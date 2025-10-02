Beyond Plastic MD

Amy
Amy's avatar
Amy
4d

White coat hypertension used to be a phenomenon that every med student was taught about in med school. And they were cautioned against prescribing drugs based solely on office BP readings alone.

What this Dr did should be considered malpractice.

My spouse's cardiologist continually harassed them about in-office elevated BP even though my spouse took copies of perfectly normal home BP readings. 😡

I'd also have your friend look at a well formulated low carb diet, if in fact he has real hypertension. See Jason Fung, MD's books for a great description and justification. Yes, even though your friend is not obese, The Obesity Code by Fung may change his life.

My husband and I were not obese. But he had high blood pressure despite meds. Within literal weeks of changing from the DASH diet (which did nothing for his BP) to low carb, he had to stop one of his meds because his blood pressure dropped so dramatically.

Lower carbs = lower insulin = lower sodium (and thus water) retention = lower BP. I'm sure the actual physiology is more nuanced than that. But, that's the basic idea. Increasing magnesium supplementation (with mag glycinate or threonate, NOT mag citrate) helps support a healthy BP as well.

Yes, drs have lost their ability and willingness to do anything aside from CYA by following The Guidelines. It's quite unfortunate. And the additional tragedy is that most of the doctors mean well.




sherry boas
sherry boas
3d

Quite refreshing to read your advice and perspective, Rick. You friend is fortunate to receive your suggestions. It's too bad so many physicians practice medicine the way the primary care doctor in your story did.





