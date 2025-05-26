Combat Advanced Trauma Life Support training 1986

I have never been in a shooting war, have never been “in harm’s way, and have never truly sacrificed to serve my country in the sense of giving up something I love. When people ask if I am a veteran, I hesitate because to say yes is to lay claim to the legacy of those who gave the “last full measure of devotion” in service to their country.

I entered the Navy out of practical expediency. I had been accepted to medical school in 1974 and had to find a way to pay for this. My father’s best friend, who I called Uncle Joe, was a graduate of the Naval Academy and suggested I look into a Navy scholarship. In short order, I was sworn in as an ensign in the US Navy and the scholarship paid my way through medical school, provided me with a small stipend to live on, and obligated me to four years of active military service.

I interned at the US Naval Hospital, Oakland, CA and paid back one year of my obligation as a general medical officer on the USS Wabash, AOR-5, including a 9 month deployment to the Western Pacific (WestPac). I then completed four years of a surgical residency before deploying to Okinawa, Japan where I served my final three years as a general surgeon, before leaving the military. My service total was 9 years of active duty.

Medical unit on Marine maneuvers in Okinawa. Yep, we were Delta House.

I thought that Uncle Same and I both benefitted from the relationship. I received excellent training, made lifelong friendships, saw and did things that would never have been possible outside the military. I left with wonderful memories and no regrets. In return, I feel I provided good service to military members and their families and proudly supported the mission of the Navy.

I had a ringside seat for the incredible and incredibly dangerous maritime ballet that is Naval maneuvering at sea. I watched as our ship and its two helicopters transferred tons of supplies to ships in our task force while underway, something no other Navy could do. I watched air operations from an aircraft carrier, arguably the most dangerous environment in the world. In my brief WestPac deployment, we lost two pilots during training exercises.

Department of Surgery, US Naval Hospital Oakland, CA 1984

I tramped through the Okinawa jungle in pitch black night where you could not see your hand in front of your face to help a marine platoon set up an ambush during summer maneuvers. I sat on a hillside with a sniper team surveying hotels over a mile away through the scope. I spent a week in the jungle, eating cold MRE’s (Meal Ready to Eat), and not bathing for those entire seven days. I learned battle triage and advanced combat trauma life support. I had a blast.

I met and got to know veteran’s ranging a WWI Sopwith Camel fighter pilot who flew against Baron Von Richthofen’s flying circus over the trenches of France to one of my own medical school classmates who flew F4 Phantoms through multiple tours in Vietnam. My father-in-law was a marine who saw combat in the Pacific in WWII and again in Korea, and never fully recovered from the trauma of those experiences.

During those nine years, I gained immense respect for the sacrifices made by our military members on a daily basis. The extended time away from family, the discomfort and hardships that are accepted as just part of the normal military life, and the manyfold dangers, even during “peacetime” must be experienced to be truly appreciated. All of us, however, can appreciate the willingness of our own “citizen soldiers” to lay down their lives to protect us and our country, preserve our union and way of life.

My official Navy photos. The bruise on my lip is from raquetball the day before.

So, on this Memorial Day, I salute every man and woman who has served or now serves our country and utter a prayer of gratitude to those whose ultimate sacrifice allows me to live a life of more security and prosperity than most people will ever know and far more than I deserve.

Today, take a moment to think of those whose lives were willingly given so that you and I can enjoy ours.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS, (Former) Lieutenant Commander, Medical Corps, US Navy- Reserves

