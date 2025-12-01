One of my sisters recently sent me a text message in which she included the link to a video clip of Glen Campbell playing Classical Gas, the popular guitar instrumental by Mason Williams which reached #2 on the Billboard Chart in 1968, when I was in high school. I always loved that song and even today, it is in the music library on my iPhone and laptop. I never tire of it.

This set me to reflecting on music and its influence in our lives, especially my own. Music has a unique ability to stir memories and evoke emotions in us all. It is, indeed, the universal language.

I often think back and wish I had had the desire and discipline to master a musical instrument but, alas, I did not. My admiration for those who have mastered, truly mastered, an instrument knows no bounds. I tried a few times, with my brief period playing the clarinet being the longest. I chose that because my father owned one and, not having any real preference, it seemed a practical choice. He agreed to pay for lessons and, in exchange, I had to commit to two years before I could quit. I never developed a passion for it and only reluctantly practiced, so it is no surprise I never learned to play well and quit as soon as my two year commitment was up. I tried to learn the guitar twice later, once in medical school in 1976 and again in 1979 during my internship. Both times, I failed to follow through, despite my best intentions. My second attempt, however, yielded an interesting story.

I purchased my first guitar, an Alvarez classical guitar, on a whim during a summer on active duty in the Navy in Charleston, SC as a second-year medical student. I took lessons, but soon gave up due to lack of time and it sat in my apartment for the duration of medical school. When I went to Oakland, California for my internship, I decided to trade or exchange my classical guitar for an acoustic guitar as I thought I would enjoy that more. I found a small shop in Berkley, adjacent to Oakland, and just a short distance from the University of California Berkley campus. The small storefront was unprepossessing. Inside it was mostly bare, with a dusty counter and glass display case with a few guitar-related items in it. I called out and voice from rear said to come on back. I entered an obvious workshop with dozens of guitars in various stages of completion hanging from the rafters. 47 years later, my memory is of a slim young man with wild, long hair, a scruffy beard and rimless Ben Franklin glasses. He introduced himself as Ervin Somogyi. * I remember his name because of an interesting reaction seen in diabetics we learned about in medical school, called the Somogyi phenomenon, where low blood sugar can trigger a rebound high blood sugar. Somogyi was very friendly. I sat and we talked while he worked.

Looking around, it was clear that he was an accomplished luthier. His guitars were stunning, each with intricate inlay patterns. I told him what I wanted to do and showed him my Alvarez. He pulled out a used acoustic guitar from a corner of the shop, not one of his unfortunately, and offered an even swap, which I was happy to accept. I left the shop and never returned. I also never took lessons and I have no recollection where or when that guitar vanished. A few weeks after my visit, I learned that one of his guitars was accepted for display by the Smithsonian Institute. Somogyi is now 81, an icon in the rarified world of master luthiers, and still making custom acoustic guitars, producing on average one per month. His customers include John Denver, Michael Hedges, Alex De Grassi, George Winston, and other notables.

I eventually concluded that there were two types of people in the world: those who play and those who listen and appreciate. I am definitely in the latter group.

That said, I love music and like to have it around me constantly. I have always played music during surgery- most surgeons do. Cassette tapes gave way to CD’s and, finally, to MP3 digital, allowing me to carry my entire music library of over 1800 songs on my iPhone and play it with remarkable fidelity on a compact Bluetooth speaker. Even now that I am retired, one of the first things I do in the morning is to turn on my Sonos Bluetooth speaker and randomly shuffle through my playlists.

I know next to nothing about musical theory and the fine points of composition. I am not an informed critic or connoisseur of music. I just know what I like and what speaks to me. My tastes are eclectic and I have a little of just about every genre. Well, everything but gangsta rap.

I recently read an article by Jeffrey Tucker. I met Tucker at a conference in Miami a few years ago. He is a bespectacled- thick, round, horn-rimmed glasses- bow-tied, dapper, professorial-looking academic, writer, speaker, and founder of the Brownstone Institute think tank. He admits to being a musician and is clearly educated on the subject. He wrote an essay on John Dowland’s Flow My Tears from 1600. I had never heard of it. It is not a catchy tune by any stretch and not something I would normally have chosen to listen to. His fascinating exposition on the song led me to click on several of the links he provided with various renditions here, here, here, and here. I especially liked the last one, by Sting. I was struck by the sheer beauty of the music and the emotion evoked by the words. I thought back to the time right after my mother died tragically and how I struggled to make sense of her untimely death. I remember it was six months before I could come to terms with that and reconcile her suicide with her faith, and mine, in a loving God. Recalling that, I could empathize with Dowland’s sadness and despair, whatever the cause, that led him to write this song. Sometimes we need to embrace the pain to really work through it, albeit for a short season. In the excellent movie, Wind River, with Jeremy Renner, Renner’s character, who has tragically lost a daughter years earlier, tells his friend, who has just experienced the same tragedy, to “take the pain” in order to deal with it and better retain the good memories along with the bad. Perhaps that is the source of much of the world’s ills of rampant anxiety, depression, and despair- people who never work their way through the valley to reach the promised land on the other side. Anyway, I am getting a little deep here.

My sister’s text message, coming close on the heels of Tucker’s article set off this chain reaction of musings on music and its unique place in our lives.

Given that we are entering a season of celebration and eternal joy, not one of fleeting grief and despair, I thought it only appropriate to offer a joyous counterpoint to Flow My Tears. I hope it will leave you feeling as emotionally and spiritually uplifted as it did me.

Happy holidays.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

*Ervin Somogyi’s real bio is here.

