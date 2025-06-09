I just finished watching the recorded 2025 French Open tennis tournament. My wife has been an avid, competitive tennis player all her adult life and never misses a major tournament. We attended one day of the French Open during a visit to Paris in 2009. Her dream is to attend all four majors someday.

It is next to impossible to avoid learning the outcome of a sports event if you record it to view later, and this was no exception. We knew the outcome, but the level of tennis and the intensity of the match were such that we had to watch how every point unfolded. We were mesmerized.

My ADHD brain never stops, and my mind reeled with observations and reflections as the match progressed.

First, the opponents. Jannick Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz were ranked No. 1 and 2 in the world, respectively, so the match up was anticipated as a classic. All too often, however, the reality fails to live up to the pre-game hype. One player is off their game or just worn out from previous matches. Not here. Both were at the top of their game. This match was the stuff of legends, an instant classic, and will stand among the best, if not the best, in the history of tennis. The level of play was the highest I have seen even after five plus hours of electric tennis. They made impossible shot after impossible shot. My wife and I kept up a running commentary of “Unbelievable!”, “Did you see that?!”, “How did he pull that off?!”, “Wow, just wow!”, and more of a similar vein.

I tried to think of a single sport in which two opponents face off without a team behind them, as in football, baseball, or basketball, as part of a team, as in gymnastics, or as part of a large group as in track and field. The only thing like this is fighting, e.g. boxing or MMA. The difference is that, instead of beating their brains out with fists, the rivals smash, and I mean smash, a ball back and forth over a net. A good tennis match is often described as a “slugfest.”

The ebb and flow of this match was a microcosm of life. There was drama, elation, anguish, desperation, and more. One player or another had the advantage at any one time. The first set alone lasted over an hour. Alcazar lost the first two fiercely contested sets, the second in a deflating tie-breaker. He had never come back from being two sets down. Despite this, he won the third set handily, 6-4. In the fourth set, Sinner once held the advantage with consecutive three championship points but was unable to convert and lost that set in another tie-breaker. The fifth and final set went to a tie-breaker as well, and Alcaraz won 10-2 against a clearly fatigued Sinner.

How did Alcaraz not fold after losing two consecutive sets at the start, knowing he had to win the next three consecutive sets? How did Sinner not fall apart mentally after losing three opportunities to finish the match in the fourth set? How did these two manage to maintain their focus and level of play for five and a half hours?

Sally and I, and everyone in that stadium knew we had just witnessed something special. Either player could have won; it just wasn’t Sinner’s day.

As I mused on the match, I reflected on equity and outcomes, an issue I have dealt with for over five years. Equity has morphed from its original meaning of fairness to mean that all outcomes should be the same; in short, there should be no winners or losers. When there are winners and losers, there must be some unfair advantage(s) and steps must be taken to “even the playing field.” Why did Alcaraz win? Did he have a better genetic makeup or better psychological and physical preparation? Did he have access to better food and better coaches? Are Spaniards naturally better tennis players than Italians?

We have come to a place in our culture where winning is viewed with suspicion, something to be investigated rather than celebrated. Losers, whether in tennis or life, are simply unacceptable and must be due to the winner somehow unfairly oppressing the loser. We must root out the cause and fix this.

Today, the root cause of disparities can be distilled down to one, two, or all of three immutable characteristics: skin color, country of origin, and chromosomes. Never mind the myriad other factors that allow some to excel over others in every human endeavor. Never mind that all attempts to achieve true equity in any society have failed. The prevailing mindset when there is any disparity is find a place to lay the blame. The easiest place is in external features and this is where the causality is assigned.

Winning has always been a goal in all competitions and winners are celebrated. The vanquished or, as they are better known- losers, are to be pitied. If necessary, standards need to be lowered to accommodate everyone so that no one will rise above someone else. This is a recipe for mediocrity and a disincentive for anyone to work hard to excel. In such a world we would never see a match like this one.

My reflections led me to conclude that we need to encourage hard work and reward merit and excellence, rather than lower the bar so that everyone is equally competitive and there are no losers. This is especially so in professions where the consequences of lowered standards could literally mean life and death, such as medicine and aviation.

Where would tennis or, for that matter, all professional sports, be if natural talent, hard work, merit, and excellence were to be sacrificed for equity? All athletes would be ranked on some intersectionality chart of disadvantages and allowances made for them so that everyone would be a winner. You would never see a match like this one.

And it was a hell of a match.

