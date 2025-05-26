I promise that this, my third in less than a week, will be my last post on prostate cancer. Why the obsessive posting on this topic? It could be because I am at an age (72) where it is the most likely cancer for me to have and, if I live long enough, it is almost a certainty. I have friends and relatives who have or have had prostate cancer and, of course, there is the recent news about Biden’s cancer. My BDS is triggered by anything related to #46.

My second prostate post was a mea culpa for misstating some of the details related to screening for prostate cancer in older men. I referred to the current guidelines for regularly checking the PSA (which stands for Prostate Specific Antigen) level in the blood. This simple screening test is an inexpensive, highly reliable clue to the presence of prostate cancer. Screening guidelines are here and here.

While the absolute level is important- it should ideally be less than 4 ng/ml, change over time is also important. A rising PSA level over several screenings should raise suspicion of cancer.

Current guidelines state that regular PSA checks do not need to be done in men 70-years-old or older because finding a cancer at that point is not likely to affect life expectancy, with or without treatment. Such a blanket policy, however, lacks nuance and context. As with all of medicine, what matters is the patient in front of you. Physicians treat individual patients, not a statistics or abstract members of some demographic.

Biden is 82. His last PSA was done in 2014, if you believe the news accounts, when he was 71, close to my age now. According to actuarial tables, a healthy 72-year-old male of normal height and weight, without any other major risk factors, is expected to live another 10-15 years. For an 82-year-old man, the numbers drop to 5-8 years. That’s still a pretty decent span of time.

Considering the numerous options for treating prostate cancer today- hormone therapy, chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery, would I want to know whether I had cancer and what my options were? Heck yes! To know is better than not to know.

There is little downside to PSA testing. Considering that it is inexpensive, painless, and carries no risk, the two things that could go wrong would be a false negative or a false positive. A false negative would mean that your PSA level was normal, yet you have prostate cancer anyway and it won’t be diagnosed until it becomes symptomatic. An estimated 15% of prostate cancers are not associated with an elevated PSA. For aggressive or advanced cancers, such as Biden’s, this figure is 1%. So, a false negative PSA is uncommon and no worse than not getting a PSA done at all.

A false positive PSA, i.e. an elevated or rising level in the absence of cancer, can lead to further diagnostic studies. An MRI can be expensive. CT scans expose you to a lot of radiation in a single sitting. The biggest risk would be having a biopsy unnecessarily. Biopsies can result in serious infections. False positive PSA levels are seen in as many as 70% of men because other things besides cancer can falsely elevate the blood PSA level.

All of this is to say that you simply cannot generalize prostate screening with claims that men over 70-years-old do not need to be screened. Such a position lacks nuance and context. I am a fan of Peter Attia, MD, a physician and data nerd who dives deeply into the science of topics he discusses on his website, https://peterattiamd.com.

. Here are some reasons why he believes screening may be appropriate, even for older men:

I just got my bloodwork for my new primary care physician, who I will see next week to get established with. My last physician retired, a risk of having doctors one’s own age. I was glad to see that my new one ordered a PSA since I intend to live well into my 80’s and even 90’s, God willing. I was delighted to learn that it is normal.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

