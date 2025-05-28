A Facebook friend recently posted the cartoon above. Unsurprisingly, this generated a great deal of response and numerous comments. All the response clicks to the post were “like” or “love”. Apparently no one thought the cartoon was objectionable. In the comments, the two camps were clear. There was what I would call the TDS camp that supports anything that is critical of Trump. Then there was the camp I am in. That is the camp that is concerned about the accuracy of the messaging.

Clearly, the cartoonist implies that Harvard is courageous in standing up to President Trump while other groups and institutions have genuflected in acquiescence to whatever Trump is doing.

I asked my FB friend why he posted this cartoon. It took a couple of tries to get a straight answer, but finally I did. “The post is about an institution of higher learning having the freedom of expression that we all believe in without having to answer to a would-be king,” he said. But was this about freedom of expression, a civil right that I and most Americans revere? Or was it something else?

What, exactly, is Trump doing? More to the point, what is the disagreement between Trump and Harvard? I will try to answer both questions below. **

One can trace Harvard’s current woes with this administration back to a lawsuit filed in 2014 by Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) against Harvard University alleging that Harvard discriminated against Asian applicants for admission by requiring stricter admission criteria for them versus other racial or ethnic minorities. The case eventually came before the US Supreme Court which ruled in 2023 that using race to determine admission criteria violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. The ruling effectively ended affirmative action and race-based admission standards as a means of encouraging diversity in higher education.

The next step in Harvard’s devolution came with the pro-Hamas and pro-Palestine demonstrations on the campus following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack that killed 1269 Israelis and took 251 hostages, including 43 Americans. The protests violated Harvard rules for campus protest with encampments, disruption of university activities, and physical harrassment of Jewish students, among others. Arguably, the worst violations were calls for genocide of the Jews with masked protesters shouting things like, “Globalize the intifada!” and “From the River to the Sea!”, both references to extermination of the Jews and the Jewish homeland.

In testimony before Congress in December 2023, Harvard President Claudine Gay was asked whether calls for genocide violated Harvard’s speech rules against incitement to violence and her response was that this depended on the context. She attempted to correct this, but it was too late. This equivocation, and the subsequent uncovering of her serial plagiarism let to her ouster a few weeks later.

When new pro-Palestine, anti-Israel protests erupted on the Harvard campus in 2024, the administration continued to show a reluctance to clearly and unequivocally denounce anti-semitism. A review of Harvard’s record shows a continued failure to address anti-semitism on its campus. Although precise numbers are not possible to obtain, it is estimated that 7-10% of Harvard’s students are Jewish and 10-15% of faculty.

Titla VI, Section 601 of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 states that institutions that receive Federal financial assistance cannot discriminate by race, color, or ethnicity. As president, Trump has the authority to withhold Federal funding from institutions that violate this rule. In addition, Trump has issued an executive order for elimination of discriminatory policies related to DEI initiatives in institutions receiving Federal funding and this order, like all presidential executive orders, has the force of law. Despite the SCOTUS decision in SFFA vs Harvard and the recent executive action, Harvard persists in resisting meaningful change to its policies.

So, in the final analysis, Harvard by its discriminatory policies and inaction has opened itself up to the predictable consequences of these and any claim that this is a free speech issue is specious.

Those who support Harvard in its recalcitrance to acknowledge its illiberal policies and moral failure seem to fall back on the all-encompassing position that can be best summarized as “orange man bad.”

The cartoon above has nothing to do with free speech and everything to do with what is wrong with many of our elite institutions of higher education.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

**Research for statements of fact on this post without specific attribution was done using Grok AI.

