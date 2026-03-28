Beyond Plastic MD

Beyond Plastic MD

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Dr Dan
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I normally don't make political comments on my Substack page since my blog, Sincerely, Dr. Dan, is for entertainment only with stories about my practice as a pediatrician in Florida along with stories about some of the interesting places my wife and I have been able to travel to.

However, I happen to agree with you completely on the point that you raised, but from my Jewish perspective, it is because many people want to vilify anything positive related to Israel. This is no different from TDS because it is completely illogical.

So thank you for giving a positive nod to the Israelis at a time where it's not fashionable to be on the side of the US' most trusted ally. Even though you are not usually a political commentator, I appreciate your logic!

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1 reply by Richard Tavares Bosshardt
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