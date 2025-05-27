I am so mad I could spit. Here we go again. Another bloated, unrealistic federal budget that seems to ignore the simple fact that the US is broke and going into more debt by the minute.

For those who have no better grasp on economics and finance than I do, here are a couple of simple, irrefutable statements and definitions. They are simple math. Any kid in school with even a tiny grasp of arithmetic can understand this.

If you spend more money than you have, or perpetually borrow to make ends meet, you are broke. For most people, it stops there. If they cannot pay bills, their creditors will come after them. They will lose their house, car, and other worldly belongings and soon be out on the street among the “unhoused.” The difference between you and the federal government is that you cannot just print more money for yourself. And good luck finding a bank that will lend you money when you make it clear you have no intention to change your spending habits.

There are critical distinctions between a debt and a deficit. A debt is what you owe now. A deficit is how much you add to that debt over time. Reducing the deficit does not reduce debt; it just slows the rate at which the debt grows. Put another way, a lower deficit just means you are going further into debt more slowly.

I make no apology for supporting Trump and, for the most part, have been pleased with his first few months in the White House. Like the majority of Americans, I was angry and frustrated at the inaction and ineptitude of the Biden administration and seeking a different direction. I wanted the border secured, illegals deported- especially if they were criminals to boot, our energy policy to be sane, DEI to be rooted out of our institutions, waste and fraud eliminated, and much more. I also wanted a fiscally responsible federal budget and sensible policies to decrease our debt and deficit. While I have been mostly happy in the other areas, I am supremely unhappy with the House Concurrent Resolution 14, otherwise known as the Big Beautiful Budget Bill (BBBB).

The BBBB was submitted by Republicans when Trump was barely one month in office so it is unlikely he had much to do with its drafting. The 27 pages of the resolution and accompanying 1116 pages of almost unreadable print of the bill itself look like just another bloated budget bill such as we have seen in every administration since the budget was last balanced in 2001 during the Clinton presidency. I tried to read this and gave up. I would like to know how many congressmen or senators have read and understand the bill. I am sure Trump hasn’t, knowing his well reported reluctance to read much and his reliance on his gut. I cannot help going back to Nancy Pelosi’s outrageous statement during the Obamacare discussions that we needed to pass that monstrosity so we could see what was actually in it. She should have been laughed out of the House.

Being the fiscal dummy that I am, I went to the two things I understand: deficit and debt. If you take the time to actually look at the text of H. Con. Res. 14, two things should hit you like a punch in the gut. Both the national deficit and the debt will increase steadily over the next nine years by the budget’s own projections!! The $936 billion deficit in 2025 will increase to $1.4 trillion by 2034. The national debt of $36 trillion in 2025 will balloon to over $50 trillion by 2034. A normal person cannot wrap their mind around those figures.

In other words, we will have made no progress in either the debt or the deficit in nearly a decade. This bill is both unacceptable and unsustainable. It will destroy this country. It will impoverish future generations. It is an existential risk to our continued existence as a sovereign nation, unlike the fabricated risks of systemic racism or climate change. It cannot be allowed.

While I support Trump’s efforts to bring us back from the brink brought on by the Biden administration’s mass illegal migration, woke nihilism and ideologic capture, and repudiation of traditional democratic values, I cannot support this budget proposal. This not-so-beautiful bill must go back to the drawing board and those we elected to represent us need to draft something we can live, or at least survive, with. I am delighted that some republicans are pushing back.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

