(The following is not intended to be used as medical advice, which should come from your doctor. It is for general information purposes only)

Flu season is well upon us and this season seems to be especially severe. Statistics on flu are difficult to come by and probably very inaccurate. Many cases of flu are mild and are not seen by doctors. Not all cases of flu are reported. Testing for flu is not done consistently. Flu season runs from October through May, peaking between December and February, so we are at the height of it right now.

I have had flu at least three times in my life going back to 1988. Each time was awful and I chronicled my last bout in October 2018 here. My early experience with flu led me to faithfully get my flu vaccine at the start of each flu season for years, but my worst bout came when I was fully vaccinated. To understand how this could be you have to understand how flu vaccines for each flu season are designed.

Months before the start of the next flu season, vaccine manufacturers have to anticipate which variants or strains of the virus will be circulating and which will predominate. Flu has many variants and the virus is constantly mutating, much like the Covid virus, a process called antigenic shift (an antigen is a protein on the virus that antibodies in vaccines target) so we are always playing catchup with it. Flu vaccines are trivalent, meaning they protect against only 3 of the strains predicted to be most prevalent in the upcoming season. It is a bit of a guessing game which variant will be dominant in any given season and this impacts the effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing infection and serious illness. Of course, other factors apply as well, such as age and comorbidities (other conditions which can impact your risk of serious illness). In the flu season of 2018-19 when I got so sick, the overall effectiveness of the vaccine was 47% but only a paltry 9% in older adults, like me.

For 2025-26 the flu vaccine is again an imperfect match with an overall effectiveness of 70% in children and only 29% in adults. It is designed to protect against H1N1, Influenza B, and Influenza A(H3N2). The last now makes up over 90% of flu cases. Of course, you guessed it, this is the one the current vaccine is least effective against.

So, should everyone get the flu vaccine, if they have not already done so? Should anyone? What if you have already had the flu? The proper answer to these questions is to ask your doctor, who knows you best and can advise you accordingly. Even if you have had the flu, your immunity does not necessarily extend to strains other than the one you contracted.

For those who are concerned about the hypothetical dangers of getting vaccinated, none of the current vaccines for flu are mRNA vaccines, for which there are, in my opinion, legitimate concerns regarding side-effects and potential long-term harm. At this time, I won’t take any mRNA vaccine, but that is my decision for myself. I think everyone should consider getting the flu vaccine, especially high risk groups such as children under 5 and adults over 65. Those with comorbid conditions such as respiratory diseases, asthma, or compromised immune systems should do likewise. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, check with your doctor in order to make an informed decision.

Flu activity is peaking right now. In Florida this means that the percentage of doctor visits for people with flu-like symptoms is above 4-7% versus the baseline of 2-4%. There is no information available on the seroprevalence of flu, which is the percent of people showing antibodies to flu from infection or vaccination so it is hard to give a number for your chances of being exposed. Staying away from crowds and maintaining good hygiene, hand-washing, etc. lowers your chances. Make sure you get enough Vitamin D from going outdoors or taking a supplement. Over 60% of Americans have insufficient levels of vitamin D (Grok.com), which is critical to a competent immune system. Obviously, avoid people who are clearly sick (seems silly to have to say this).

If you feel you are coming down with flu, early testing is critical. You can obtain flu test kits over-the-counter in nearly all pharmacies. They are easy to administer and interpret, and very reliable if positive. False negative tests are more common so if you test negative and are getting sicker, you should see your doctor or go to an urgent care center or emergency room. Knowing that you have the flu allows you to start an antiviral within the 24-36 hour window from onset of symptoms when they are most effective. Beyond this, they are basically worthless. Two of these antivirals are Oseltamivir (Tamiflu) and baloxavir marboxil (Xofluza). They can decrease the severity and duration of the flu. The problem is that both are by prescription only and you might find it difficult or impossible to see a health care provider and get a prescription in the short time frame within which these drugs work. This is a big problem with a relatively simple fix, if only our public health officials will modify how these are made more readily available to the publc, as suggested in this recent post on Sensible Medicine. It will be interesting to see if they take this sensible advice.

Your overall chances of dying from flu are small assuming you are reasonably healthy, but it can you make you very sick, and it can definitely kill you. Take heed and follow your doctor’s advice. Nobody wants to go up against King Kong unprepared.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

Leave a comment

Share

If you do come down with the flu, my book is a great way to break up Netflix binging and you may even learn something you did not know about my specialty!

Order a copy