130/80 in 2017 by the American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology to catch more early cases. Hypertension is a well known risk factor for heart attacks and strokes, as well as long term kidney damage. It is often described as a “silent killer” because it so often goes undiagnosed. To his credit, the physician performed what sounded like a pretty thorough physical examination and ordered a battery of blood tests. He prescribed two medications for the young man to start to lower his blood pressure.

This bothered me on several levels, and I ran the situation by one of my oldest friends, a retired family physician. We agreed that starting medications based on such a first visit was premature and overly aggressive. Hypertension should be diagnosed based on multiple readings over a period of time, not on a single visit, unless it is critically high. The young man was so nervous going to this appointment that he was literally shaking. “White Coat Syndrome,” a flight-or-fight response to seeing a doctor, characterized by a rapid heart rate and elevated blood pressure, is a real thing. I have it. When I see a doctor and get my blood pressure taken, I have to take a moment to force myself to relax. Even then, it is typically higher than when I take it on my own at home, where it is always on the low side. The young man clearly had this and should not have been labeled hypertensive based on a single visit and two blood pressure checks.

The dangers of this situation are two-fold. If he is diagnosed as hypertensive at this young age, this will affect his insurability, cost of insurance, and possible employment in the future. If he is not truly hypertensive these drugs may drop his blood pressure to the point where he passes out, which could be dangerous, especially if he works in a hazardous job (he does). In addition, prescribing medications in these circumstances before getting the lab results is premature. My friend also added that he would never start two drugs at once. If there were a problem or adverse reaction, he would not know which drug was to blame.

Why would a doctor do this? My friend speculated that the primary care doctor was, if you will pardon the expression, covering his ass. If the patient left the office with a diagnosis of hypertension, was not treated, and had a stroke or heart attack, the physician could be held liable. My friend went on to say that this could be remedied by adding a simple note in the medical record to the effect that it was too soon to make this diagnosis, that he was going to follow up carefully, and wished to try conservative measures before prescribing life-long drugs with known side effects. This would require a little more effort and time to document and many doctors do not want to take that extra time.

My family physician friend also asked why the young man’s primary care doctor did not opt to try non-pharmaceutical interventions first. These could include limiting salt intake, instructing him on the dietary approaches to stop hypertension (DASH) diet, and/or recommending a regular exercise program, as well as addressing things like getting enough sleep, reducing stress, etc. These are very effective and better than taking medications for the rest of your life.

What the young man experienced is one of the things very wrong with medicine today. Too many physicians are unable or unwilling to take the time to get to know their patients as individuals and too quick to turn to flow charts, algorithms, or other formulas that ignore individual patient factors. This is lazy, “cook book” medicine. It is what we see all too often in urgent care centers and in clinics run by nurse practitioners and physician’s assistants, whose training is quite limited, where everyone who walks in with symptoms of a cold gets an antibiotic. It is bad medical practice.

My advice to the young man was to hold off starting the medications for a few weeks and take his blood pressure at home twice a day- once upon arising in the morning and again after settling down before going to bed. I told him to keep a running log of these either in a notebook or one of the may apps for this on cell phones. At the next doctor’s visit, show the log to the physician and also compare readings with his own and the office’s blood pressure device to insure they read close to the same. I suggested he tell his physician, in a non-confrontational, non-judgmental way that he was not comfortable starting on medications so soon and wanted to try a less aggressive approach, like the DASH diet first. I also advised him to vary his weight training with some cardio- running, biking, swimming, which should help lower his blood pressure as well. I explained that no reasonable physician would take issue with such a conversation.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

