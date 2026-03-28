The word chokehold seems to pop up everywhere in the news these days.

Chokeholds have been fodder for popular news stories but always in an individual sense. Typically one sees reporting on chokeholds in situations where a policeman is trying to restrain someone who is violent or potentially violent until the individual is incapacitated or help arrives. In this sense, a chokehold involves putting pressure on a chokepoint, the neck, to restrict passage of blood to the brain until the choked person passes out. The danger of a chokehold is putting too much pressure for too long, a potentially lethal situation.

This is exactly what happened good Samaritan Daniel Penny and put violent, mentally ill New York subway rider Jordan Neely in a chokehold. Neely died. In 2024 Penny was acquitted of charges of negligent homicide in a widely publicized trial.

In the geographic/political/economic sphere, chokeholds describe when nations shut off critical chokepoints for commerce. A choke point can be manmade, such as an oil or gas pipeline or natural. Maritime chokepoints include the Panama Canal, Malacca Strait of Taiwan, Suez Canal, and the one most in the news today, the Strait of Hormuz. These are restricted passages through which multinational commerce passes delivering essential goods worldwide.

The restricted character of chokepoints mean that they are subject to closure relatively easily with minimal, low cost, low tech means, such as physical blockades, mines, or missiles, causing disruption to transshipment of goods. In the case of the Strait of Hormuz, these goods include oil, natural gas, and nitrogen, which is used for fertilizer. We are seeing this in real time with Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Shipping through this chokepoint is down over 90%. Given the degree of reliance on commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, closure of this is being felt worldwide.

There does not even have to be a physical blockade to impede commerce through a chokepoint. The threat alone is sufficient as we have seen with container ships and tankers trapped in the Persian Gulf, unwilling to risk passage through the Strait, and insurers unwilling to insure the cargos or ships themselves. Either way, commerce stops, and the world suffers. Unlike with the Suez and Panama Canals, there is no way to bypass the Strait if Hormuz.

Even though the US does not rely on Middle East oil or natural gas, we do rely on nitrogen for fertilizers and the impact of rising prices for fertilizer will be felt now by farmer and by us in increased price of food months from now. Rising oil prices will be reflected in the stock market and in higher gas prices as well.

We have maritime laws that guarantee freedom of the seas for commerce to all nations. The Panama Canal Treaty of 1977 guarantees passage through the canal equally to all nations. The Constantinople Convention of 1888 guaranteed access to the Suez Canal to all nations and the current Suez Canal Authority affirmed this in 2024. Why don’t we have something like this for a chokepoint as critical as the Strait of Hormuz?

Why is Iran, a rogue, arguably failed nation that has been a festering sore in the Middle East for nearly half a century, both to its neighbors and the world at large, allowed to put a chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz? Why isn’t every country in the world calling loudly for Iran to stop this? Why is every country not acting on this with diplomatic action, embargos, and military intervention? If there is one thing clear in the news, even in the legacy media, it is that there is no love lost between Iran and any other country, including its Arab neighbors, and all would be happy to see the current regime fall.

Yes, the U.S. took on Iran with only Israel as an ally. For Israel this was an existential issue of survival, Tucker Carlson’s rants notwithstanding. For the U.S. it was a long overdue action to address Iran’s murderous history, stated intent to obtain nuclear weapons, and its clearly stated calls for the destruction of Israel and the West. Every administration has agreed that Iran is a serious problem that is not going away. Obama and Biden dealt with this by attempting to mollify the Mullahs with cash and an unfettered path to nuclear arms. Their policies emboldened and strengthened Iran. Ultimately, no country is safe from Iran’s Twelver brand of Shia Islam that condones even nuclear Armageddon including massive destruction of Iran itself, and offensive violence to further its expansionist aims. A regime that glorifies death and martyrdom is a threat to us all.

Iran has no friends. Even Russia and China have been uncharacteristically silent on the war, issuing weak protests if any.

So, again, I have to ask, why has Iran’s chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz not mobilized every country on the globe to rise up against this and force the regime to back off? Yes, the Mullah and IRGC “rats” are cornered and will strike out wildly with any means at their disposal, but aren’t there more than enough “cats” out there to prevent this?

The situation just underscores the lunacy and incoherence of TDS.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

Leave a comment

Share

Check out my book, a memoir of two years training to become a plastic surgeon, arguably the most fascinating and misunderstood medical specialty. It is honest, informative, and, I hope, entertaining.

Order a copy

.