I admit it. I looked forward to last night’s Super Bowl. Like Charlie Brown trying to kick the ball held by Lucy only to have her always pull it away, I remained optimistic that, just once, it wouldn’t disappoint. Alas! It was not to be.

The Super Bowl is undeniably America’s blowout party for itself. It is over-hyped and promoted to an extent that makes other sports events pale. Even those who have no real interest in the game watch it just to see the spectacle, watch the commercials, and view the half-time show. I am one of those.

Almost every time, I have come away disappointed in the failure to deliver on one or more of those three aspects of the show. I’ll take them one at a time. Commercials first.

Super Bowls of the past often delivered imaginative, funny, or thoughtful commercials. The Budweiser frogs and “Mean” Joe Green Coke commercials have become iconic. Those rare jewels, however, are usually interspersed with a lot of rocks. Perhaps the worst this year were several for a local law firm (I won’t use the name because I don’t want to further promote it). There were some good ones: Martha Stewart break dancing for Sketchers, Matt Damon and David Beckham for Stella Artois, for example. Truly weird was the Mountain Dew commercial featuring the singer Seal as, well, a seal. Dove continued its somewhat checkered campaign for body positivity in girls. This reached its nadir in 2023 with the shameful selection of Zyanha Bryant as a Dove “fat acceptance ambassador”. Bryant falsely accused a fellow University of Virginia student, Morgan Bettinger, of threatening BLM protesters and mounted a successful online campaign to ruin her. Bettinger was wrongfully expelled from UVa and later won a lawsuit against the university. I ceased buying Dove products once and for all. On the commercials this year, I gave the Super Bowl a C+.

The half-time show by Kendrick Lamar was painful. I fully admit that the appeal of rap music (or is it hip hop? I can’t tell the difference) is lost on me. I read Kendrick’s resume, which seems impressive, but I can’t figure out what makes him stand out from other popular rap stars. His lyrics are “explicit” meaning they are peppered with n*gga, f*ck, b*tches, and the like. His “songs” consist largely talking at machine gun pace to a simple, repetitive beat. I could not but wonder how many people truly enjoyed this show. Why couldn’t we showcase a musical celebration of some sort? New Orleans is renowned for Jazz. What about featuring music by artists from Kansas City and Philadelphia; there are lots (Lamar is from California)? Could it be because the person in charge of booking the artist(s) for the half-time show is none other than JayZ? It didn’t help that yesterday morning I listened to Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 featuring Martha Argerich. You will recognize it immediately. I was in awe at Argerich’s virtuosity on the piano. The her performance to Kendrick’s made his seem pitiful and forgettable. My grade for the show: D- (Hey, its my opinion. Feel free to disagree).**

Last, but not least, what about the game itself? Since watching the series, Quarterbacks, on Netflix, I have become a fan of Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs. I also happen to like Jalen Hurts after watching him during his career as quarterback for the University of Alabama, so I didn’t really have a team of preference. I hoped for a good, competitive game. Instead, it was a boring blowout due to the Eagles’ smothering defense that made Mahomes, and the Chiefs offense and defense, ineffectual to a degree I would not have thought possible. Hurts took full advantage to score almost at will. If I didn’t still possess a modicum of child-like faith in the integrity of the game, I would have thought the Chiefs threw the game on purpose. I can only imagine the bleak mood in the Chiefs’ locker room after the game. It was not a Super Bowl to remember and savor unless, of course, you were an Eagles fan. Even then, I expect you would have preferred the Chiefs to put up more of a fight. My grade: C.

I tried counting Taylor Swift sightings. I stopped at three. Rumors had it that Travis Kelce was going to propose to her at the game. After the Chief’s performance, he probably decided on another day………………Taylor was booed. I am not a fan, but what’s up with that? Very rude.

Finally, I had about enough of the treacly pre-Super Bowl speeches such as those by Tom Cruise, Tom Brady, and Brad Pitt. They could have left it at Lady Gaga’s great performance on Bourbon Street, which evoked all the emotion needed. It is only a game, after all.

**A friend pointed out to me that at one point in the game, the entire stadium was singing the John Denver song, Take Me Home, Country Roads. He wondered how many people would be singing Not Like Us 55 years from now…………..

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS, Senior Fellow at Do No Harm, Founding Fellow at FAIR in Medicine

