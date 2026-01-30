Beyond Plastic MD

Health for All
7h

An often overlooked detail is that repeated flu infections can imprint immune responses, subtly biasing antibodies toward past strains, a phenomenon called immune imprinting. In my view, this helps explain uneven vaccine performance and argues for next-generation universal vaccines. Until then, vaccination still seems worthwhile, not to prevent all illness, but to blunt severity and reduce silent transmission in communities.

1 reply by Richard Tavares Bosshardt
