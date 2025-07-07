To much to write, too little time……….

I have always been a reader. My earliest school memories include the excitement of going to the library to check out books. I read voraciously and my interest in biology and science insured that many were books on those topics. Medicine was a natural career choice for me. Writing never interested me much until I fell into it by happenstance.

In the mid-1990’s, during my early years of medical practice, I worked my way up to become President of the Lake County Medical Society. During my term, the Orlando Sentinel approached me with the idea of doing a weekly column on medical topics for their readership. At first, the plan was for me to solicit submissions of articles from local physicians. I soon learned that getting doctors to write something was a thankless and often futile endeavor. When I did receive something, it was usually so poorly written that I had to do a lot of re-writing to make it acceptable for the general public. Doctors are notoriously bad writers. We are too indoctrinated in medical jargon.

I then tried interviewing local doctors, transcribing the interviews, and then submitting them as articles under that doctor’s name. It took a while (I don’t claim to be the brightest bulb in the box), but I finally realized that I was doing all the work and getting zero credit. Soon, I was writing all the weekly columns and submitting them under my name. I rarely wrote about my own specialty so as not to appear to be promoting my own practice, and the columns were well-received and popular. I did this for years for free until it dawned on me that I was spending several hours a week on these columns and suggested to the Sentinel that perhaps I should be compensated for my time. They agreed so readily that I realized I should have asked much sooner! House Calls was published every Sunday in the Lake and Orange County editions of the Orlando Sentinel for over 25 years. The Sentinel paid me a munificent sum of $75/column. This allowed me to consider myself a legitimate writer.

Over the years, I wrote for other venues, including a local magazine, and submitted some articles that were accepted elsewhere. I won a couple of writing contests. Writing comes naturally to me and I write a lot that will never to see the light of day. Eventually, I began to write a book about my life as a plastic surgeon. The result was The Making of a Plastic Surgeon- Two Years in the Crucible Learning the Art and Science, which detailed my two years of residency to become a plastic surgeon. Another book is in the works about my 36 years of practice and the changes I have seen.

I have heard it said the writers need to be readers. That’s me. I have anywhere from two to three, or more, books I am reading at any one time. Writing is a natural extension of this, an outlet for the churnings of my mind, which never seems to take a break. It is also therapy. You see, I have ADHD- more on that in another post, and writing things down helps me to organize my wide-ranging, seemingly random thoughts. I can no more refrain from writing than I can stop tapping my feet or fidgeting.

I am not a great writer. I know I am competent. No more. No less. Stephen King has said that great writers are born, not made. You can take a good writer and make him or her better, but to be great is a gift. I agree. I read works by authors whose ability to use language is nothing less than inspired art and I can only admire their ability to paint pictures and create entire worlds with words. Then again, there are innumerable commercially successful writers that are, frankly, terrible, and they give me hope and encouragement.

I began this Substack in January 2023. I liked that Substack was especially directed at writers. I started without a real plan or idea of where I wanted to go with this. I called it “Beyond Plastic MD” to indicate my background as a plastic surgeon and my intent to expand beyond this in my writing. I thought I could just start writing and posting and see where it went organically. I have been delighted to have acquired over 400 subscribers, including four who volunteered (!!) to pay for a Substack that they and anyone can view for free. You know who you are. Thank you!! This alone makes me feel a sense of responsibility to put in the effort to produce something of value and worth the time to read in these busy times.

I have not posted in over two weeks. This is not because of writer’s block. Exactly the opposite. I am pulled in so many directions that I have been unable to pick one and go with it. After a period of reflection, I have come to realize that I need some direction and a plan. Do I want to offer advice, provide information, voice opinions, entertain, or all of the above? Should a restrict myself to certain topics or continue to free range on whatever piques my interest? To help settle these questions, I am doing two things. I am going to address my ADHD and I am going to ask you dear reader for some direction and inspiration to carry Beyond Plastic MD forward.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

Next: ADHD and Me

Thanks for reading Beyond Plastic MD! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment

If you have any curiosity or even just a passing interest in the fascinating world of plastic surgery, my book will be your window. A great summer read now available on Amazon in eBook or paperback.

Order a copy