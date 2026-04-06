USS Nimitz, USS Kitty Hawk, and USS Midway on station in the Indian Ocean

When the USS Wabash (AOR-5) dropped anchor in the lagoon of Diego Garcia I got my first view of the sandspit that was the habitable portion of the surrounding barrier reef. We had been diverted there on November 10, 1979 from our base in Subic Bay, Republic of the Philippines to support naval operations dealing with the taking of hostages in the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran on November 4. Diego is part of the Chagas Archipelago and was a British possession, which was handed over to Mauritius in 2025, although the U.K. retained a 99-year lease on its base in Diego.

The ‘Bash was there in support of a huge task force, including the U.S.S. Kitty Hawk, the aircraft carrier we had steamed with for the past six months of a Western Pacific (WestPac) deployment, that was assembling to respond to the taking of 66 American hostages by in the U.S. Embassy in Tehran by radical Islamists. For the next few months, we made the round trip from Diego to “Gonzo Station” in the northern region of the Arabian Sea multiple times to supply food, munitions, aviation gasoline, and personnel to the U.S. task force of four aircraft carriers assembled there. It was the greatest concentration of naval power since WWII and provided some unique photo ops. We left station to return home with the Kitty Hawk, before the ill-fated rescue attempt. The rest, as they say, is history.

Aerial view of Diego Garcia

Trying to sort out the relationship between the UK, the US, and Diego is complicated. Back in 1979-80, Diego was under British control and the US leased the base and built it up to counter Russian Naval influence in the Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea. With the transfer of the Chagas Archipelago to Mauritius in 2025, the UK retained a 99-year lease on Diego and a continued UK/US joint agreement on use of the base. A quick glance at a map of the region clearly shows the critical strategic importance of Diego. The tiny base now has a long runway capable of accommodating B-52 bombers and the deep-water lagoon provides a safe anchorage for capital ships, like aircraft carriers, and submarines. (I would rather see Diego perserved as a pristine ecological wonder for generations of divers, but that is not the world we live in)

Diego recently returned to the news because UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer blocked a request by President Trump to use the base at Diego for staging and strikes in Iran in the ongoing war with the current regime. Iran fired two missiles at Diego both of which failed to reach the atoll, but revealed Iran’s previously undisclosed strike capability which brought most European capitals within reach of its missiles, making disarming the country even more crucial. It also underscored the strategic importance of this tiny spit of land. Eventually, Starmer relented but only permitted use of Diego by the US for “defensive” purposes.

The lagoon at Diego Garcia

I remember Diego because of the beauty of the lagoon with azure water so clear you could see the bottom down to its 100 foot depth. Our crew caught enough fish in a few hours of fishing over the side to feed our crew of 400. Fishing had to be suspended once the sharks caught wind of the activity, making it next to impossible to land an intact fish. The lagoon was also reportedly home to a very large resident hammerhead shark that someone had nicknamed “Hector.” Diego had a small officer’s club, which was the only source of entertainment on the island. The Brits were known for their ability to hold their liquor; the Americans not so much, leading to a coconut throwing incident that got the Yanks kicked out of the club one night. Our visit increased the population of Diego by exactly one monkey. The little fellow was smuggled aboard the USS Kitty Hawk by one of the sailors while in port in Pattaya Beach, Thailand. When the captain was informed that there was a monkey onboard, he gave the sailor the choice of amnesty to escort the monkey ashore or watch it be launched into the sea on one of the carrier’s catapults.* The sailor wisely chose amnesty.

Victor Davis Hanson, commenting on the current situation, recalls how the US came to the aid of Britain during the 1982 Falklands War, providing them with millions of gallons of gasoline, assorted critical military hardware, satellite intelligence, and even offered the use of one of our marine helicopter carriers in the event the British lost theirs. The US did this because of our uniquely close relationship with the UK even though it strained our relationship with several countries in South and Latin America and despite the fact that we had zero national security interests tied to the Falklands. In contrast, the UK has a huge stake in what happens in Iran and the Strait of Hormuz (as does much of the rest of the world), because of its dependence on free commerce through the strait. Its failure to fully support the US, even to the point of blocking use of a base that the US built up at its own expense, is beyond shameful. Next to Israel, the UK is our oldest and strongest ally…… or was once.

The Military lives in the real world of bombs, bullets, and blood, not one where political posturing to score points or make incoherent statements is without real consequences. The world cannot allow a rogue nation like Iran to control a critical chokepoint for most of the world, much less to become a nuclear power. Britain’s failure to defend its national sovereignty, protect its interests, and support its closest allies even against an existential enemy like the current Iranian regimeI will, I fear, come back to bite it, and soon.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

*I may have taken a bit of liberty here, but the choice of being put ashore or going into the drink was real.

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